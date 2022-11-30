ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballwin, MO

Parkway Central wins Class 1 boys team state swimming championship

When a team meets a goal, it's a cause for celebration and so it was for the Parkway Central Colts boys swim team. The Colts recorded 290 points to claim the Class 1 state championship in the recent meet held at the St. Peters Rec-Plex. It was the program's first state championship since 1978.
