Helena Holiday MADE Fair: living and buying local
On Friday and Saturday, vendors from all over Montana and the surrounding region will be putting their wares up for sale at the Helena Holiday MADE Fair.
Communities continue to rally around Helena 7-year-old battling tumor
Since then Danny and Mikaya have set their sights on finding treatment for Alayna, and trying to help her life to the fullest, and Lithia of Helena stepped in to help with one of those missions.
NBCMontana
Multiple-vehicle crash closes Highway 84 from Bozeman to Norris
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Madison County Sheriff's Office announced Highway 84 is closed in both directions due to a vehicle crash. The Montana Department of Transportation's Road Report shows it's a multiple-vehicle crash with full blockage of both lanes at mile marker 6, east of Norris. The closure extends...
One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon
This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
Iconic LaHood Park Steakhouse readies to reopen after devastating fire
CARDWELL — LaHood Park Steakhouse, an iconic restaurant in business here for decades, is making a comeback after a fire destroyed the building last year. “I took a couple of months to think about it, and I decided to rebuild it from the ground up because it is more than just a place to eat,” said owner, “swamper” and bartender Phil Lalich. “It’s a rural community, and this is a place for ranchers, farmers and friends to meet.”
NBCMontana
Broadwater Co. Sheriff's Office issues warning about Highway 287
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials in Broadwater County say there is almost zero visibility on Highway 287 north. Drivers are asked not to travel unless they absolutely have to. Officials say conditions are slick all along Highway 287. They add the area of mile marker 80 to 90 is experiencing white-out conditions.
Fairfield Sun Times
Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement looking for 64-year-old man
BUTTE, Mont. - The Butte-Silver Bow Police Department is looking for a 64-year-old man. Irl Tanner Lambertson is described as being five feet, ten inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has balding brown hair. He was last seen wearing pajama pants and a blue winter jacket. According to the police...
msuexponent.com
Butte makes wishes come true with copper star campaign
BUTTE, Mont. - When you wish upon a star, your dreams come true. That's how the saying goes, and with the help of Butte's very own wishing star, a couple people are hoping to deliver some of that holiday magic this winter.
discoveringmontana.com
The 10 Best Hotels In Anaconda, Montana
Nestled in the Pintler Wilderness of the Deer Lodge National Forest, the small mile-high valley city of Anaconda is a fantastic destination for exploring South Western Montana’s mountainous landscape and mining history. Anaconda attracts tourists from all over the world thanks to its natural beauty and its iconic landmark...
NBCMontana
Butte man sentenced for trafficking meth
MISSOULA, Mont. — Gary David Conan, 42, from Butte, has been send to 66 months in prison for trafficking meth in Lake County. The following was sent out by U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana:. A Butte man who admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in the Lake County community was...
thenugget.net
Why did student enrollment drop?
The construction of East Helena High School was a controversial topic of debate since the idea was initiated, growing only more serious when in Spring 2015, a legislative bill proposing revisions to district eligibility criteria, procedure, and funding requirements of creating a high school within an elementary district, was introduced.
NBCMontana
Suspect in fatal Deer Lodge hit-and-run appears in court
DEER LODGE, Mont. — The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in Deer Lodge has made his initial appearance in court. Lane Austin Fortner, 26, of Deer Lodge, was transported from the local jail to Powell County District Court before Judge Ray J. Dayton for his arraignment. He appeared alongside...
NBCMontana
Butte arson suspect appears in court
BUTTE, Mont. — A suspect in the Oct. 18 fire that heavily damaged a Butte business made her initial appearance in court. Tangee Lynn Jessen, 51, of Butte, pleaded not guilty last week to a felony charge of negligent arson. Jessen is accused of starting a fire outside of...
NBCMontana
Butte woman fails to appear in court on animal cruelty charges
BUTTE, Mont. — A Butte woman accused of mistreating or neglecting four dogs and five cats failed to appear at her arraignment. Veronica Marie Lasell, 44, faces one misdemeanor and eight felony counts of cruelty to animals. She did not show up to her Nov. 23 arraignment in District Court before Judge Robert Whelan.
NBCMontana
Missing woman, newborn found safe
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials canceled a missing endangered person advisory issued Tuesday for Laura Sprinkle and her newborn baby. Authorities located them and confirmed they are safe. No additional information was released. The Madison County Sheriff's Office released the following:. The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Laura Sprinkle and...
Police: Montana woman discharges .357 Magnum inside local hotel, threatens to shoot at least three people
CHUBBUCK — A 40-year-old Montana woman faces numerous felony charges after police say she discharged a revolver into the front desk of a Chubbuck hotel and threatened to shoot at least three people. Rebecca Lynn O’Connell, of Melrose, Montana, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm at an occupied building, all felonies. She also faces one misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property. ...
