Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The richest person in Park City, UtahLuay RahilPark City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Frozen pipe burst in SandyRoderick BoydSandy, UT
Robyn Hood Was Presented By Ballet Showcase at Brigham Young University (BYU)S. F. MoriProvo, UT
Related
BYU QB Jacob Conover is entering the transfer portal
Jacob Conover, BYU’s backup quarterback behind Jaren Hall, announced Friday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Conover, a four-star recruit, has limited game experience since signing with BYU in the 2019 recruiting class.
How BYU basketball quietly made history
For the first time in BYU basketball history, five Black players were on the same court at the same time. And BYU’s first Black player, Keith Rice couldn’t be prouder.
Gustin powers BYU to 76-67 road win at Boise State
BOISE, Idaho – BYU women’s basketball forward Lauren Gustin scored 24 points and added 17 rebounds to lead the Cougars to a 76-67 win over Boise State at ExtraMile Arena on Thursday night. “It was a great team win on the road,” BYU head coach Amber Whiting said....
ksl.com
BYU settles into NCAA Tournament on road with 3-0 sweep of James Madison
PROVO — For the first time since 2014, the BYU women's volleyball team was playing an NCAA Tournament opener in a road environment. It's not that the Cougars weren't used to the postseason environment; they've played in the tournament for 11 consecutive seasons, dating back to eighth-year head coach Heather Olmstead's time as an assistant to her brother Shawn, who now leads the BYU men's volleyball program.
ksl.com
No. 11 Utah rallies by No. 4 USC to claim 2nd straight Pac-12 title, Rose Bowl berth
LAS VEGAS — Must be the Money!. Utah receiver Money Parks caught a pass from quarterback Cam Rising and escaped a group of defenders early in the third quarter. All that was left in front of him was green grass on a 57-yard touchdown run to give No. 11 Utah its first lead, 24-17, in the Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Friday night.
ksl.com
Upset City: Carlson scores 22 points as Runnin' Utes upset No. 4 Wildcats
SALT LAKE CITY — Branden Carlson called game Thursday night. As many Utah fans were en route to Las Vegas to watch the football team take on USC in the program's fourth Pac-12 championship appearance in five seasons, the Huntsman Center was rocking to open up conference play for the men's basketball team. And it had its 7-foot center to thank for much of it.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona tumbles in Top 25 And 1 after upset loss to Utah
It's impossible to know for sure whether it was a #MauiHangover or just the kind of random poor performance good teams sometimes deliver. Either way, Arizona fell from the ranks of the unbeatens Thursday night after suffering an 81-66 loss at Utah during which the Wildcats looked almost nothing like the team that spent last week beating Cincinnati, San Diego State and Creighton to win the Maui Jim Maui Invitational.
Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham’s 4-word message to Ryan Day, Ohio State after beating USC
It’s never too late for a massive shakeup in the college football world. As the 2022 season is coming to a close, the Utah football team found a way to deliver one more shocker to their rivals USC. A 47 – 24 decimation of the Trojans might have cost USC a spot at the College Football Playoff in favor of Ohio State.
What did Tommy Lloyd say after Utah?
Utah defeated Arizona 81-66 on Thursday night, but Tommy Lloyd believes the Wildcats will be able to recover nicely. “I’m going to give Utah a ton of credit,” Lloyd said. “They were the better team tonight and we came out, I don’t know if we were fat and happy or had the Maui hangover, but whatever it was it wasn’t right and it wasn’t good enough. We have great dudes and we’re a high character program, so we’re going to bounce back from this for sure.”
Talented WR Mikey Matthews commits to Utah, breaks down his decision
Mission Viejo (Calif.) wide out Mikey Matthews announced moments ago he’ll play his college ball at Utah. Utah had been leading for Matthews ever since he officially visited back in October and he decided to go public with his commitment earlier today. “I actually committed to Utah on my...
Utes fans who want Rose Bowl tickets need to act fast
Utes fans who missed their shot to see their favorite team battle in the Rose Bowl Game in January are getting a surprise second chance.
ksl.com
Pitt defensive tackle Kancey to skip Panthers' bowl game
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey is skipping the Panthers' bowl game. The announcement came shortly after Kancey was named the ACC's Defensive Player of the Year. Kancey did not specify why he will not participate but hinted at a health issue in an Instagram post about his decision. Kancey collected 7 1/2 sacks and 14 1/2 tackles for a loss in 11 games this season for the Panthers (8-4). He is the first Pitt player to win the conference's highest defensive honor since Aaron Donald in 2013.
kslsports.com
Tony Finau Debuts Utah Jazz Golf Bag, Ryan Smith On Bag
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s Tony Finau has completed his opening round at the Hero World Challenge, while sporting a new Utah Jazz-themed golf bag, and will enter round two just three shots off the pace. Finau, who is sporting a slick new Utah Jazz-themed golf bag, and...
lvsportsbiz.com
USC vs Utah Sold Out For Pac-12 Championship Football Game In Vegas Friday; Stadium Capacity For This Event Is 61,195
The Southern California vs Utah Pac-12 championship football game set for Friday in Las Vegas is sold out, while the conference plans to return to Allegiant Stadium in 2023 as part of an extended deal with the stadium, Raiders, LVCVA and MGM Resorts International. “MGM Resorts and the Pac-12 Conference...
Don’t throw snowballs and other weird Utah laws
Plan to throw a rock? What about a snowball? Be careful because it might just be illegal. Utah’s got some weird laws that may leave you scratching your head.
Utah experiences largest population spike in 16 years. Here's where people are moving
Utah’s population skyrocketed between July 2021 and July 2022, marking the largest spike in absolute growth in 16 years, according to a new population estimate report released Thursday.
Three Utah cities listed among best college towns in nation
Three Utah cities were named among the best towns for college students according to a new study.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Delfina Cocciardi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food that keeps you coming back for more time and time again.
midutahradio.com
Latter-day Saints Announce Three Building Closures
(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is announcing that three historic buildings in Salt Lake City will be closed next year. The church is renovating the Beehive House, the Lion House and Joseph Smith Memorial Building. Renovations are projected to last through 2025.
KUTV
'Falling' and 'very slow': The new reality for Salt Lake, Provo housing markets
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Housing markets in Salt Lake City and Provo are now considered “falling,” characterized by flat or declining prices and a shrinking industry, according to a prominent real estate research firm. The analysis from John Burns Real Estate Consulting also puts Salt Lake...
Comments / 0