Bunkie, LA

KPLC TV

Arrest made in Oakdale hit-and-run

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run on La. 10. Pedestrian Carl Buxton, 46, was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop and fled the scene. Officials with the Oakdale Police Department said Friday that Mark W. Richard, 46,...
OAKDALE, LA
Nationwide Report

33-Year-Old Jeremiah Guilbeau Dead After Collision In Lafayette Parish (Lafayette Parish, LA)

Official reports state that a motorcycle accident took place on Thursday at 7 AM, specifically in the 2900 block of NE Evangeline Thruway. The victim, identified as a 33-year-old Carencro man named Jeremiah Guilbeau passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone. His motorcycle then struck the front quarter panel of the vehicle that was turning into a parking lot. Police Spokesperson for the Lafayette Parish added that he then died at the scene.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

APD seeking help to identify gun shop burglary suspects

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria Police detectives have released a series of surveillance camera images of the suspects wanted in connection with the burglary of a gun shop on Jackson Street that occurred early Tuesday morning in which a stolen vehicle was crashed into the building. If anyone has...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
ktalnews.com

Suspect who escaped handcuffed captured in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A domestic violence suspect who escaped custody and removed his clothing while handcuffed last week was captured Wednesday in Natchitoches. Wednesday morning, an off-duty NPSO deputy spotted Bailey Goodman, of Flatwoods, La., traveling in a black 2004 Cadillac Escalade. Goodman was wanted on outstanding...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
99.9 KTDY

Lafayette Police Arrest One of Alleged Masked Men in Home Invasion

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Imagine you are in your home late one night and two masked men wearing all black break into your home. Then, you and your friends/family are held at gunpoint. That's what happened one Monday night in November (11/7) when Lafayette Police were called to a shooting in progress in the 1000 block of North Pierce Street...
LAFAYETTE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Deputies capture man who escaped police custody while handcuffed

NPSO: PURSUIT ENDS IN CAPTURE OF MAN THAT FLED FROM DEPUTIES WHILE HANDCUFFED LAST WEEK. A Rapides Parish man wanted by the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office was captured on Wednesday morning after he led Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies and Natchitoches Police on a 30-mile pursuit according to Sheriff Stuart Wright.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Victim identified, man arrested in Reserve Drive shooting in Lafayette

The 22-year-old victim of a Wednesday shooting in Lafayette has been identified and a suspect in the case has been arrested, police said. Kerrington Sam, 22, of Lafayette, was found dead at a residence in the 100 block of Reserve Drive shortly after noon Wednesday, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement. Sam was killed by a gunshot wound.
LAFAYETTE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Bond denied for Natchez woman accused of killing mother

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The Natchez woman accused of killing her mother was denied bond. The Natchez Democrat reported Shalece Thomas, 36, was charged with murder and possession of a stolen firearm after her mother, 53-year-old Sarah Thomas, was shot in the head. Investigators said the shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. on Friday, November 25 […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WAFB

I-TEAM: Police chief issues warning after city employee arrested, accused of tipping off alleged drug dealer

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - An employee with the Zachary City Courthouse was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 30 after allegedly leaking information to a suspect. According to officials, Ashley Cobb, 37, leaked warrant details in connection to an overdose death investigation. According to arrest records, Cobb allegedly logged into the court system back in September, looked up warrant information and then passed it on to the guy police were trying to track down for his role in a deadly drug overdose case. Detective believes she stepped outside of her work duties, repeatedly slipping that information to the suspect and allowing him to continue to run from officers. Zachary Police Chief David McDavid says they got Louisiana State Police involved when they noticed something suspicious in the midst of an audit of the case.
ZACHARY, LA
cenlanow.com

UPDATE: Missing Alexandria teen located

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate James Reed, 15. He is described as being approximately 5’8” and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen in the area of Sixth Street near Fred Loop. If you have any information or...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
wbrz.com

Zachary city employee arrested, accused of leaking police information

ZACHARY - A city worker is accused of going through law enforcement documents she wasn't supposed to access and then leaking that information. According to arrest documents from Louisiana State Police, 37-year-old Ashley Cobb, a Zachary court clerk, was booked Wednesday on charges of malfeasance and trespassing state computers. Investigators...
ZACHARY, LA

