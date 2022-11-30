ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus Grove, OH

hometownstations.com

Families are invited out to make some fun memories at the 2022 Downtown Lima Holiday Festival

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Downtown Lima Inc. will be hosting their holiday festival this Saturday and is inviting everyone to join in the fun. There are 15 participating businesses hosting events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout downtown Lima. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive at the Meeting Place on Market at 10 a.m. where you can take your own photo with them. Children's activities will be at the Metro Center and a dance party with "Snowflake the Elf" at the 318 Restaurant. There will be plenty of activities at all the locations to make it a memorable holiday.
LIMA, OH
continentalenews.com

Putnam Co Soil & Water District Countywide Recycling Program

The Putnam County Soil & Water District offers countywide recycling at the Ag Complex Parking Lot at 1205 E Second St in Ottawa. This lot is located next to the fairgrounds. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm and the 1st and 3rd Saturdays of the month, 8:00am to 11:00am. They are closed on holidays.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Landlords gifts their tenants free rent for the month of December

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A married couple who owns several properties puts a heartwarming letter to their tenants’ doors giving them free rent for the month of December. “It was like Merry Christmas. Happy holidays. You and your family have a nice time. I was like is this a prank? Is it real?” the tenant said. The tenant requested to remain anonymous.
TOLEDO, OH
iheart.com

609 S 8th Street, Upper Sandusky

Check out this remarkably well kept 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home. The home has been nicely updated with freshly painted walls and new flooring. It features 1 bedroom down, a nice sized living room, dining room with bay window, eat-in kitchen with a movable island for additional counter and storage. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms with the added convenience of a bonus area. Outside is vinyl siding, metal roof, some replacement windows, concrete driveway, and a 3-car detached garage. Extra off-street parking in the back. Call for your showing.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
The Lima News

Putnam farm seeks permit

CONTINENTAL — In accordance with OAC rule 901:10-6-01, public notice is hereby given that the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is accepting comments on a draft Permit to Install (PTI) and a draft Permit to Operate (PTO) for a facility to be called “NASA Farms LLC”. This facility, if approved, will be located at 16760 Road G, Continental, Ohio 45831 in Putnam County, Palmer Township in the Auglaize Watershed. If the final permits are issued, the PTO would be valid for five years and the PTI would be valid for two years.
CONTINENTAL, OH
13abc.com

Roads closed as firefighters battle Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department battled a house fire Friday evening. TFRD responded to a call of a fire on the 1700 block of Vosper Ct. According to TFRD, a spare propane tank caught on fire, causing a loud “boom”. Glenbrier Rd. is blocked off at Eastgate Rd.
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Reminisce: 50 years of Christmas Tree Festival

It started as a way to bring Lima together in the turbulent year of 1973. Now it’s an annual holiday tradition that generations of residents couldn’t imagine living without. The 50th annual Christmas Tree Festival kicks off Wednesday and runs through Sunday at the Allen County Museum. And...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Real Wheels: His 401k is a Trans Am

LIMA – Travis Bodine cannot remember a time when he wasn’t tinkering with cars. His father, Earl, owned Phoenix Auto Salvage and Travis says, “I grew up there, putting cars together, taking them apart.”. The first car the 52-year-old Shawnee Township man owned was a ‘79 black...
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

13abc First Alert Winter Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc First Alert Weather Team is predicting that you may need the snow blower or snow shovel more than you did last year. Also, get those hats and gloves ready! Here’s your 13abc First Alert Winter Forecast. See a spelling or grammar error in...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Longtime Toledo car dealer Denny Amrhein dies in crash

TOLEDO, Ohio — Just after 10 a.m. Friday Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on I-75 in Perrysburg Township. The victim of the crash was beloved car dealer, Denny Amrhein. Amrhein was driving his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound when he veered off to the...
TOLEDO, OH
The Lima News

Auglaize, Putnam lead area deer harvest figures

COLUMBUS – Ohio’s annual white-tailed deer gun hunting week kicked off Monday with hunters checking 17,193 deer on opening day, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Wildlife. Ohio’s gun season is open until Dec. 4 and again on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18. Last year hunters took 21,754 deer on the opening day of the gun season, which traditionally falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Inclusive playground in Bowling Green opens to public

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — One day, 4-year-old Holden Stroudinger could be a mailman or chef. But for now, he's Holden. "An actual miracle child," Margie Harris, the treasurer of Wood County Plays, said. He's also the only child of Kelly and Travis Stroudinger. "He was born missing the center...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22

Mark E. Morning, 40, Columbus Grove, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of domestic violence. He faces up to 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 10 a.m. Dec. 29. Rebecca A. Brinkman, Kalida, and Roger...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County Probate Court

LIMA — The following couples have filed applications for marriage licenses with the Allen County Probate Court:. Tanner Foley and Jenna Gonzales, both of Lima; Thomas Hughes of Waynesfield and Billie Boughan of Lima; Austin Barrett and Amanda Lowry, both of Spencerville; Niko Cobb and Kyra Allen, both of Lima; Austin Conley of Pedro and Bethanie Stalnaker of Elida; Bruce Benroth and Pamela Burkholder, both of Lima; Levi Smith and Grace Nickels, both of Bluffton; Joseph Medley Sr. of Lima and Kellie Smith of Delphos; Theron Litke and Natashia Shaeffer-Winget, both of Delphos; Dustin Boroff of Lima and Scarlett Morse of Columbus; Trevor Smelcer of Lima and Ashlyn Moots of Belle Center; David Bailey and Trina Dunson, both of Elida; and Wesley Allen of Ada and Kaylee Rigg of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Escaped Mink a Headache for Poultry Farmers Near Lima

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) VAN WERT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Those 40,000 mink released from a farm just outside of Van Wert west of Lima are making life miserable for local poultry farmers.
LIMA, OH

