New Grocery Store May Be Built Near Costco in Rochester
If you need to get groceries, looks like northwest Rochester, Minnesota is now the hot spot for all of the stores. Plans for a brand-new Cub Foods were recently submitted to the City of Rochester and it will just be a hop, skip, and a jump away from several other grocery store locations.
Ghost Kitchen That's Served Over 1 Million Burgers is Now in Rochester
One of the most popular Ghost Kitchens in the United States, MrBeast Burger, is serving up their food in Rochester, Minnesota and you'll NEVER guess where the burgers are being made! That's not the only Ghost Kitchen making magic happen in a kitchen in the med city. There are 3 others that are pretty popular on the online ordering apps.
15 Best Restaurants in Winona, MN
When you think of Winona, MN, you think of a city with eye-catching parks and interesting cultural sites. However, the city, which is located in the state’s southeast region, has plenty of nice restaurants any local or visitor will love. This list contains something for everyone’s tastebuds and the...
Popular Thursdays Downtown, Social ICE and More Back in Rochester in 2023
Thursdays Downtown, Social ICE and More Back in Rochester in 2023. Our freezing days in Southeast Minnesota just got a little bit brighter because the news broke that Social ICE, Thursdays Downtown, and 12 other fun events are coming back to Rochester, Minnesota. Full List of Downtown Rochester Events for...
Jonnie Beans: to breakfast and beyond!
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Food Friday has that cozy cabin feel, tucked inside a historic building in Waseca. Inside the lower level of the Miller Armstrong building, Kelsey and Lisa instantly felt at home at Jonnie Beans, a family-friendly café that serves breakfast all day.
Meth Sale Evidence Found in Rochester Traffic Stop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop in southeast Rochester led to the discovery of drug sale evidence last week. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged 44-year-old Jamaul Gayles of Rochester with second-degree drug sales and third degree drug possession. An Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle with an inoperable tail light Gayles was riding in and noticed a pipe used to smoke controlled substances in the center council of a vehicle, the criminal complaint says.
Christmas Movies Are Back on The Big Screen in Rochester
The other night, I was at the movie theater and watched the new Wakonda movie. It's good...you should see it! But before the movie started, there was a commercial that said classic Christmas movies were back on the big screen in movie theaters throughout the country, including in Rochester, Minnesota.
House ransacked, cash stolen from NE Rochester home
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A home was ransacked, including a safe with $2,000 being stolen, in northeast Rochester. Police said it happened between 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the 700 block of 22nd St. NE. The homeowner returned home and found the front door kicked in. The person had gone...
Minnesota Homeowner Risks Life, Saves Extra Big Dog from Roof
What Is This Great Dane Doing On Kasson Minnesota Family's Roof?. It was a bright day, perfect for putting up Christmas lights. In the process, the head of the Galloway clan's "Light Installation Team" (better known as Aaron) ended up confronting and having to control a GIANT Great Dane on their roof, in Kasson, Minnesota.
Exciting Visit From Santa and His Reindeer Thursday in Rochester
The snow is falling. Christmas trees are up in the front windows of houses and twinkle lights are sparkling bright outside. Last weekend, Santa showed up in downtown Rochester, Minnesota. Now, he's showing up again and this time, with his REAL reindeer!. Santa and His REAL Reindeer Are Coming to...
$2,000 Reported Stolen in 4th NE Rochester Home Burglary This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating the fourth home burglary reported in northeast Rochester this week. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a resident left his home in the 700 block of 22nd St. Northeast around 6:30 a.m. and came back to find his home ransacked around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The homeowner told officers someone had appeared to have forced open his front door and stole an estimated $2,000 in cash from a safe inside of the home.
You'll See A Lot Of Law Enforcement at Rochester's Walmart on Saturday
The holiday shopping season is off to a hot start with consumers spending more than in previous years. Shoppers spent more than $5.3 billion online on Thanksgiving, more than $9 billion on Black Friday, a little over $4.5 billion on Small Business Saturday and an estimated $11.3-billion was spent on Cyber Monday.
Town 15 Miles from Rochester is the Second Safest and Most Peaceful Town in Minnesota
There are two towns in southeast Minnesota that have been named some of the safest and most peaceful towns in the entire state. One of those towns, which happens to take the number two spot, is just 15 miles from Rochester. This is based on findings from Only in Your...
Mayo Clinic Rochester to ease visitor restrictions beginning Dec. 6
Mayo says the changes are possible due to the reduced risk of severe COVID-19 disease, staff and patient vaccination rates, effective treatment options, and the low positivity rate. Also, patients who are COVID-19 positive or suspected to be positive will no longer have different restrictions from other patients. Mayo will...
Autopsies Ordered for Man & Woman Found in SE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators with the Rochester Police Department have ordered autopsies for the man and woman from Rochester found dead in southeast Rochester late Thursday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the man was 58-years-old and the woman was 54-years-old. He said the two had spent Wednesday night...
Two drivers killed in southeast Minnesota collision
HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. – Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in southeast Minnesota. It happened just before 4 pm Friday on Highway 26 in Houston County. The Minnesota State patrol says Alan Eldor Wunnecka, 60 of Brownsville, was driving north and James Paul Adducci, 42 of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was driving south when they collided in the northbound lane in Jefferson Township.
Missing trailer found in Dodge County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One Rochester business has a lot to be thankful for. Dr. Melanie Brennan, CEO of Video EA Therapeutics says their trailer that was stolen over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend has been found. Dr. Brennan says the trailer was found Thursday morning in Dodge County and credits the KIMT story on the theft that aired Wednesday night for the recovery.
Unbuckled Drivers Killed in SE Minnesota Crash
Brownsville, MN (KROC-AM News)- Both drivers lost their lives as the result of a two-vehicle crash in Houston County Friday afternoon. The State Patrol’s accident report says a northbound Chevy sedan and southbound Infiniti sedan collided in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 26 near the Minnesota-Iowa State lane around 3:50 p.m. The Chevy driver was identified as 60-year-old Alan Wunnecka of Brownsville and the Infinity driver was identified as 42-year-old James Adducci of La Crosse.
Police Investigating String of Home Burglaries in NE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is asking residents to lock their doors after officers responded to three burglaries in northeast Rochester in a span of less than 30 hours. A police spokesman said the first burglary was reported around 3 p.m. Monday at a residence in the...
Accused Rochester Area Catalytic Converter Thief is Back in Jail
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man who was described by local authorities a year ago as the suspect for a large portion of the catalytic converter thefts in the Rochester area is back in jail. 37-year-old Shaun Clement, who is currently scheduled to stand trial early next year on...
