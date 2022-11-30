Read full article on original website
David Pastrnak’s Agent Reveals Where Bruins Contract Talks Stand
David Pastrnak’s six-year deal will expire after the 2022-23 NHL season. The Boston Bruins hope to re-sign the 26-year-old before that happens, and general manager Don Sweeney revealed on Oct. 27 talks between both sides continue. “The communication has been good, just haven?t found the end point yet,” Sweeney...
Jack Edwards issues statement on his Pat Maroon comments
BOSTON -- Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards always has a lot to say. But he had remained silent about his controversial comments from Tuesday night, when he poked fun at the weight of Lightning forward Pat Maroon during Boston's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.That silence ended on Friday.Unprompted, Edwards took a few shots at Maroon being listed at 238 pounds, saying that weight must have been from Day 1 of training camp. He added that Maroon "had a few more pizzas" since the season started, among other jabs regarding his weight.Those comments obviously didn't sit well with Maroon and many...
Trea Turner Rumors: Former Dodgers All-Star Signing with Philly Has a ‘Good Chance to Happen’
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner hit free agency last month, one of four premier shortstops on the market this offseason. For a variety of reasons, the Phillies have always made a lot of sense as a potential landing spot for Turner, and rumors of a union appear to be intensifying. According...
Report: Red Sox in serious pursuit of ex-All-Star slugger
One ex-All-Star slugger may be about to take the Green Monster Challenge. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Boston Red Sox are among the most serious suitors for free agent outfielder Mitch Haniger. Morosi notes that the Texas Rangers are in that category with Haniger too.
Al Michaels sounded miserable the whole time during Bills-Patriots
Al Michaels sounded miserable while calling the Buffalo Bills’ victory over the New England Patriots, continuing a streak of lousy Thursday Night Football Games for Amazon Prime.
Yardbarker
Rays give out biggest free-agent contract in team history to surprising player
The Tampa Bay Rays are breaking the bank (at least relatively speaking) for an unexpected player. The Rays agreed to a three-year, $40 million contract with free-agent right-hander Zach Eflin on Thursday, per multiple reports. Jeff Passan of ESPN notes that the contract is the largest for a free agent in Rays club history.
Jayson Tatum just broke a three-point record not even Stephen Curry reached
After another win Wednesday night for the red-hot Boston Celtics, Jayson Tatum made NBA history. During Boston’s 134-121 win over the Miami Heat, Tatum put up a whopping 49 points and became the youngest player in league history to make 900 3-pointers. The 24-year-old surpassed his friend and fellow...
NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
Mac Jones Makes Eye-Opening Comment About Patriots Coaching
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ offense has scored one or zero touchdowns in four of their last five games. They’ve regressed in nearly every metric this season, and since Mac Jones returned from his high ankle sprain, they’ve been one of the least efficient units in the NFL.
Yardbarker
St. Louis Cardinals now a ‘likely landing spot’ for three-time All-Star in MLB free agency
The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly closing in on replacing team icon Yadier Molina with the best catcher in MLB free agency. Last season was a very productive year for the St. Louis Cardinals. They finished with a 93-69 record and won the National League Central. While they were bounced early from the postseason, they still enter 2023 with a lot to build off of.
Could This Former Mariners Outfielder Be Heading To The Lone Star State?
Left Field seemed to be a position that was a revolving door for the Rangers in 2022. At the beginning of the year, the hope was that Brad Miller or Nick Solak could have a surprising year. Those hopes would quickly fade when that position became an opportunity for prospects like Josh Smith, Ezequiel Duran, Bubba Thompson, and others.
markerzone.com
MARKSTROM ON HIS PLAY OF LATE: 'I JUST SUCK AT HOCKEY RIGHT NOW'
Thursday night's game against the Montreal Canadiens was a rough one for Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom. In the opening seconds of the game, Markstrom came out of his crease to play the puck so his former teammate Sean Monahan didn't get to it. He ended up making it to the puck, while sliding, but gave it right away to Juraj Slafkovsky, who put it in the open net to give Montreal a 1-0 lead, 13 seconds in.
Sabonis scores 24, leads Kings' 123-96 rout of Clippers
Domantas Sabonis scored 24 points on 10 of 11 field-goal shooting and the Sacramento Kings routed the undermanned Los Angeles Clippers 123-96
markerzone.com
LIGHTNING GET HUGE BOOST TO THEIR LINEUP AHEAD OF SATURDAY'S GAME VS TORONTO
The Tampa Bay Lightning are set for a divisional matchup on Saturday night with the Toronto Maple Leafs and will be doing so by getting a huge boost to their lineup. After missing the first 23 games of the 2022-23 campaign, Anthony Cirelli will make his season debut on Saturday night. The 25-year-old led the stretches at the morning skate and given stick taps by his teammates.
markerzone.com
LEO KOMAROV CREDITED WITH GOAL AFTER DEFENSEMAN SHOOTS THE PUCK INTO HIS OWN NET
Own-goals are always ugly. Whenever a player buries the puck in his own net, it always induces cringing. Something about scoring a goal on one's own team... It is nice to see Leo Komarov still up to his usual tricks though. He was never a true goal scorer, but his blue collar style of play paved the way to an eight season NHL career. Now in the SHL playing for Lulea HF, Komarov has nine points in 21 games.
markerzone.com
CANADIENS' BRENDAN GALLAGHER WON'T PLAY AGAINST CALGARY; MIKE HOFFMAN LANDS ON INJURED RESERVE
Ahead of Thursday's clash with the Calgary Flames, the Montreal Canadiens announced that forward Brendan Gallagher won't suit up for the game and is being evaluated for a lower-body injury. Gallagher, 30, didn't skate on Wednesday before the team left for their four-game road trip and also won't be at...
This Heat-Mavericks Trade Features Christian Wood
Most of us have some limitations. The best we can do is try to live with them. Most NBA players have limitations, too. In the history of the league, very few players have been without flaws. With that said, some flaws are more problematic than others. For example, Duncan Robinson...
Astros All-Star Ryan Pressly commits to Team USA for World Baseball Classic
Houston's closer has a chance to secure another accolade before the start of next season.
