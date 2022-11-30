Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
FLYERS PLACE FORMER FIRST-ROUND PICK ON WAIVERS; 28-YEAR-OLD KINGS GOALTENDER CLEARS
According to Chris Johnston of TSN, the Philadelphia Flyers have placed forward Kieffer Bellows on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Bellows, 24, was originally drafted in the first round in 2016 by the New York Islanders. After parts of five seasons in their organization, the Islanders put Bellows on waivers on October 26th and the next day he was claimed by the Flyers.
KINGS COACH SENDS THE TEAM A MESSAGE WITH LATEST MOVE
The Los Angeles Kings' recent loss to the Kraken with a score of 9-8 has caused management to take steps to wake the team up. Kings general manager Rob Blake decided to send that message by waiving goaltender Cal Petersen. Even though Blake claims that it wasn't meant to be a message to the entire group, head coach Todd McLellan believes that the team could view the transaction as a message.
LIGHTNING PLACE 25-YEAR-OLD DEFENCEMAN ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Tampa Bay Lightning have placed defenceman Philippe Myers on waivers for the purpose of sending him to Syracuse of the American Hockey League. Myers, 25, has appeared in 11 games for the Lightning this season where he's recorded three points (one goal, two assists),...
STEVE YZERMAN GIVES BRILLIANT, INSIGHTFUL BREAKDOWN OF TODAY'S NHL
Steve Yzerman is heralded as one of the NHL's most prolific active minds. As General Manager of the Detroit Red Wings, he is in a perfect role to understand the state of hockey today and its trajectory moving forward. Yzerman joined TNT's panel before the Wings' Wednesday night matchup with...
NHL CONSIDERING PAIR OF RULE CHANGES IN LIGHT OF RECENT EVENTS
According to Elliotte Friedman via his latest 32 Thoughts Podcast, the NHL is considering two separate rule amendments, both related to the goaltending position. Recently, Connor Hellebuyck straight up called for a rule change when his mask came off in play and surrendered a goal. Not long after, Minnesota Wild head coach Dean Evason called out Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray for deliberately knocking his net off its moorings.
Jack Edwards issues statement on his Pat Maroon comments
BOSTON -- Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards always has a lot to say. But he had remained silent about his controversial comments from Tuesday night, when he poked fun at the weight of Lightning forward Pat Maroon during Boston's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.That silence ended on Friday.Unprompted, Edwards took a few shots at Maroon being listed at 238 pounds, saying that weight must have been from Day 1 of training camp. He added that Maroon "had a few more pizzas" since the season started, among other jabs regarding his weight.Those comments obviously didn't sit well with Maroon and many...
MARCHMENT FIGHTS BENOIT AFTER HIT ON ROOKIE
Dallas Stars' forward Mason Marchment took exception to a hit thrown by Anaheim Ducks' defenseman Simon Benoit on Stars' rookie Wyatt Johnston. Following the hit, a scrum ensued where Marchment (6'4'' 210lbs) and Benoit (6'3'' 203lbs) squared off. Both players landed some punches in this heavyweight tilt, and both are...
TKACHUK AND TROUBA DROP THE MITTS IN FIGHT BETWEEN CAPTAINS ON BROADWAY
Late in the second period during Friday's game between the New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators, fans were treated to a fight between team captains Jacob Trouba and Brady Tkachuk. It's unclear what started the fight, but it's safe to say it might be the best one we'll see this...
CARTER HART SURRENDERS INSANELY FLUKY GOAL OFF A ROUTINE DUMP-IN
Carter Hart - like everyone else - is probably still scratching his head, wondering how this one went in. We probably won't see another goal quite like this one anytime soon. Ian Cole, off of a routine dump-in, earns credit for this goal, giving the Lightning a 4-0 lead. Tampa would take this one by a score of 4-1.
FORMER NHLER TEDDY PURCELL JOINS MONTREAL CANADIENS ORGANIZATION
Despite formally announcing it, the Montreal Canadiens have added former NHLer Teddy Purcell to their scouting staff and he will be primarily covering Western Conference teams in Southern California. "They all have something specific to them," Canadiens Executive VP Jeff Gorton said. "That's why we hired Teddy Purcell ; he...
LIGHTNING GET HUGE BOOST TO THEIR LINEUP AHEAD OF SATURDAY'S GAME VS TORONTO
The Tampa Bay Lightning are set for a divisional matchup on Saturday night with the Toronto Maple Leafs and will be doing so by getting a huge boost to their lineup. After missing the first 23 games of the 2022-23 campaign, Anthony Cirelli will make his season debut on Saturday night. The 25-year-old led the stretches at the morning skate and given stick taps by his teammates.
FORMER HABS DEFENCEMAN REVEALS HE HAD DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL RETURN DURING FREE AGENCY
For the first time since being traded to the Edmonton Oilers on deadline day last season, Brett Kulak will face his former team, the Montreal Canadiens. The 28-year-old enjoyed a pretty successful stint with Edmonton after the deadline, putting up eight points (two goals, six assists) in 18 games, while adding five assists in 16 Stanley Cup Playoff games.
BRADY TKACHUK FINISHES GORDIE HOWE HAT-TRICK W/ 100TH CAREER GOAL
Brady Tkachuk had a huge night in the Senators' 3-2 overtime win over the New York Rangers on Friday night. The marquee matchup at Madison Square Garden made for some magnificent hockey. The two captains - Tkachuk and Jacob Trouba - threw down at center ice in a great fight....
EX-NHL FORWARD PATRIK BERGLUND REPORTEDLY ATTEMPTING COMEBACK AFTER MISSING 2021-22 DUE TO SERIOUS CHARGES
Former NHL forward Patrik Berglund is reportedly gearing up for a potential comeback in Sweden, according to Aftonbladet. The 34-year-old had his contract mutually terminated with Brynas IF, a team in the Swedish Hockey League, after he was arrested and detained on charges of assault and rape in May of 2021 following allegations that were brought forward from his ex-girlfriend. In a statement through his lawyer, he denied the allegations. Prior to being arrested, he missed several games late in the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19.
INSIDER SUGGESTS THATCHER DEMKO'S TIMELINE IS AT LEAST SIX WEEKS
Thatcher Demko left Vancouver's match versus the Florida Panthers on Thursday night, needing to be helped off the ice. Per Elliotte Friedman, Demko's absence will last at least six weeks, and his injury is classified as a lower-body injury. The Canucks' record currently sits at 9-12-3, and they are likely...
CANUCKS TO HONOUR FRANCHISE LEGEND ROBERTO LUONGO NEXT SEASON
The Vancouver Canucks announced on Wednesday that franchise legend Roberto Luongo will become the eighth member of their 'Ring of Honour' during the 2023-24 season. "We are proud to welcome Roberto to the prestigious list of Canucks Ring of Honour inductees," said Jim Rutherford, Vancouver Canucks President, Hockey Operations. He...
CANADIENS REPORTEDLY CONSIDERING A CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR SEAN MONAHAN
Thursday was a big day for Montreal Canadiens forward Sean Monahan. For the first time since being traded to Montreal, Monahan returned to Calgary, where he spent the first nine seasons of his NHL career. Monahan is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2022-23...
COLE CAUFIELD JOINS TRIO OF CANADIENS GREATS ON GOALS LIST THROUGH 100 GAMES
Montreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield is in some pretty remarkable company following Thursday night's win over the Calgary Flames. Thursday's contest marked Caufield's 100th career game in the National Hockey League and he happened to score the second goal of the game, which stood as the game winner. With his goal, that brought his career total to 40.
ALEX FORMENTON INELIGIBLE TO PLAY IN NHL THIS SEASON
The period for NHL teams to sign restricted free agents (RFA's) has passed, which means that Alex Formenton of the Ottawa Senators will be ineligible to play for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign. Formenton, 23, entered the 2022 offseason as an RFA, and was unable to work out a...
LATEST MLB SIGNING MAKES NHL SALARIES LOOK LIKE A JOKE
Forgive the baseball talk, but for those who don't follow Major League Baseball, a massive signing took place on Friday that makes NHL salaries look like Girl Scout Cookie sales; no knock on Girl Scout Cookies, fantastic product. Former New York Mets pitcher Jacob DeGrom (34) just today signed a...
