ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rensselaer County, NY

Comments / 1

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Serino encouraged to run for Dutchess County Executive

POUGHKEEPSIE – After losing a re-election bid for a state senate seat in November, State Senator Sue Serino (R-Hyde Park), is being encouraged to run for the office of Dutchess County Executive in November of 2023. The county executive seat is being vacated a year early after current Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro was elected to Congress in November.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul plans Jan. 1 inauguration as governor in Albany

The city of Albany will host its first inaugural ceremony for a New York governor in a dozen years as Gov. Kathy Hochul signaled plans to hold the event at the Empire State Convention Center on Jan. 1. Hochul will be ceremonially sworn in at 2 p.m. on the first...
ALBANY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

New York state Sen. Tom O'Mara: One-party rule in Albany means lack of oversight

After Gov. Kathy Hochul’s tighter-than-expected victory earlier this month, some New York Republicans are dissecting the circumstances surrounding the election, as well as preparing for yet another session in the minority. One of those Republicans is State Sen. Tom O’Mara, of Big Flats, ranker on the Finance, and the...
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Montagnino Calls For the Council To Condemn DA Karen Heggen

In a Kafkaesque special meeting on Monday, November 28, the Saratoga Springs City Council attempted to pass a resolution crafted by Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino that, in the most bravura rhetoric, denounces Saratoga County's District Attorney Karen Heggen. At the end of this blog is the full text of...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Albany Damien Center’s executive director on World AIDS Day

Every year on Dec. 1, we commemorate World AIDS Day to both remember those we have lost to this disease and remind ourselves that HIV stigma and discrimination are still very much problems that we need to continually fight against. In upstate New York, one of the institutions that has worked tirelessly to improve the health and quality of life for individuals and families living with HIV and AIDS is the Albany Damien Center.
ALBANY, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Chris Mathiesen, Past Public Safety Commissioner, On the Continuing Crisis of Violence in Downtown Saratoga Springs

One of the problematic aspects of allowing bars in Saratoga Springs to stay open until 4AM that has not been focused on is the impact this has on the city’s police department. In addition to the verbal abuse police suffer, officers are routinely placed in a volatile and dangerous situation as they try to cope with crowds of drunks in the downtown bar area. It is only a matter of time before more people, including police officers are hurt. In addition, officers who must routinely respond to the eruptions on Caroline Street are not available to quickly respond to other incidents that may occur simultaneously in other areas of the city. If this situation is not addressed, the city will find it increasingly difficult to attract and keep officers.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Concern over new homeless shelter in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The mayor of Amsterdam organized what’s being called a “conversation” Thursday night to discuss concerns over plans for a new homeless shelter in the city. NEWS10 has more from outside of the closed-door meeting. “I don’t want to say I’m concerned yet....
AMSTERDAM, NY
iheart.com

Former NYS Police Superintendent Takes New Job With Warren County

Former New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen will be starting a new job Thursday. He's been hired as a member of the Warren County Public Defender's Office. Back in October, Bruen resigned from the State Police after he was accused of not properly disciplining a subordinate who was also his friend. County officials believe Bruen's experience as an attorney will be valuable to defendants and the lawyers who represent them.
metro-magazine.com

Trailways of New York Evicted by Greyhound

Trailways of New York and Peter Pan Bus Lines announced they are leaving the Albany, N.Y., bus terminal after 25 years there, according to Trailways' news release. The move took place on Dec. 1, with the first departures leaving their new temporary home on the same day. Trailways of New...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Siena College names 13th president

Siena College announced its 13th president after a board meeting on December 2. Recommended by the presidential search committee and with unanimous support of the College's Board of Trustees, Charles Seifert, Ph.D., has been officially appointed the 13th president of Siena College.
LOUDONVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy