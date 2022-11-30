ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pyramid

Gustin powers BYU to 76-67 road win at Boise State

BOISE, Idaho – BYU women’s basketball forward Lauren Gustin scored 24 points and added 17 rebounds to lead the Cougars to a 76-67 win over Boise State at ExtraMile Arena on Thursday night. “It was a great team win on the road,” BYU head coach Amber Whiting said....
BOISE, ID
ksl.com

BYU settles into NCAA Tournament on road with 3-0 sweep of James Madison

PROVO — For the first time since 2014, the BYU women's volleyball team was playing an NCAA Tournament opener in a road environment. It's not that the Cougars weren't used to the postseason environment; they've played in the tournament for 11 consecutive seasons, dating back to eighth-year head coach Heather Olmstead's time as an assistant to her brother Shawn, who now leads the BYU men's volleyball program.
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Upset City: Carlson scores 22 points as Runnin' Utes upset No. 4 Wildcats

SALT LAKE CITY — Branden Carlson called game Thursday night. As many Utah fans were en route to Las Vegas to watch the football team take on USC in the program's fourth Pac-12 championship appearance in five seasons, the Huntsman Center was rocking to open up conference play for the men's basketball team. And it had its 7-foot center to thank for much of it.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Arizona tumbles in Top 25 And 1 after upset loss to Utah

It's impossible to know for sure whether it was a #MauiHangover or just the kind of random poor performance good teams sometimes deliver. Either way, Arizona fell from the ranks of the unbeatens Thursday night after suffering an 81-66 loss at Utah during which the Wildcats looked almost nothing like the team that spent last week beating Cincinnati, San Diego State and Creighton to win the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

What did Tommy Lloyd say after Utah?

Utah defeated Arizona 81-66 on Thursday night, but Tommy Lloyd believes the Wildcats will be able to recover nicely. “I’m going to give Utah a ton of credit,” Lloyd said. “They were the better team tonight and we came out, I don’t know if we were fat and happy or had the Maui hangover, but whatever it was it wasn’t right and it wasn’t good enough. We have great dudes and we’re a high character program, so we’re going to bounce back from this for sure.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Pitt defensive tackle Kancey to skip Panthers' bowl game

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey is skipping the Panthers' bowl game. The announcement came shortly after Kancey was named the ACC's Defensive Player of the Year. Kancey did not specify why he will not participate but hinted at a health issue in an Instagram post about his decision. Kancey collected 7 1/2 sacks and 14 1/2 tackles for a loss in 11 games this season for the Panthers (8-4). He is the first Pitt player to win the conference's highest defensive honor since Aaron Donald in 2013.
PITTSBURGH, PA
kslsports.com

Tony Finau Debuts Utah Jazz Golf Bag, Ryan Smith On Bag

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s Tony Finau has completed his opening round at the Hero World Challenge, while sporting a new Utah Jazz-themed golf bag, and will enter round two just three shots off the pace. Finau, who is sporting a slick new Utah Jazz-themed golf bag, and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Delfina Cocciardi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food that keeps you coming back for more time and time again.
UTAH STATE
midutahradio.com

Latter-day Saints Announce Three Building Closures

(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is announcing that three historic buildings in Salt Lake City will be closed next year. The church is renovating the Beehive House, the Lion House and Joseph Smith Memorial Building. Renovations are projected to last through 2025.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy