ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
93.1 KISS FM

Weird Things Bartenders Have Found In El Paso Bars

Working in a bar, you're bound to find some weird stuff. Here are a few odd finds from a few El Paso mixologists. Joanna wrote an article about a bar trying to track down the owner of a, (large), bra that had been left there. That got me asking my bartender friends about the weird stuff they've found. The bra seems pretty normal after some of these finds.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Which Store In El Paso Has The Best Frozen Soda Drinks

El Paso is one of the few places where, even in winter, a frozen treat is enjoyable. "Slushy" drinks are popular around here in the Summer months when it's super hot. We're in the desert so, even in winter, it doesn't get that cold. Not too cold for one of these guys anyway. Slurpees, Icees, Freeze's ... whatever they're named, who doesn't love them?
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Yummy Holiday Treats You Can Get In El Paso

'Tis the season for hot coca, warm cookies and really just stuffing your face with any treat in sight with the excuse that it's Christmas!. If you're like me and love to indulge in holiday treats and are always looking for places around to town to check out, well let me give you this handy guide of holiday treats around El Paso!
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Really Cool Animal Attractions in and Around El Paso

There are several animal attractions in and around El Paso. Given our typically mild fall-early winter weather, this would be a great time to check 'em out. The El Paso Zoo is awesome and so are these other places:. You can always enjoy a nice afternoon feeding and petting the...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Free baby diaper giveaway takes place next Tuesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Pregnancy & Fatherhood Solutions has announced a free baby diaper giveaway taking place next week. The giveaway will be on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. located at the Calvary Chapel of El Paso on 1771 N. Zaragoza Rd. The diaper distribution/giveaway event is a program designed to […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Famous Musicians You Never Knew Were Born In El Paso

When we think of El Paso musicians, some of the biggest names we think of include John Moyer, Jim Ward, or Cesar Soto. But with El Paso being a HUGE city, there's bound to be many musicians that were born here that perhaps you never knew. Karen Taylor-Good: The singer-songwriter...
EL PASO, TX
macaronikid.com

Five Things That You Should Check Out In El Paso This Weekend!

10AM-4PM Friday 12/2- Sunday 12/4. This is an event that runs all weekend from Friday December second until Sunday December fourth. It showcases minerals, gems, and fossils and is a great time for the entire family. The Nutcracker. UTEP Magoffin Auditorium. 500 W University Ave. El Paso TX 79968. 7:30...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Mattress Firm donates $10,000 to Operation Noel

EL PASO, Texas -- Mattress Firm joined ABC-7 at 6 to present a $10,000 dollar to Operation Noel. Watch ABC-7's Doppler Dave Speelman as he accepts the donation. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Krystall Poppin Shows Love To El Paso In New Music Video

When you think of pop stars that made it from El Paso, Khalid is obviously the biggest one out there. However there's ANOTHER superstar from El Paso that while people know, more people SHOULD know. And that's Krystall Poppin. Anyone's listened to Krystall knows that she's got hits under her...
EL PASO, TX
xpopress.com

El Paso Mineral, Gem, & Fossil Show 2022

El Paso Mineral and Gem Society Mineral, Gem & Fossil Show. Visit this annual club show put on by self-proclaimed, down-to-earth "Rock Hounds." There will be fossils, rocks, minerals, gems, crystals, jewelry, cabochons, beads, flint knapping, woodworking, designing, and more on display and for sale!
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Where to Buy Fresh Cut and Living Christmas Trees in El Paso

Because the Christmas tree is the most prominent decoration for those who celebrate Christmas, the decision to go real or artificial is a Christmas conundrum for some. Pros and cons on Eco-friendliness, tradition, costs aside, in the end it comes down to personal preference. I've done both over the years,...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Bowling pins allow lions, jaguars, and mountain lions to exercise their natural instincts in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- What do balls of yarn, laser pointers, and bowling pins have in common? The El Paso Zoological Society would say cats like to play with them!. While yarn and skittish red lights entertain our furry friends at home, lions, jaguars, and mountain lions (Oh, my!) in El Paso are now exercising their natural instincts with bowling pins donated by Oasis Lanes El Paso. Events and Social Media Manager Olivia Siqueiros said the wooden pins simulate things they would find out in nature, such as scratching up a tree.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

How To Enjoy Real Winter Fun In The Desert

If you love desert life but want to experience a true winter and fun winter activities, El Paso is a good place to be. El Paso is only a couple of hours away from "winter" and you can easily pull off anything from a nice afternoon "daytrip" to a full on vacation in Ruidoso.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ

El Paso, TX
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy