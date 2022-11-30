ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

ksl.com

Snow hits morning commute, delays school in some districts Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — A predicted snowstorm has turned roads icy along the Wasatch Front and delayed the start of school in several districts Friday morning. The Canyons School District, Summit Academy schools and Hawthorne Academy moved to a remote learning day due to dangerous road conditions. Extracurricular activities are also canceled unless road conditions improve.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Another Utah storm expected to result in 'significant' travel impacts Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the beginning of meteorological winter, and Utah is forecast to celebrate it with a bang. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado, offices issued a series of winter storm warnings that cover a wide swath of Utah ahead of another snowstorm that is expected to arrive overnight into Friday morning, providing 2 to 5 inches of snow in valleys, 4 to 8 inches along valley benches, and 12 to 18 inches in the mountains.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Watch: Newly released video at center of push to tighten Utah bear chasing rules

SALT LAKE CITY — Chased deep into the backcountry and surrounded by too many hounds to count, a black bear collapses trying to fend off the howling and nipping dogs. The chaotic scene played out in the La Sal mountains outside Moab in 2018, recorded in shaky cellphone videos later used to build criminal cases against two houndsmen. The men caged the bear for two days, authorities said, before it was released and chased by the dogs once again.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Wayback Burgers to open its first Utah location

ST. GEORGE — Southern Utahns will soon have a new burger and ice cream joint to patronize. Wayback Burgers — one of the nation's fastest-growing burger franchises — in November announced a lease signing for a new restaurant in St. George, making it the franchise's first Utah location.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ksl.com

10 Christmas movies that were filmed in Utah

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. There are two types of people in this world: those who love Hallmark Christmas movies, and those who are — well, Grinches. Love them or hate them, the time of year for cheesy Christmas movies is here. According to the Utah...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

The genius way Utahns are buying luxury vacation rentals

This story is sponsored by Ember. As the weather is beginning to cool, you're probably considering your next warm climate getaway to sunny Southern Utah. Many Utahns make frequent trips to the St. George area but are increasingly weary of paying expensive nightly rental prices every time you take the family down. No doubt you've thought to yourself, "wouldn't it be great if we just owned our own vacation home here"? But who has the time or money to own an entire second home all to yourself? Very few.
UTAH STATE

