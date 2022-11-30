Read full article on original website
KWQC
KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary to collect 700 blankets during drive Friday. KWQC and the Rotary Club of Bettendorf collected over 700 blankets during the blanket drive at the KWQC studio on Oct. 28. East Moline officer assault investigation. Updated: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT. Project Bundle Up:...
KWQC
‘I do it for us, not just myself’ | Holiday inflatables stolen in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you’ve driven on Northwest Boulevard in Davenport recently, you know of the house with all the holiday inflatables. Connie Hart has been putting up holiday inflatables since she moved into her Northwest Boulevard house nine years ago. “I had eight inflatables [when I started],”...
KWQC
Made Market QC Holiday is this weekend
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Made Market QC Holiday will be held Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3 at Bend XPO Center, 922 Mississippi Parkway, East Moline. The hours on Dec. 2 are 5-8 p.m. and Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5 in advance (buy online here)...
KWQC
Your First Alert Forecast
A new Emergency Department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex will open at noon Thursday. Davenport, Figge Art Museum awarded Destination Iowa grant. The City of Davenport and the Figge Art Museum have received a $9.6 million Destination Iowa grant.
KWQC
New Emergency Department to open Thursday at Bettendorf HealthPlex
According to Pleasant Valley School District numbers, the district saw a 261-student increase in the 2022-23 school year compared to the 2021-22 year. Davenport, Figge Art Museum awarded Destination Iowa grant. Updated: 20 hours ago. The City of Davenport and the Figge Art Museum have received a $9.6 million Destination...
KWQC
KWQC’s annual Toys for Tots drive held Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC-TV6 held its annual Toys for Tots drive Friday. The U.S. Marine Corps and volunteers were on hand from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to collect new, unwrapped toys and monetary donations at the station, 805 Brady St. By 6 p.m. Friday, five trucks worth of...
KWQC
Cookies & Dreams opens holiday pop-up in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Here’s another way to give the gift of festive, seasonal, ooey-gooey cookies. The made-in-the-QCA cookie bakery Cookies & Dreams is back in downtown Davenport for the Christmas season. Kelly Valentine shows off many of the pop-up shop’s goodies that the elves are busily cranking out for...
KWQC
Comfort and holiday party foods from The Machine Shed
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Jeff Grunder from The Machine Shed demonstrates how to prepare a variety of delicious comfort foods perfect for winter and the holiday season. Catering services are available from the restaurant, too. Watch the videos to see how he makes Fried Mushrooms, Spinach Pie, and Ham & Potato...
ourquadcities.com
FOUND: Missing Moline man
UPDATE: Orlando has been found safe, according to the Moline Police Department. EARLIER UPDATE: On the Moline Police Department Facebook page, police ask for assistance in locating a 70-year-old man named Orlando, who has Alzheimer’s Disease and may be confused about his surroundings. The man left his home in...
KWQC
STEAM On Wheels to hold open house on Dec. 9
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -STEAM On Wheels is having an open house on Dec. 9 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Sam McCullum, STEAM On Wheels, discusses the event which is free to attend and does not require advance registration. The program provides hands-on educational opportunities that might not be available in a traditional classroom setting.
KWQC
Rejuvenate Housing unveils home in Midtown Davenport Thursday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Rejuvenate Housing is helping build homes for first-time home buyers. On Thursday, the nonprofit unveiled its second home at 514 W. 17th St. in Davenport. The three-bedroom, one-bath home was remodeled by Werner Investments Properties and went on sale Nov. 30 through Ruhl & Ruhl, the...
KWQC
Davenport man sentenced in connection to gunfire incident at Daisy Dooks Gentlemen Club
Three Muscatine police officers were awarded live saving awards Thursday night at the Muscatine City Council Meeting. Six people were injured in a UTV crash Thursday night in Princeton, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said. Economist talks Quad Cities economy Thursday. Updated: 4 hours ago. The Quad Cities Chamber...
KWQC
6 injured in Scott County UTV crash
PRINCETON, Iowa (KWQC) - Six people were injured in a UTV crash Thursday night in Princeton, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 6:22 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call of a single-vehicle crash in the 26500 block of 257th Street. The initial investigation found that...
KWQC
Muscatine officers honored with lifesaving award Thursday
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Three Muscatine Police officers were honored Thursday night with a Lifesaving Award during the Muscatine City Council Meeting. Officers Jacob Elliot and Kassy Middaugh and Cpl. Todd Koch received their awards from Mayor Brad Bark. In two separate incidents, the officers used their CPR training to...
KWQC
Man arrested in connection with over 10 thefts from Davenport homes
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was charged after police say he stole packages from several homes. Chandelor Amos, 20, is charged with theft, 2nd-degree, and is currently being held in Scott County Jail, according to county records. On Friday at 4:44 p.m., Davenport Police received a report about...
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. GREYSON KILLINGER, 36, 5’6”, 160 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for two counts felony...
ourquadcities.com
Driver identified in utility vehicle crash
UPDATE: The driver in a single UTV crash that injured six people has been identified as 54-year-old Curt Bell, of Princeton, Iowa. The driver and five passengers remained in stable condition Friday, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team.
wgil.com
Critter Cove “Christmas for Critters” This Saturday
Critter Cove is a not for profit wildlife rescue organization. They are hosting a fundraising spaghetti dinner, “Christmas for Critters” this Saturday at Harley’s Pub on Grand Avenue. Buddy Montgmery and her husband run the organiztion. Betty and volunteer Carrie McCance joined Tom Meredith and Tyler Gumm on “Galesburg’s Morning News” to talk about the organization and the event.
KWQC
Happy Joe’s holiday parties for special needs kids set for Dec. 6-7
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -For two days next week, Vibrant Arena at The Mark will be filled with smiles, laughter, and so much pizza. The Happy Joe’s parties for special needs children are back after a two year hiatus. Kristel Whitty-Ersan shares all the details of these amazing events for...
