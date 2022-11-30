Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
CCSD cancels teacher hiring event, shares alternative plan for filling vacancies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — In the midst of a nation-wide teacher shortage, Charleston County School District (CCSD) canceled its teacher hiring event last week. At the start of December, there are 42 teacher vacancies out of approximately 3,700 teacher positions within the district. However, the vacancy number includes positions...
abcnews4.com
Charleston County Council considers adding affordable housing to the Charleston Peninsula
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — 995 Morrison Drive is owned by Charleston County, for almost a year, County leaders have debated on what to do with the land, and now an end could be in sight. “The motion was to kind of begin an exploratory phase of what a full-scale...
abcnews4.com
Steel, metal manufacturer expansion to create 64 new jobs in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — New jobs are coming to Meggett, Charleston County Government announced on Friday. Metal Trades, Inc. is expanding its operations with the building of a new facility on its current campus, located at 4194 Highway 165. The family-owned steel and metal manufacturer is investing $14.4...
Energy Assistance Program offered in Chatham County; when to apply
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will be accepting appointments in Chatham County this Sunday. LIHEAP helps families stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer months. To obtain an appointment, potential applicants for the Energy Assistance Program must call 912-721-7910 starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday. […]
abcnews4.com
$40M investment brings 450 jobs to Dorchester County in 2024: KION North America
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — KION North America announced its $40 million investment would expand operations in Dorchester County, creating approximately 450 jobs. “We are proud to be investing in South Carolina, particularly in Dorchester County. Both the state and county have been excellent partners in this process," Johnathan Dawley, KION North America President, and CEO said.
abcnews4.com
'Adopt a Community' taskforce to hold Community Block Party in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The "Adopt a Community" Task Force will hold a Community Block Party Saturday to introduce the new program and bring awareness to local organizations. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2670 Bonds Ave. in North...
live5news.com
Staff attorney sends ‘fate sealing’ memorandum before parting ways with school district
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has “parted ways” with its staff attorney, but not before she sent a four-page email to board members and the superintendent exposing a number of serious concerns and accusing the new general counsel of off-loading cases to her private employer.
WRDW-TV
Felon’s election win stalls Allendale schools’ return to local control
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The return of the Allendale County School District to local control is on hold after a felon was illegally elected to the school board and then ousted before he took office. That leaves two seats open on the school board – a situation state Superintendent Molly...
abcnews4.com
Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery Center to open in North Charleston to help aid applicants
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Relief is coming to Charleston County residents and owners of Private Non-Profits (PNP) organizations who experienced the damaging effects of Hurricane Ian. The Charleston County Emergency Management Department is opening a Disaster Recovery Center at North Charleston Public Works, located at 5800 Casper Padgett...
wtoc.com
Invoices show costs to clear Truman Parkway homeless camp
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been two months since a fire under a highway overpass forced the people who lived there to move out. The area looks dramatically different today than it did for decades where a homeless encampment used to be underneath the Truman Parkway at East President Street.
walterborolive.com
School board special sessions leaves more questions than answers
A special session of the Colleton County School Board was held on Monday, November 21, to discuss the items on the agenda with a special focus on the recent expenditures that were used for the murals a various Colleton County Schools. A formal request for an additional vehicle for CCSD was also admitted into the record.
WJCL
Ask Asa: South Carolina farmer proves Santa exists
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Marissa Paykos is no ordinary farmer, and her Jasper County, South Carolina brainchild, theWhippoorwill, is no ordinary farm. The two-acre private vegetable garden she and her husband set up a few years ago has grown to a forty-acre food supplier with thousands of pigs, chickens, vegetables and more.
abcnews4.com
Would you use a Folly Beach Shuttle? Rethink Folly Road wants your input
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Getting people to use its free beach shuttle is a struggle for the Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) every summer. But leaders with the Rethink Folly Road Initiative are hoping they can create a shuttle the public would actually use. Creating a beach...
Murdaugh asks for shackles to be removed during court
Former Hampton County lawyer and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh is asking that his shackles be removed during court, specifically "during courtroom proceedings in which news media are present with video cameras."
abcnews4.com
Dorchester County upgrading Ladson Road Fire Station
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The old Dorchester County Fire Station on Ladson Road is getting some much needed improvements. The old fire station had been there since the '70s, but there will soon be a brand new facility. It'll include four bays, an office space, living quarters and...
abcnews4.com
Major fire at Johns Island construction site believed to be intentionally set, CFD says
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Fire Department officials say a fire at an apartment complex under construction Wednesday night is believed to have been intentionally set. The fire left one building completely collapsed and one firefighter treated for possible heat exhaustion. The property owner, Stono Oaks Apartments LLC,...
German-based machine manufacturer announces $12.5M expansion in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An innovative machine technology company announced a multi-million dollar expansion in the North Charleston area. Zeltwanger LP, headquartered in Germany, announced Tuesday a $12.5 million expansion that will create 24 new jobs. The company produces machine products and also serves a variety of industries ranging from plant engineering, automotive, e-mobility, […]
WJCL
Voters face a second day of 3-hour lines at Chatham County Mosquito Control early voting site
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Tuesday was the second day of three-hour lines at the early voting site at Chatham County Mosquito Control with little to no answers from the Board of Registrars. Monday and Tuesday looked identical for voters ready to cast their ballots at Chatham County Mosquito Control. Merry...
abcnews4.com
FedEx Freight bringing holiday spirit to military families delivering 15k Christmas trees
CHARLESTON — Over the next two weeks, FedEx Freight and the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation are delivering more than 15,000 Christmas trees across the country. More than 500 trees will be delivered to families at JBSA Charleston as part of the Trees for Troops program. This is the 17th year...
WSAV-TV
Beaufort claims 3A SCHSL state title over Powdersville, 41-31
Beaufort claims 3A SCHSL state title over Powdersville, 41-31 Beaufort claims 3A SCHSL state title over Powdersville, …. Beaufort claims 3A SCHSL state title over Powdersville, 41-31 Shooting leaves man seriously injured in Savannah. A shooting seriously injured a man in the Cuyler-Brownville neighborhood in Savannah Friday night. How much...
