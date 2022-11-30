ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homelessness in the Grand Valley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction unveiled its first survey to understand the homeless problem. We know that workers plan to interview at least 50 homeless people between now and the end of December. The idea is to understand their backgrounds, how people become homeless and what keeps them from finding a stable place to live.
Welcome This Brand-New Ranch-Style Home to Montrose Colorado

There are very few things that are universally beloved in America, these days. One of them, believe it or not, is our shared love of that "new car" smell. Admit it: anytime you make a new vehicle purchase, you spend a not-insignificant amount of that drive home breathing in the aroma. While that smell is purposely designed to do that to you, that doesn't mean that isn't intoxicating.
Exploring the Delta Armory: Fragment of the Past

Many Citizens of Delta have heard of the infamous Delta Armory. Built in 1921, this historic landmark has a lot more history than Deltarodans have suspected. Delta’s old armory is located just east of Main Street on Grand Avenue. The building was opened as one of the four National Guard’s Armories in Western Colorado, but over time it has been used to host public events and even become a carpet store.
Parade of Lights in downtown Montrose Saturday, Dec. 3

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Downtown Montrose is set to shine Saturday night. The Parade of Lights will illuminate main street with various holiday-themed floats beginning at 5:30 p.m. The parade route spans the 1 mile area between East Main Street and North Rio Grande Avenue. This year’s theme...
More snowfall on the way for the high country

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Areas in the high country and higher elevations received the bulk of snowfall during this morning’s winter storm. While this is the second winter storm of the week, the state will still expect more snowfall over the next several days. Some areas in the high country and higher elevations received anywhere between 7-10 inches of snowfall.
Free community Chromebook distribution in Mesa County

District D51 announced that they will be releasing more than 5,000 used Chromebooks to the community. Chromebooks will be given to anyone in the community at R-5 High School and several Mesa County Libraries facilities: Central Library in downtown Grand Junction, the Clifton Branch, the Fruita Branch, and the Collbran Branch. Each person can pick up two Chromebooks.
Grand Junction, Colorado Home for Sale Offers an Indoor Pool and Home Theater

A new listing in Grand Junction has us checking out the incredible home for sale at 2612 Partridge Court. This home sits north of I-70 between 26 Road and 26 and 1/2 Road. This five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home sits on just over 1.21 acres of land and offers just under 10,000 square feet of space. This home is presented by Merritt Wyatt and is brokered by Bray Real Estate and appears at Realtor.com.
Barn fire in Grand Junction early Saturday morning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At 2:22 a.m. on December 3, 2022, the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to reports of a building on fire behind a home near the 2800 block of Unaweep Avenue. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a barn on the...
What Were 2,000 People Doing In Grand Junction Before Thanksgiving Dinner?

Before Thanksgiving dinner was served, more than 2,000 people in Grand Junction bundled up and ventured out into the early morning cold, but, why?. For many people, the Grand Junction Turkey Trot is an annual tradition on Thanksgiving morning sponsored by the Grand Junction Fire Fighters Foundation. Men, women, boys, and girls come out and participate in a 5k run/walk event to raise money for the foundation. Some people run, some walk, and some make it a family affair and push a stroller.
Do You Despise These Long-Standing Holiday Traditions?

The holiday season is filled with traditions - and not every holiday tradition is going to be your cup of tea. Some of the most common holiday traditions at Christmas time are exchanging gifts and putting up a decorated Christmas tree. The history of Christmas trees goes back to the middle ages, while the exchanging of gifts can be traced to the birth of Jesus 2,000 years ago. Many other traditions came along in the 20th century and really haven't been around all that long.
