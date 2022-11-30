Read full article on original website
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network
Serino encouraged to run for Dutchess County Executive
POUGHKEEPSIE – After losing a re-election bid for a state senate seat in November, State Senator Sue Serino (R-Hyde Park), is being encouraged to run for the office of Dutchess County Executive in November of 2023. The county executive seat is being vacated a year early after current Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro was elected to Congress in November.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul plans Jan. 1 inauguration as governor in Albany
The city of Albany will host its first inaugural ceremony for a New York governor in a dozen years as Gov. Kathy Hochul signaled plans to hold the event at the Empire State Convention Center on Jan. 1. Hochul will be ceremonially sworn in at 2 p.m. on the first...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York state Sen. Tom O'Mara: One-party rule in Albany means lack of oversight
After Gov. Kathy Hochul’s tighter-than-expected victory earlier this month, some New York Republicans are dissecting the circumstances surrounding the election, as well as preparing for yet another session in the minority. One of those Republicans is State Sen. Tom O’Mara, of Big Flats, ranker on the Finance, and the...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Montagnino Calls For the Council To Condemn DA Karen Heggen
In a Kafkaesque special meeting on Monday, November 28, the Saratoga Springs City Council attempted to pass a resolution crafted by Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino that, in the most bravura rhetoric, denounces Saratoga County's District Attorney Karen Heggen. At the end of this blog is the full text of...
wamc.org
Berkshire County residents among those receiving sentences for involvement in Jan. 6th insurrection
As sentences are meted out for those who stormed the Capitol building in an effort to halt certify Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election following a Donald Trump rally, at least two hail from the westernmost region of Massachusetts. As noted in a Politico report, court documents show...
Proposed New York toll rate increase faces pushback
If passed, E-Zpass holders would see a 5% increase starting in 2024. Toll by Mail rates would go up 75%.
wutv29.com
Thruway executive director resigning in December as Thruway considers toll hike
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — A brand new update on a You Paid For It report. As the New York State Thruway Authority plans to potentially raise the cost of tolls, its executive director is planning to resign. CBS6 is learning that Matthew Driscoll is planning to step down as...
Clean Energy Kathy Takes 5-Minute Plane Ride from Albany to Glens Falls
I appreciate the lengths people go to hold our public officials accountable, y'all do some pretty good sleuthing, but this - in my humble opinion - was some next-level stuff. A story circulated on Albany Reddit recently chronicling the traveling itinerary for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, as she hurried to a clean energy meeting in the North Country.
nystateofpolitics.com
Albany Damien Center’s executive director on World AIDS Day
Every year on Dec. 1, we commemorate World AIDS Day to both remember those we have lost to this disease and remind ourselves that HIV stigma and discrimination are still very much problems that we need to continually fight against. In upstate New York, one of the institutions that has worked tirelessly to improve the health and quality of life for individuals and families living with HIV and AIDS is the Albany Damien Center.
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Chris Mathiesen, Past Public Safety Commissioner, On the Continuing Crisis of Violence in Downtown Saratoga Springs
One of the problematic aspects of allowing bars in Saratoga Springs to stay open until 4AM that has not been focused on is the impact this has on the city’s police department. In addition to the verbal abuse police suffer, officers are routinely placed in a volatile and dangerous situation as they try to cope with crowds of drunks in the downtown bar area. It is only a matter of time before more people, including police officers are hurt. In addition, officers who must routinely respond to the eruptions on Caroline Street are not available to quickly respond to other incidents that may occur simultaneously in other areas of the city. If this situation is not addressed, the city will find it increasingly difficult to attract and keep officers.
WNYT
Saratoga County jury decides notorious criminal with escape history shouldn’t be freed
A Saratoga County jury has found that notorious area criminal Joel O’Keefe is predisposed to sex offenses and should not be allowed to go free. The jury took just over an hour to reach its verdict, which came in Friday afternoon. O’Keefe has been held in a secure psychiatric...
NEWS10 ABC
Concern over new homeless shelter in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The mayor of Amsterdam organized what’s being called a “conversation” Thursday night to discuss concerns over plans for a new homeless shelter in the city. NEWS10 has more from outside of the closed-door meeting. “I don’t want to say I’m concerned yet....
wamc.org
Saratoga Springs officials meet with bar owners to discuss downtown security
The City of Saratoga Springs is seeking input from bar and restaurant owners as it looks for ways to curb late-night violence downtown. On Thursday afternoon, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim, both Democrats, met with a coalition of bar and restaurant owners. “We’re trying...
Glens Falls thanks police officer after 17 years
On Thursday, the city of Glens Falls gave a fond thank you to an officer retiring from its police department. Patrol Officer Zachary Flewelling was honored by the Glens Falls Police Benevolent Association for 17 years of service to the city.
Troy Now initiative continues downtown
The City of Troy is moving forward with its Troy Now initiative, using American Rescue Plan Act funds to revitalize parts of the city. One of those projects is the demolition of the Taylor Apartments.
iheart.com
Former NYS Police Superintendent Takes New Job With Warren County
Former New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen will be starting a new job Thursday. He's been hired as a member of the Warren County Public Defender's Office. Back in October, Bruen resigned from the State Police after he was accused of not properly disciplining a subordinate who was also his friend. County officials believe Bruen's experience as an attorney will be valuable to defendants and the lawyers who represent them.
metro-magazine.com
Trailways of New York Evicted by Greyhound
Trailways of New York and Peter Pan Bus Lines announced they are leaving the Albany, N.Y., bus terminal after 25 years there, according to Trailways' news release. The move took place on Dec. 1, with the first departures leaving their new temporary home on the same day. Trailways of New...
Why is the NYS Thruway Authority proposing toll hikes?
The New York State Thruway Authority is marking the first step in a long process on Monday when they'll vote on whether they want to move forward with proposed toll hikes.
Siena College names 13th president
Siena College announced its 13th president after a board meeting on December 2. Recommended by the presidential search committee and with unanimous support of the College's Board of Trustees, Charles Seifert, Ph.D., has been officially appointed the 13th president of Siena College.
Albany ENT and Allergy Services names first CEO
Albany ENT and Allergy Services has named its first-ever CEO.
Comments / 1