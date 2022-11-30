ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NESN

David Pastrnak’s Agent Reveals Where Bruins Contract Talks Stand

David Pastrnak’s six-year deal will expire after the 2022-23 NHL season. The Boston Bruins hope to re-sign the 26-year-old before that happens, and general manager Don Sweeney revealed on Oct. 27 talks between both sides continue. “The communication has been good, just haven?t found the end point yet,” Sweeney...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Jack Edwards issues statement on his Pat Maroon comments

BOSTON -- Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards always has a lot to say. But he had remained silent about his controversial comments from Tuesday night, when he poked fun at the weight of Lightning forward Pat Maroon during Boston's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.That silence ended on Friday.Unprompted, Edwards took a few shots at Maroon being listed at 238 pounds, saying that weight must have been from Day 1 of training camp. He added that Maroon "had a few more pizzas" since the season started, among other jabs regarding his weight.Those comments obviously didn't sit well with Maroon and many...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
NESN

Mac Jones Makes Eye-Opening Comment About Patriots Coaching

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ offense has scored one or zero touchdowns in four of their last five games. They’ve regressed in nearly every metric this season, and since Mac Jones returned from his high ankle sprain, they’ve been one of the least efficient units in the NFL.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Yardbarker

St. Louis Cardinals now a ‘likely landing spot’ for three-time All-Star in MLB free agency

The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly closing in on replacing team icon Yadier Molina with the best catcher in MLB free agency. Last season was a very productive year for the St. Louis Cardinals. They finished with a 93-69 record and won the National League Central. While they were bounced early from the postseason, they still enter 2023 with a lot to build off of.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
markerzone.com

MARKSTROM ON HIS PLAY OF LATE: 'I JUST SUCK AT HOCKEY RIGHT NOW'

Thursday night's game against the Montreal Canadiens was a rough one for Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom. In the opening seconds of the game, Markstrom came out of his crease to play the puck so his former teammate Sean Monahan didn't get to it. He ended up making it to the puck, while sliding, but gave it right away to Juraj Slafkovsky, who put it in the open net to give Montreal a 1-0 lead, 13 seconds in.
WASHINGTON STATE
markerzone.com

LIGHTNING GET HUGE BOOST TO THEIR LINEUP AHEAD OF SATURDAY'S GAME VS TORONTO

The Tampa Bay Lightning are set for a divisional matchup on Saturday night with the Toronto Maple Leafs and will be doing so by getting a huge boost to their lineup. After missing the first 23 games of the 2022-23 campaign, Anthony Cirelli will make his season debut on Saturday night. The 25-year-old led the stretches at the morning skate and given stick taps by his teammates.
TAMPA, FL
markerzone.com

LEO KOMAROV CREDITED WITH GOAL AFTER DEFENSEMAN SHOOTS THE PUCK INTO HIS OWN NET

Own-goals are always ugly. Whenever a player buries the puck in his own net, it always induces cringing. Something about scoring a goal on one's own team... It is nice to see Leo Komarov still up to his usual tricks though. He was never a true goal scorer, but his blue collar style of play paved the way to an eight season NHL career. Now in the SHL playing for Lulea HF, Komarov has nine points in 21 games.

