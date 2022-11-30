Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in West Texas is Running Out of Space Holding MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First TimeTom HandyEl Paso, TX
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Kevin McCarthy Calls for Top Biden Official to Resign or Face ImpeachmentNews Breaking LIVEEl Paso, TX
Texas Could See an Avalanche of Migrants Crossing the Border in DecemberTom HandyTexas State
Weird Things Bartenders Have Found In El Paso Bars
Working in a bar, you're bound to find some weird stuff. Here are a few odd finds from a few El Paso mixologists. Joanna wrote an article about a bar trying to track down the owner of a, (large), bra that had been left there. That got me asking my bartender friends about the weird stuff they've found. The bra seems pretty normal after some of these finds.
El Paso Family’s Home Light Show Creates Yuletide Disney Magic
If you miss making the Christmas-time pilgrimage to Fred Loya’s house, Rick Carillo invites you to swing by his place in east El Paso and check out his Christmas light show. His impressive synchronized light show takes residential house projections to the next festive level. Those who take him...
Which Store In El Paso Has The Best Frozen Soda Drinks
El Paso is one of the few places where, even in winter, a frozen treat is enjoyable. "Slushy" drinks are popular around here in the Summer months when it's super hot. We're in the desert so, even in winter, it doesn't get that cold. Not too cold for one of these guys anyway. Slurpees, Icees, Freeze's ... whatever they're named, who doesn't love them?
KVIA
At 100, competitive bridge gives El Paso woman her competitive edge to longevity
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso woman turns 100 and celebrates by playing a game she loves. Ella Duncan plays competitive bridge, saying it keeps her mind sharp. Duncan came to El Paso as a military wife. She was a teacher for 36 years, 24 of them at Edgar...
Yummy Holiday Treats You Can Get In El Paso
'Tis the season for hot coca, warm cookies and really just stuffing your face with any treat in sight with the excuse that it's Christmas!. If you're like me and love to indulge in holiday treats and are always looking for places around to town to check out, well let me give you this handy guide of holiday treats around El Paso!
Local Eco-Service at Friend’s Front Door Shocked Me It’s in El Paso
I went over to my friend's house and was shocked to discover El Paso has a locally-based composting eco-service that picks up and delivers food scraps. According to a report from two years ago from KTSM news station channel 9, this is how it works:. "Each customer receives a green...
Reality TV Show “Dance Moms” Coming To El Paso To Scout For Season 9 Contestants
El Paso dance moms, now is your chance to be on one of the biggest reality dance shows on TV: Dance Moms!. El Paso is full of many amazing young dancers and truth be told, behind every great dancer is a parent who pushed their kid to be the best they could be!
These Are Some Of The Best Talented Tattoo Artists In El Paso
Chosen by YOU. That's right. I asked online "who is the best tattoo artist in El Paso?" and I'm happy to say I've gotten MANY results. Perhaps you're like me, you don't have tattoos & you're thinking of getting one. But you're not sure who to talk to or where to go.
Really Cool Animal Attractions in and Around El Paso
There are several animal attractions in and around El Paso. Given our typically mild fall-early winter weather, this would be a great time to check 'em out. The El Paso Zoo is awesome and so are these other places:. You can always enjoy a nice afternoon feeding and petting the...
Free baby diaper giveaway takes place next Tuesday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Pregnancy & Fatherhood Solutions has announced a free baby diaper giveaway taking place next week. The giveaway will be on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. located at the Calvary Chapel of El Paso on 1771 N. Zaragoza Rd. The diaper distribution/giveaway event is a program designed to […]
Famous Musicians You Never Knew Were Born In El Paso
When we think of El Paso musicians, some of the biggest names we think of include John Moyer, Jim Ward, or Cesar Soto. But with El Paso being a HUGE city, there's bound to be many musicians that were born here that perhaps you never knew. Karen Taylor-Good: The singer-songwriter...
macaronikid.com
Five Things That You Should Check Out In El Paso This Weekend!
10AM-4PM Friday 12/2- Sunday 12/4. This is an event that runs all weekend from Friday December second until Sunday December fourth. It showcases minerals, gems, and fossils and is a great time for the entire family. The Nutcracker. UTEP Magoffin Auditorium. 500 W University Ave. El Paso TX 79968. 7:30...
KVIA
Mattress Firm donates $10,000 to Operation Noel
EL PASO, Texas -- Mattress Firm joined ABC-7 at 6 to present a $10,000 dollar to Operation Noel. Watch ABC-7's Doppler Dave Speelman as he accepts the donation. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You...
Krystall Poppin Shows Love To El Paso In New Music Video
When you think of pop stars that made it from El Paso, Khalid is obviously the biggest one out there. However there's ANOTHER superstar from El Paso that while people know, more people SHOULD know. And that's Krystall Poppin. Anyone's listened to Krystall knows that she's got hits under her...
xpopress.com
El Paso Mineral, Gem, & Fossil Show 2022
El Paso Mineral and Gem Society Mineral, Gem & Fossil Show. Visit this annual club show put on by self-proclaimed, down-to-earth "Rock Hounds." There will be fossils, rocks, minerals, gems, crystals, jewelry, cabochons, beads, flint knapping, woodworking, designing, and more on display and for sale!
Where to Buy Fresh Cut and Living Christmas Trees in El Paso
Because the Christmas tree is the most prominent decoration for those who celebrate Christmas, the decision to go real or artificial is a Christmas conundrum for some. Pros and cons on Eco-friendliness, tradition, costs aside, in the end it comes down to personal preference. I've done both over the years,...
Greta Van Fleet & More Will Give El Paso Fans A Show Next Year
This week certainly has been a week of surprises for rock fans hasn't it? On Monday we received news of a Metallica song/album/tour for 2023. Now this morning, we received news that Greta Van Fleet have announced the RESCHEDULED show dates, the ones they had to cancel this month. Now...
Mariachi’s to Perform Your Favorite Christmas Songs at the Plaza Theater
I love mariachi's! Coincidentally, I also love Christmas music. I like to take my time getting into Christmas music; I definitely don't start blasting it the day after Halloween- I like to wait until after Thanksgiving to begin playing "Jingle Bell Rock". If you're like me and love mariachi and...
KVIA
Bowling pins allow lions, jaguars, and mountain lions to exercise their natural instincts in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- What do balls of yarn, laser pointers, and bowling pins have in common? The El Paso Zoological Society would say cats like to play with them!. While yarn and skittish red lights entertain our furry friends at home, lions, jaguars, and mountain lions (Oh, my!) in El Paso are now exercising their natural instincts with bowling pins donated by Oasis Lanes El Paso. Events and Social Media Manager Olivia Siqueiros said the wooden pins simulate things they would find out in nature, such as scratching up a tree.
How To Enjoy Real Winter Fun In The Desert
If you love desert life but want to experience a true winter and fun winter activities, El Paso is a good place to be. El Paso is only a couple of hours away from "winter" and you can easily pull off anything from a nice afternoon "daytrip" to a full on vacation in Ruidoso.
