St. Cloud, Minn. – The St. Cloud State Swim & Dive team will continue its 2022-23 season by hosting the Rochester Invite, Dec. 2-4 at the Rochester-Olmstead County Recreation Center Natatorium in Rochester, Minn. St. Cloud State will be one of the 10 teams competing in Rochester, as they are joined by Carleton College, Minnesota State Moorhead, Nebraska Omaha, St. John's and St. Ben's, St. Olaf, St. Thomas, UW-Eau Claire and UW-La Crosse. Prelims are scheduled to begin at 10: a.m. CT on Friday, and 9:30 a.m. CT on Saturday and Sunday. Finals are slated to being at 5:00 p.m. CT all three days. A live stream of the meet will be available at the Rochester Recreation Center YouTube page.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO