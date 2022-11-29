Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Willow Episode 2 review: Dealing with the fallout from THAT revelation
The end of Willow Episode 1 featured a huge revelation that will drive the show’s central storyline, meaning Episode 2 is largely concerned with the circumstances that surround said reveal, as well as the fallout that follows. So, spoilers ahead. Towards the end of Willow’s first episode, we learned...
dexerto.com
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny epic new trailer reveals de-aged Harrison Ford
Lucasfilm officially revealed the first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny which gave a first look at a de-aged Harrison Ford. After nearly 15 years without a new film, the Indiana Jones franchise is finally coming back in 2023 with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
Looks Like The Battle Over Anne Heche’s Estate Has Finally Been Settled
Anne Heche's sudden passing came without an updated will.
Ashton Kutcher Shares More Details About Terrifying Battle With Rare-Life Threatening Disease — Watch
Ashton Kutcher is ready to tell-all about his battle with a life-threatening disease. In Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old sits down with his brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has had a heart transplant, for the first time. In the trailer, the No Strings Attached star discussed what it was like for him to go through that harrowing time period. "I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see," the actor recalled. "When you have this face-to-face with death, you instantly lock into, 'What are you doing with today?'"The series, which...
dexerto.com
How old is Wednesday Addams in the Netflix show?
How old is Wednesday Addams? Wednesday is the new Addams Family spinoff on Netflix, but how old is Jenna Ortega’s titular character?. Wednesday, the new series focused on the titular Addams Family daughter, has been number one on Netflix since it dropped on the streaming platform last week. According...
dexerto.com
Violent Night ending explained – Does David Harbour’s new Christmas movie have a post-credit scene?
Violent Night is a new festive flick that combines elements of Die Hard, Bad Santa, and Home Alone, and ends with some Christmas shockers. Violent Night stars David Harbour as a Santa unlike any you’ve seen before, his Claus killing bad guys for much of the movie. He’s protecting...
dexerto.com
Ant-Man 3: Kang is more dangerous than Thanos, director says
Kang the Conqueror will finally arrive in Ant-Man 3, and he’s a bigger threat than Thanos, according to the sequel’s director. Phase Four of the MCU is (finally) over. It was a period of radical change for the franchise, especially with the evolution of its television slate on Disney+, as well as the formal introduction of the multiverse.
dexerto.com
Ultron rumored to return to MCU in future Phase
A new rumor has hinted that the MCU Phase 2 villain, Ultron, may return at some point in a future Marvel Phase. It has been over seven years since we’ve seen the villainous AI on screen in the MCU. Ultron, played by James Spader, first appeared in the Avengers film Age of Ultron in 2015 where he was born from a rogue system that Tony Stark, AKA Iron Man built.
dexerto.com
Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania new footage shows the power of Kang
In new footage shown at Brazil’s Comic Con, viewers finally got to see how powerful Kang will be in Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania. With the opening of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s multiverse, fans were ready to see one of its great rulers and iconic villains: Kang. The...
dexerto.com
What to expect from Violent Night 2: Director Tommy Wirkola teases Rudolph & Mrs Claus in sequel
Violent Night is a festive flick that turns Santa Claus into an action hero. The film creates a new mythology for the character, which director Tommy Wirkola wants to explore further in Violent Night 2. David Harbour plays a very different sort of Santa Claus in Violent Night. Rather than...
dexerto.com
James Cameron slams “irrelevant” Avatar cultural impact claims
It’s one of the most common criticisms of Avatar: people say it’s made no cultural impact – but James Cameron disagrees, branding it an “irrelevant argument.”. Avatar may still be the highest-grossing movie of all time, but you’re lucky if you mention it without someone saying how it’s failed to make any sort of cultural impact.
dexerto.com
Could Namor beat Aquaman in a fight? Black Panther 2 actor responds
Would Namor win in a fight against Aquaman? The Feathered Serpent God and King of Atlantis would make one hell of a face-off, and now the Black Panther 2 star has addressed the outcome of such a bout. Namor the Sub-Mariner is the oldest character in Marvel history, debuting in...
dexerto.com
The Callisto Protocol voice cast: All characters and voice actors
The Callisto Protocol is filled with star power, and not just because it’s set in space. Here’s a full breakdown of The Callisto Protocol cast. More and more experienced TV and film actors are lending their voices and likenesses to games these days. This is excellent, as it helps the medium of gaming establish itself as a true creative art, just like cinema and the small screen. It also helps household names gain recognition and land more roles suited to their skill set, such as horror or sci-fi.
dexerto.com
Samuel L. Jackson hits back at Quentin Tarantino’s Marvel criticism
Quentin Tarantino and his recent comments on the MCU have stirred up some pushback, which now involves Marvel star Samuel L. Jackson. Cinema has been somewhat at war with itself recently, and a lot of it has to do with Marvel. While the MCU franchise has no doubt been incredibly successful, it also seems like it’s constantly on the defensive.
dexerto.com
Marvel’s Midnight Suns review – Strong superhero strategy
Firaxis takes the Marvel universe and creates something wholly unique. Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a tactical triumph, but some uneven pacing and superfluous features hold it back a little. When I was younger, I wanted nothing more than to be part of the Marvel universe. So many colorful, iconic...
Comments / 0