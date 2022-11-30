ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Distractify

Dolly Parton Usually Wears Wigs — What Does Her Real Hair Look Like?

Few celebrities have endeared themselves more thoroughly to the public in recent years than Dolly Parton. She always seems to have a positive, chipper attitude, and she has done genuinely important charity work for decades now. Even as Dolly has continued to earn the reputation she has, though, many have also wondered about her real hair, which is usually hidden beneath a voluminous wig.
Footwear News

Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
Albany Herald

‘Wolf Pack’: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jeff Davis & Cast Tease Their Darker Supernatural World (VIDEO)

Wolf Pack comes to Paramount+ in the new year, bringing Sarah Michelle Gellar back to the world of the supernatural. While Wolf Pack is created by the man behind Teen Wolf, Jeff Davis, and both focus on teen werewolves, the stories aren’t connected. Davis, Gellar, and the rest of the cast explained how Wolf Pack is a whole new bag to Andrea Towers in TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s studio at New York Comic Con 2022.
Albany Herald

Noodle, the TikTok-famous 'bones or no bones' pug, has died

Noodle, the geriatric pug who captured hearts across the internet for his "bones or no bones" ritual, has died at age 14, his owner says. Jonathan Graziano, Noodle's owner, announced that his beloved dog died on Friday, in a tearful update posted to his TikTok and Instagram.

