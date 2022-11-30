ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

tulsapeople.com

True to his roots: Tulsan Ryan Humphrey makes the Sooners’ coaching roster

Since Ryan Humphrey was named a McDonald’s High School All-American at Booker T. Washington High School in 1997, basketball has taken him around the world, including stops at Oklahoma and Notre Dame. His 12-year professional playing career took him to the NBA, back to Tulsa and abroad. In 2014,...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

OU Close To Developing New Football Facility

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents have moved closer to building a new football operations facility for the Sooner football team. The new facility would be located adjacent to the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, and officials will soon work with a consultant to develop what the facility would look like.
NORMAN, OK
intermatwrestle.com

Two-time All-American Buchanan to Transfer to Oklahoma

Two days ago, the #2 ranked 197 lber, Stephen Buchanan, put his name into the transfer portal. Today, he announced via social media his intention to transfer from Wyoming to Oklahoma. Buchanan has earned All-American honors twice during his three years competing for the Cowboys. In 2021-22, Buchanan went 28-3...
NORMAN, OK
kgou.org

AM NewsBrief: Dec. 2, 2022

Opponents of the 15-year, $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike project were handed a big win Thursday. The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority lost the first of several impending court decisions regarding the ACCESS program. The lawsuit filed on behalf of over 200 central Oklahoma residents alleged the OTA willfully violated the state’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

Judge: Oklahoma Turnpike Authority violated Open Meeting Act, ACCESS project contracts rendered invalid

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has lost the first of several impending court decisions regarding the 15-year, $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike project. The lawsuit filed on behalf of over 200 central Oklahoma residents alleged the OTA willfully violated the state’s Open Meeting Act by using vague language in its Jan. 25 and Feb. 22 public meeting agendas and documents leading up to the announcement of the ACCESS project.
OKLAHOMA STATE
405magazine.com

OKC’s Ongoing Transformation

Celebrating our city’s past, present and future. The renaissance that Oklahoma City has experienced in the past four decades is something many people alive today will never have the privilege of living through. Longtime residents will tell you — they hardly recognize our town here in 2022. What once resembled (from certain angles, at least) a large Dust Bowl-era truck stop is now a bustling metropolis gaining national attention for its innovation and growth. Join us as we journey through The Big Friendly’s remarkable transformation; the past we revere, the present we relish and the future we eagerly anticipate.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Local agricultural, livestock producers struggle with inflation, drought in central Oklahoma

With Cleveland County currently in extreme drought, local farmers described struggling with major economic impacts, rising production costs and inadequate rainfall. Cleveland County and central Oklahoma are currently in extreme drought, according to the US Drought Monitor. Local farms in the county said they’re worried about how this could negatively impact agricultural and livestock producers.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
eastcoasttraveller.com

8 Best Restaurants And Bars In Oklahoma City

Located in the heart of Downtown OKC's Film Row, the new Bar Arbolada is a stylish establishment in its own right. The place features an extensive wine list and a small plate menu from Chef Tehra Thorp. The bar features a sleek white marble countertop and brass back bar fixtures. The menu consists of Spanish-inspired dishes and top-notch cocktails. The bar's low prices make it a popular hangout for locals and tourists.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oklahomatoday.com

Castle Row Studios is putting Del City on the map, and the entertainment world is on notice.

Throughout his childhood, Garrett Starks spent untold hours on the family tractor blasting the radio. It was in that very seat that he decided to become a drummer. In middle school, he performed with friends and recorded some of their original songs. After high school, he studied audio production at New York University. When he returned to Oklahoma, the Cherokee native built a small studio in his home. But then, he started thinking bigger.
DEL CITY, OK
KRMG

OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

