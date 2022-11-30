Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kent residents saddened as historic Star of the West mill complex destroyed by fireAmarie M.Kent, OH
Winter Relief Check Worth up to $800 - Will You Get One?Aneka DuncanCleveland, OH
This Is the Snowiest Town in OhioDiana RusChardon, OH
3 Places To Get Sandwiches in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Amari Cooper Comments On Deshaun Watson’s Return
The Cleveland Browns will debut Deshaun Watson this weekend in his first game of the 2022 NFL season. While the start is against his old team, the Houston Texans, he’s ready to play for the win. With him getting ready during team practices, teammate Amari Cooper had some words...
Bernie Kosar Gives His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson’s First Game
When Bernie Kosar speaks, Cleveland Browns fans seem to listen, as he’s probably the most beloved player in franchise history. The former quarterback chimed in on what he expects from Deshaun Watson’s first regular season game with the team, which will come on Sunday at the Houston Texans, his old team.
Video Shows Deshaun Watson Practicing As Browns Starter
Deshaun Watson’s regular season debut as the Cleveland Browns‘ starting quarterback is just a few days away, and the excitement is building in Northeast Ohio. Ever since being activated by the team, Watson has been practicing with his new teammates, looking to shake off the rust. The rust...
With Stafford on injured reserve, Rams to start John Wolford against Seattle Seahawks
Curt Sandoval talks to Rams quarterback coach Zac Robinson about the backup quarterbacks, with Matthew Stafford coming out of concussion protocol.
What Is David Njoku’s Puzzling New Injury?
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku was recognized for the amazing one-handed catch he held on to for the Browns to tie the Tampa Bay Buccaneers late in the Week 12 game. His agility and ability to hold on to the ball to complete the play are unbelievable; it was definitely the catch of the season so far.
Joel Bitonio Comments On What Houston Crowd Will Be Like
The Cleveland Browns are looking forward to their week 13 matchup with the Houston Texans. While the game is an away game for the Browns, they are coming into the game with swagger and confidence. With Joel Bitonio, he has some comments on how the Houston crowd will be like...
Did Jacoby Brissett Exceed Expectations With The Browns?
Jacoby Brissett’s tenure as the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns is now over, and while he wasn’t exactly spectacular, he was certainly solid. The team has gone 4-7 with him under center, but it could be argued that it lost a couple of games it should’ve won, and those losses weren’t really his fault.
Will The Browns’ Rushing Attack Be Even More Dangerous?
The Cleveland Browns are entering week 13 with two premier running backs in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. However, the team has another star on its roster who can make the rushing attack even more dangerous. So who is this player and how can they make the already dangerous Browns’...
Is Kareem Hunt Playing In His Final 6 Games For Browns?
The Cleveland Browns have one of the best running attacks in the NFL, and it’s one that ranks fifth in rushing yards and second in touchdowns. But Nick Chubb isn’t the only one responsible for that strong production. He has a reliable tag-team partner in Kareem Hunt, who...
Should The Browns Be Worried About Cade York?
There is no doubt that rookie kicker Cade York was the toast of the Cleveland Browns after his Week 1 heroics. Those heroics involved converting a 58-yard winning field goal to lift the Browns to victory over the Carolina Panthers. Week 1 was York’s best game; he converted on every...
