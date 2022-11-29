Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Stranger Things star's new movie gets first trailer
A first trailer for Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard's new movie When You Finish Saving the World has been released. Directed by Justice League's Jesse Eisenberg, the film follows a mother called Evelyn (Julianne Moore) who runs a domestic abuse survivor's shelter, with the movie exploring her relationship with her teenage son Ziggy (Wolfhard).
tvinsider.com
‘HouseBroken’ Debuts New Holiday Theme Song for Special Episodes (VIDEO)
What better way to celebrate the holidays than with your favorite animals? HouseBroken is airing two special holiday episodes on December 4, and TV Insider has your exclusive first look (and listen!) at the new holiday theme song. The song, “Woofin’ & Meowin,'” was written specifically for the Fox animated...
Wednesday: Netflix’s Addams Family series sets surprising Rotten Tomatoes milestone
Netflix’s new Addams Family adaptation Wednesday has set an unlikely milestone on Rotten Tomatoes.The series stars Jenna Ortega (X) as Wednesday Addams, based on the character first created by cartoonist Charles Addams.Wednesday is the latest in a long line of Addams Family adaptations, which has included multiple TV series, a live-action film franchise, and two recent animated films.Alongside Ortega, Luiz Guzmán plays Gomez Addams and Catherine Zeta-Jones plays Morticia. Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the 1990s film adaptations, also features as one of Wednesday’s teachers.The series has received mixed reviews, with The Independent’s Nick Hilton describing it as...
tvinsider.com
‘Wednesday’: 7 Burning Questions We Need Answered in Season 2
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Wednesday Season 1, Episodes 1-8.] Netflix‘s Wednesday may have followed the titular character’s journey to uncovering a mystery across Season 1, but there are still plenty of unanswered questions, especially when it comes to the Addams Family daughter, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega).
Queen Latifah Tells Drew Barrymore of the Shocking Moment When Mariah Carey Sang Her Own Song Back to Her
What happens when the Queen of Christmas meets Queen Latifah? We found out on this morning’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, when the rapper/singer looked back on her 1993 album “Black Reign” and the Mariah Carey moment that left her shocked. Queen Latifah and host Drew...
We Love to See It! Kandi Burress is Going Natural, Shows Fans New Hairstyle
Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss has begun her natural hair journey and we are here for it!. On a recent Instagram reel, the Xscape singer showed off her stylish heatless do, and said she notices a “difference” since going natural. “I’ve been dedicated to these...
'Stranger Things' star Matthew Modine said he did 'everything I could' to protect Millie Bobby Brown from being 'destroyed' by fame
Matthew Modine and Millie Bobby Brown's "Stranger Things" characters, Dr. Brenner and Eleven, have a close but fraught relationship.
EW.com
Alyssa Milano reunites with Tony Danza and Who's the Boss? costars ahead of revival series
It seems like that Who's the Boss? revival series really might be just around the bend. On Friday, Alyssa Milano shared a few photos from her night out at Tony Danza's cabaret show in Los Angeles, which she attended with former Who's the Boss? costars Danny Pintauro and Rhoda Gemignani. (Gemignani played Danza's mom on the sitcom.)
Joe Pesci Recalls the 'Serious' Injuries He Sustained Filming 'Home Alone'
Joe Pesci revealed that filming the 1992 film Home Alone 2: Lost In New York came with some dangerous moments. In a recent interview with PEOPLE ahead of the film's 30th anniversary, the 79-year-old actor recalled some of the injuries he sustained on set of the classic Christmas movie that involved a ton of "slapstick comedy."
musictimes.com
Irene Cara Real Cause of Death: What is The Singer's Mysterious Illness?
Irene Cara, the singer of "Fame" and "Flashdance" title tracks, died at the age of 63 this week. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, first confirmed the news through a Twitter post on Saturday. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene...
ETOnline.com
T.J. Holmes Anniversary Post to Wife Goes Viral Following Amy Robach Romance Reveal
Just hours after the romance between Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach came to light, a two-year-old post from Holmes dedicated to his estranged wife has gone viral. Back in March 2020, Holmes took part in the so-called "10-year challenge," in which Facebook users would post on...
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Nick Lachey Accused of Dragging Ex-Wife Jessica Simpson During ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Reunion
If there’s one thing we learned from Love Is Blind Season 3, it’s that men just don’t know when to stop talking. And this time it wasn’t a contestant, it was Nick Lachey, who co-hosts the Netflix reality series with his “second wife” Vanessa Lachey (née Milano).
Nicki Aycox Dead: ‘Supernatural’ Star Sadly Dies At 47
Supernatural actress Nicki Aycox died at 47 years old on November 16. Her sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the news the following day on Facebook. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” Susan wrote. “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” Susan added. Her tribute featured beautiful photos of Nicki with her loved ones.
digitalspy.com
First look at Indiana Jones 5 full cast revealed
The fifth chapter in the Indiana Jones saga is fast approaching, and we finally have some more information about its sizeable ensemble. Alongside Harrison Ford – back as the titular archaeostar 15 years after the almost unanimously panned Crystal Skull – Indiana Jones 5 also stars Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Helena Brody, Indy's goddaughter.
Brad William Henke dead at 56: Orange Is The New Black and Dexter actor’s family reveals details of his unexpected death
ORANGE Is the New Black star Brad William Henke died unexpectedly earlier this week at the age of 56. The NFL star turned actor's family confirmed the sad news, revealing details about how and when he passed. Deadline reported that Brad died on November 28 – just a few days...
tvinsider.com
Lacey Chabert Explains the Fun Hallmark Cameo in ‘Haul Out the Holly’
“Ho-ho-ho” meets HOA when Hallmark queen Lacey Chabert — in her 12th holiday film for the network! — ugly-sweaters up as Emily, a newly single editor hoping to spend the season alone at her parents’ Salt Lake City house. Before you can say “bah, humbug,” she’s...
netflixjunkie.com
Millie Bobby Brown and Chriss Pratt Looks Unrecognizable in 90S Style Outfits for Their Movie the Electric State
Well, the Enola Holmes 2 dialogues are pretty suitable for Millie Bobby Brown if we look closely. This young megastar is truly a force of nature unstoppable and undoubtedly magnificent in every way. Since we have not seen her resting for a moment this year and it seemed kind of a whirlwind seeing how she is doing all these things without feeling exhausted. At the beginning of the year, she was shooting and promoting the extremely horrifying season of Stranger Things.
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé's Tim and Veronica Reveal Their Marriage Pact (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Tim and Veronica's close relationship is getting complicated. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, the longtime pals get into an intense discussion about their friendship, which has caused trouble in their romantic relationships in the past as well as currently.
Popculture
'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Hasn't Walked in Months After On-Set Injury
Bachelor in Paradise star Casey Woods' life since leaving the show in October has not been without drama. In the Oct. 17 episode, the 37-year-old was shown fainting and collapsing. When audiences finally saw this moment play out months later, Woods revealed that he was still recovering. The former Bachelorette contestant has not walked in over four months.
