dexerto.com

Willow Episode 2 review: Dealing with the fallout from THAT revelation

The end of Willow Episode 1 featured a huge revelation that will drive the show’s central storyline, meaning Episode 2 is largely concerned with the circumstances that surround said reveal, as well as the fallout that follows. So, spoilers ahead. Towards the end of Willow’s first episode, we learned...
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Shares More Details About Terrifying Battle With Rare-Life Threatening Disease — Watch

Ashton Kutcher is ready to tell-all about his battle with a life-threatening disease. In Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old sits down with his brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has had a heart transplant, for the first time. In the trailer, the No Strings Attached star discussed what it was like for him to go through that harrowing time period. "I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see," the actor recalled. "When you have this face-to-face with death, you instantly lock into, 'What are you doing with today?'"The series, which...
dexerto.com

How old is Wednesday Addams in the Netflix show?

How old is Wednesday Addams? Wednesday is the new Addams Family spinoff on Netflix, but how old is Jenna Ortega’s titular character?. Wednesday, the new series focused on the titular Addams Family daughter, has been number one on Netflix since it dropped on the streaming platform last week. According...
dexerto.com

Ant-Man 3: Kang is more dangerous than Thanos, director says

Kang the Conqueror will finally arrive in Ant-Man 3, and he’s a bigger threat than Thanos, according to the sequel’s director. Phase Four of the MCU is (finally) over. It was a period of radical change for the franchise, especially with the evolution of its television slate on Disney+, as well as the formal introduction of the multiverse.
dexerto.com

Ultron rumored to return to MCU in future Phase

A new rumor has hinted that the MCU Phase 2 villain, Ultron, may return at some point in a future Marvel Phase. It has been over seven years since we’ve seen the villainous AI on screen in the MCU. Ultron, played by James Spader, first appeared in the Avengers film Age of Ultron in 2015 where he was born from a rogue system that Tony Stark, AKA Iron Man built.
dexerto.com

Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania new footage shows the power of Kang

In new footage shown at Brazil’s Comic Con, viewers finally got to see how powerful Kang will be in Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania. With the opening of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiverse, fans were ready to see one of its great rulers and iconic villains: Kang. The...
dexerto.com

James Cameron slams “irrelevant” Avatar cultural impact claims

It’s one of the most common criticisms of Avatar: people say it’s made no cultural impact – but James Cameron disagrees, branding it an “irrelevant argument.”. Avatar may still be the highest-grossing movie of all time, but you’re lucky if you mention it without someone saying how it’s failed to make any sort of cultural impact.
dexerto.com

Could Namor beat Aquaman in a fight? Black Panther 2 actor responds

Would Namor win in a fight against Aquaman? The Feathered Serpent God and King of Atlantis would make one hell of a face-off, and now the Black Panther 2 star has addressed the outcome of such a bout. Namor the Sub-Mariner is the oldest character in Marvel history, debuting in...
dexerto.com

The Callisto Protocol voice cast: All characters and voice actors

The Callisto Protocol is filled with star power, and not just because it’s set in space. Here’s a full breakdown of The Callisto Protocol cast. More and more experienced TV and film actors are lending their voices and likenesses to games these days. This is excellent, as it helps the medium of gaming establish itself as a true creative art, just like cinema and the small screen. It also helps household names gain recognition and land more roles suited to their skill set, such as horror or sci-fi.
dexerto.com

Samuel L. Jackson hits back at Quentin Tarantino’s Marvel criticism

Quentin Tarantino and his recent comments on the MCU have stirred up some pushback, which now involves Marvel star Samuel L. Jackson. Cinema has been somewhat at war with itself recently, and a lot of it has to do with Marvel. While the MCU franchise has no doubt been incredibly successful, it also seems like it’s constantly on the defensive.
dexerto.com

Marvel’s Midnight Suns review – Strong superhero strategy

Firaxis takes the Marvel universe and creates something wholly unique. Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a tactical triumph, but some uneven pacing and superfluous features hold it back a little. When I was younger, I wanted nothing more than to be part of the Marvel universe. So many colorful, iconic...

