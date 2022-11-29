Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
scsuhuskies.com
(RV) St. Cloud State set for home-and-home with St. Thomas
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – (RV) St. Cloud State Women's Hockey resumes WCHA play this weekend with a home-and-home against St. Thomas in the second-to-last series of the first half. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m. CT on Friday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center before a 2:00 p.m. CT finale at the St. Thomas Ice Arena on Saturday.
scsuhuskies.com
Huskies Swim and Dive to Compete at Rochester Invite
St. Cloud, Minn. – The St. Cloud State Swim & Dive team will continue its 2022-23 season by hosting the Rochester Invite, Dec. 2-4 at the Rochester-Olmstead County Recreation Center Natatorium in Rochester, Minn. St. Cloud State will be one of the 10 teams competing in Rochester, as they are joined by Carleton College, Minnesota State Moorhead, Nebraska Omaha, St. John's and St. Ben's, St. Olaf, St. Thomas, UW-Eau Claire and UW-La Crosse. Prelims are scheduled to begin at 10: a.m. CT on Friday, and 9:30 a.m. CT on Saturday and Sunday. Finals are slated to being at 5:00 p.m. CT all three days. A live stream of the meet will be available at the Rochester Recreation Center YouTube page.
scsuhuskies.com
12 from St. Cloud State Softball Named NFCA Scholar Athletes
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Softball had 12 student-athletes named Scholar Athletes by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA), as the organization announced its 2021-22 Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes in August. In order to be named an NFCA Scholar Athlete, student athletes must achieve and maintain a 3.5...
scsuhuskies.com
Foley, Rossi and Rachel named AVCA All-Americans
LEXINGTON, Ky. – St. Cloud State Volleyball standouts Kenzie Foley, Phebie Rossi and Linsey Rachel each have been named 2022 AVCA All-Americans today by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. "To have three All-Americans for the second straight season is a testament to this program's growth and development over the...
Comments / 0