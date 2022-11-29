With the passage of Amendment 3 on Nov. 8, recreational marijuana was given the go-ahead for sale throughout the state of Missouri. On Nov. 28, Ballwin aldermen had two questions about what that meant for the city. Specifically, they discussed whether the city could prohibit marijuana sales within its borders and if it did not, what type of taxes could be collected on those sales.

