December Flight Deals For Less Than $400 Round-Trip
As we enter the peak holiday season, what if we told you there’s still time to secure some decent flight deals this December? It’s not too late to end the year with a bomb vacation. These deals come at the right time, as there’s much to look forward...
Dubai Ranked Gen Z Favorite Travel Destination On TikTok
Dubai is the ultramodern hub of fun and record-breaking wonders that is the Gen Z favorite travel destination. The location ranked highly on TikTok for Gen Z travelers with over 92 billion views. The results are based on the number of times that the Dubai hashtag was used on TikTok....
Canadian Airline Crew Back Home After Being Detained For Months By Dominican Authorities
A Pivot Airlines crew has finally returned to Canada months after being detained by Dominican authorities for what they are claiming are bogus drug trafficking charges. It has been a hellish almost eight months for five Canadian crew members. But the story has a happy ending. When the crew discovered...
Nightclubs In Thailand Denied Their Request To Stay Open 'Till 4 AM
Entertainment venues and nightclubs in Thailand were recently denied their request to stay open until 4 am. Thailand’s Alcohol Control Committee rejected the proposal from bars and nightclubs. Based on studies claiming that extending their hours could lead to more accidents and casualties. In addition, regardless of checkpoints and implementing more law enforcement during later hours, only 50% of drunk drivers are stopped on the road.
