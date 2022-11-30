Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma Gets Legacy Commit from LB Casen Calmus
The son of All-American linebacker Rocky Calmus has committed to OU as a preferred walk-on.
Oklahoma QB Hits the Transfer Portal
Ralph Rucker, who was the backup in the Alamo Bowl, announced Friday he intends to leave the Sooners with three years eligibility.
Oklahoma Freshman Enters Transfer Portal
Defensive lineman Alton Tarber committed to the Sooners less than a year ago and was a 4-star prospect as rated by 247 Sports.
Oklahoma DL Accepts Senior Bowl Invitation
OU defensive lineman Jalen Redmond will be joining teammates Eric Gray and Wanya Morris at the 2023 Senior Bowl.
tulsapeople.com
True to his roots: Tulsan Ryan Humphrey makes the Sooners’ coaching roster
Since Ryan Humphrey was named a McDonald’s High School All-American at Booker T. Washington High School in 1997, basketball has taken him around the world, including stops at Oklahoma and Notre Dame. His 12-year professional playing career took him to the NBA, back to Tulsa and abroad. In 2014,...
What Does the Expansion of the College Playoff Mean for the SEC, Texas and Oklahoma?
Andy Hodges explains what might be coming down the pipe and why it took so long
Adams Tower to be demolished on OU campus
Alumni of the University of Oklahoma will soon say goodbye to a place that held a lot of memories on the Norman campus.
News On 6
OU Close To Developing New Football Facility
The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents have moved closer to building a new football operations facility for the Sooner football team. The new facility would be located adjacent to the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, and officials will soon work with a consultant to develop what the facility would look like.
intermatwrestle.com
Two-time All-American Buchanan to Transfer to Oklahoma
Two days ago, the #2 ranked 197 lber, Stephen Buchanan, put his name into the transfer portal. Today, he announced via social media his intention to transfer from Wyoming to Oklahoma. Buchanan has earned All-American honors twice during his three years competing for the Cowboys. In 2021-22, Buchanan went 28-3...
Actor and OU sweetheart say pandemic and Indian Welfare Act brought the ‘miraculous’
JENKS, Okla. — Texas native Cody Mayo always wanted to be a professional actor. He was the first in his family to get into college. In 2006, Cody began his studies at the University of Oklahoma (OU) as a drama major. It was during his sophomore year that Cody met his wife, Casey during homecoming at a fraternity and sorority event.
kgou.org
AM NewsBrief: Dec. 2, 2022
Opponents of the 15-year, $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike project were handed a big win Thursday. The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority lost the first of several impending court decisions regarding the ACCESS program. The lawsuit filed on behalf of over 200 central Oklahoma residents alleged the OTA willfully violated the state’s...
Legends Bar in Chickasha is stuffed with legends including the owner himself.
McNatt's roadhouse has proof of the many roads he's been down during his own life, starting with an Elvis Presley concert we saw at age 9.
kgou.org
Judge: Oklahoma Turnpike Authority violated Open Meeting Act, ACCESS project contracts rendered invalid
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has lost the first of several impending court decisions regarding the 15-year, $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike project. The lawsuit filed on behalf of over 200 central Oklahoma residents alleged the OTA willfully violated the state’s Open Meeting Act by using vague language in its Jan. 25 and Feb. 22 public meeting agendas and documents leading up to the announcement of the ACCESS project.
405magazine.com
OKC’s Ongoing Transformation
Celebrating our city’s past, present and future. The renaissance that Oklahoma City has experienced in the past four decades is something many people alive today will never have the privilege of living through. Longtime residents will tell you — they hardly recognize our town here in 2022. What once resembled (from certain angles, at least) a large Dust Bowl-era truck stop is now a bustling metropolis gaining national attention for its innovation and growth. Join us as we journey through The Big Friendly’s remarkable transformation; the past we revere, the present we relish and the future we eagerly anticipate.
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
Oklahoma Daily
Local agricultural, livestock producers struggle with inflation, drought in central Oklahoma
With Cleveland County currently in extreme drought, local farmers described struggling with major economic impacts, rising production costs and inadequate rainfall. Cleveland County and central Oklahoma are currently in extreme drought, according to the US Drought Monitor. Local farms in the county said they’re worried about how this could negatively impact agricultural and livestock producers.
eastcoasttraveller.com
8 Best Restaurants And Bars In Oklahoma City
Located in the heart of Downtown OKC's Film Row, the new Bar Arbolada is a stylish establishment in its own right. The place features an extensive wine list and a small plate menu from Chef Tehra Thorp. The bar features a sleek white marble countertop and brass back bar fixtures. The menu consists of Spanish-inspired dishes and top-notch cocktails. The bar's low prices make it a popular hangout for locals and tourists.
oklahomatoday.com
Castle Row Studios is putting Del City on the map, and the entertainment world is on notice.
Throughout his childhood, Garrett Starks spent untold hours on the family tractor blasting the radio. It was in that very seat that he decided to become a drummer. In middle school, he performed with friends and recorded some of their original songs. After high school, he studied audio production at New York University. When he returned to Oklahoma, the Cherokee native built a small studio in his home. But then, he started thinking bigger.
Judge rules in Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Open Meeting Act violation trial
The latest battle between the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) and residents against the OTA's expansion plan has come to a close in a Cleveland County court room Thursday.
OKC car custom design company hired for ‘Tulsa King’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — It looks more like a crime scene, rather than a scene from a television series. “I thought it was a scam, because we have never done any work for a film industry before, and we talked about what they needed done and it was a challenge, and they needed work done in such a short notice,” said Owner of Superior Customs Daniel Barraza.
