digitalspy.com

Stranger Things star's new movie gets first trailer

A first trailer for Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard's new movie When You Finish Saving the World has been released. Directed by Justice League's Jesse Eisenberg, the film follows a mother called Evelyn (Julianne Moore) who runs a domestic abuse survivor's shelter, with the movie exploring her relationship with her teenage son Ziggy (Wolfhard).
tvinsider.com

‘HouseBroken’ Debuts New Holiday Theme Song for Special Episodes (VIDEO)

What better way to celebrate the holidays than with your favorite animals? HouseBroken is airing two special holiday episodes on December 4, and TV Insider has your exclusive first look (and listen!) at the new holiday theme song. The song, “Woofin’ & Meowin,'” was written specifically for the Fox animated...
The Independent

Wednesday: Netflix’s Addams Family series sets surprising Rotten Tomatoes milestone

Netflix’s new Addams Family adaptation Wednesday has set an unlikely milestone on Rotten Tomatoes.The series stars Jenna Ortega (X) as Wednesday Addams, based on the character first created by cartoonist Charles Addams.Wednesday is the latest in a long line of Addams Family adaptations, which has included multiple TV series, a live-action film franchise, and two recent animated films.Alongside Ortega, Luiz Guzmán plays Gomez Addams and Catherine Zeta-Jones plays Morticia. Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the 1990s film adaptations, also features as one of Wednesday’s teachers.The series has received mixed reviews, with The Independent’s Nick Hilton describing it as...
tvinsider.com

‘Wednesday’: 7 Burning Questions We Need Answered in Season 2

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Wednesday Season 1, Episodes 1-8.] Netflix‘s Wednesday may have followed the titular character’s journey to uncovering a mystery across Season 1, but there are still plenty of unanswered questions, especially when it comes to the Addams Family daughter, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega).
ETOnline.com

T.J. Holmes Anniversary Post to Wife Goes Viral Following Amy Robach Romance Reveal

Just hours after the romance between Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach came to light, a two-year-old post from Holmes dedicated to his estranged wife has gone viral. Back in March 2020, Holmes took part in the so-called "10-year challenge," in which Facebook users would post on...
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
HollywoodLife

Nicki Aycox Dead: ‘Supernatural’ Star Sadly Dies At 47

Supernatural actress Nicki Aycox died at 47 years old on November 16. Her sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the news the following day on Facebook. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” Susan wrote. “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” Susan added. Her tribute featured beautiful photos of Nicki with her loved ones.
digitalspy.com

First look at Indiana Jones 5 full cast revealed

The fifth chapter in the Indiana Jones saga is fast approaching, and we finally have some more information about its sizeable ensemble. Alongside Harrison Ford – back as the titular archaeostar 15 years after the almost unanimously panned Crystal Skull – Indiana Jones 5 also stars Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Brody, Indy's goddaughter.
netflixjunkie.com

Millie Bobby Brown and Chriss Pratt Looks Unrecognizable in 90S Style Outfits for Their Movie the Electric State

Well, the Enola Holmes 2 dialogues are pretty suitable for Millie Bobby Brown if we look closely. This young megastar is truly a force of nature unstoppable and undoubtedly magnificent in every way. Since we have not seen her resting for a moment this year and it seemed kind of a whirlwind seeing how she is doing all these things without feeling exhausted. At the beginning of the year, she was shooting and promoting the extremely horrifying season of Stranger Things.
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé's Tim and Veronica Reveal Their Marriage Pact (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Tim and Veronica's close relationship is getting complicated. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, the longtime pals get into an intense discussion about their friendship, which has caused trouble in their romantic relationships in the past as well as currently.
Popculture

'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Hasn't Walked in Months After On-Set Injury

Bachelor in Paradise star Casey Woods' life since leaving the show in October has not been without drama. In the Oct. 17 episode, the 37-year-old was shown fainting and collapsing. When audiences finally saw this moment play out months later, Woods revealed that he was still recovering. The former Bachelorette contestant has not walked in over four months.

