Beaufort, SC

WSAV News 3

Energy Assistance Program offered in Chatham County; when to apply

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will be accepting appointments in Chatham County this Sunday. LIHEAP helps families stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer months. To obtain an appointment, potential applicants for the Energy Assistance Program must call 912-721-7910 starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
abcnews4.com

$40M investment brings 450 jobs to Dorchester County in 2024: KION North America

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — KION North America announced its $40 million investment would expand operations in Dorchester County, creating approximately 450 jobs. “We are proud to be investing in South Carolina, particularly in Dorchester County. Both the state and county have been excellent partners in this process," Johnathan Dawley, KION North America President, and CEO said.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Invoices show costs to clear Truman Parkway homeless camp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been two months since a fire under a highway overpass forced the people who lived there to move out. The area looks dramatically different today than it did for decades where a homeless encampment used to be underneath the Truman Parkway at East President Street.
SAVANNAH, GA
walterborolive.com

School board special sessions leaves more questions than answers

A special session of the Colleton County School Board was held on Monday, November 21, to discuss the items on the agenda with a special focus on the recent expenditures that were used for the murals a various Colleton County Schools. A formal request for an additional vehicle for CCSD was also admitted into the record.
WJCL

Ask Asa: South Carolina farmer proves Santa exists

RIDGELAND, S.C. — Marissa Paykos is no ordinary farmer, and her Jasper County, South Carolina brainchild, theWhippoorwill, is no ordinary farm. The two-acre private vegetable garden she and her husband set up a few years ago has grown to a forty-acre food supplier with thousands of pigs, chickens, vegetables and more.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Dorchester County upgrading Ladson Road Fire Station

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The old Dorchester County Fire Station on Ladson Road is getting some much needed improvements. The old fire station had been there since the '70s, but there will soon be a brand new facility. It'll include four bays, an office space, living quarters and...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

German-based machine manufacturer announces $12.5M expansion in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An innovative machine technology company announced a multi-million dollar expansion in the North Charleston area. Zeltwanger LP, headquartered in Germany, announced Tuesday a $12.5 million expansion that will create 24 new jobs. The company produces machine products and also serves a variety of industries ranging from plant engineering, automotive, e-mobility, […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV-TV

Beaufort claims 3A SCHSL state title over Powdersville, 41-31

Beaufort claims 3A SCHSL state title over Powdersville, 41-31 Beaufort claims 3A SCHSL state title over Powdersville, …. Beaufort claims 3A SCHSL state title over Powdersville, 41-31 Shooting leaves man seriously injured in Savannah. A shooting seriously injured a man in the Cuyler-Brownville neighborhood in Savannah Friday night. How much...
BEAUFORT, SC

