Officials: Suspect dead after leading Delaware State Troopers on lengthy pursuit, carjacking two vehicles
NEWARK, Del. - A suspect is dead after Delaware State Police say he led them on a lengthy chase that involved two carjackings and multiple shots fired. Authorities say the incident began around 7:29 a.m. in Wilmington as troopers responded to reports of a suspicious person with a gun. Trooper...
10 students at Southern California middle school treated for possible cannabis overdoses
LOS ANGELES - Southern California authorities said ten students were treated for a possible overdose at a middle school in the San Fernando Valley. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to Van Nuys Middle School just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving calls regarding students with medical complaints.
'We want answers': Gloucester County school district closes several days with no clear explanation why
WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. - A bizarre situation in South Jersey, as an internet outage may have caused one Gloucester County school district to shut down all eight of its schools for several days. The school parking lots are empty and students have been out of the classroom since Monday and a...
Police: 4 suspects duct tape employees in $40k Voorhees Verizon robbery, 3 arrested in Philadelphia
VOORHEES, N.J. - An armed robbery investigation in South Jersey crossed state lines when three of the four suspects were arrested in Philadelphia earlier this week. Police say four armed men stole $40,000 worth of merchandise from a Verizon store on Route 73 in Voorhees Monday night. Employees inside the...
