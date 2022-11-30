LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Downtown Lima Inc. will be hosting their holiday festival this Saturday and is inviting everyone to join in the fun. There are 15 participating businesses hosting events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout downtown Lima. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at the Meeting Place on Market at 10 a.m. where you can take your own photo with them. Children's activities will be at the Metro Center and a dance party with "Snowflake the Elf" at the 318 Restaurant. There will be plenty of activities at all the locations to make it a memorable holiday.

LIMA, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO