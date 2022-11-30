Read full article on original website
Related
Car Brands Being Discontinued in 2023
As makes and models are strategically discontinued, the U.S. government still plans for consumers to eventually switch to all-electric vehicles. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CarandDriver.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
America’s Least Reliable Car Brand
In the latest Consumer Reports reliability study, this renowned luxury brand scored the worst out of the 24 brands covered.
electrek.co
Watch Tesla Semi do something Bill Gates said wasn’t possible
Tesla has released a timelapse video of its Tesla Semi electric truck completing a 500-mile trip with a full load on a single charge – something Bill Gates and Daimler said wasn’t possible just a few years ago. When Tesla unveiled the original Tesla Semi prototype back in...
Futurism
Something Very Weird Is Going on at Elon Musk's Boring Company
After promising many major cities across the country that it could dig tunnels that would magically solve their traffic woes by moving them underground, Elon Musk's Boring Company has become oddly quiet, The Wall Street Journal reports. In fact, the paper reports, it's been repeatedly ghosting local officials after making big plans.
2023 Car Models To Buy for Under $50,000
This summer, the average price of a new car reached a record-high $48,043, with the mean MSRP breaching $48,000 for the first time in history. Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings...
Benzinga
Ford Recalls 518,993 Vehicles In US Over Potential Cracked Fuel Injector
Ford Motor Company F has urged the owners of 2020-2023 MY Bronco Sport and Escapes with 3-cylinder, 1.5L engines to visit their dealership to inspect for a potential cracked fuel injector. This recall affects 518,993 vehicles in the U.S. Ford has not issued instructions to stop driving vehicles under this...
The Bill Gates Argument Against the Tesla Semi Still Stands…For Now
Bill Gates has solutions to the climate crisis. At least, he believes he does. Last year, he wrote a whole book about it. But months before How to Avoid a Climate Disaster was released, he published a blog outlining his thoughts on “[moving] around in a zero-carbon world.” One takeaway from that? As he said, electrifying heavy, long-haul trucks is the wrong solution.
NASDAQ
Ford recalls nearly 519,000 U.S. vehicles over fire risks
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N is recalling nearly 519,000 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in the United States over fire risks from possible cracked fuel injectors and will urge owners to have their cars inspected, it said on Thursday. America's No.2 automaker by sales said the recall covers...
If You Invested $1,000 in Aurora Cannabis In 2018, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Four years ago, shares of Aurora began trading on the NYSE.
torquenews.com
Junk Parts from China Warning by Toyota Mechanic
Here’s an informative warning about junk parts from China that shows the non-OEM aftermarket part you bought last year that worked fine just might have changed in quality this year and could damage your engine. Plus, find out what brand name was printed on the junk part!. Junk Parts...
CAR AND DRIVER
Corvette to Launch as a Brand in 2025 with a Four-Door and an SUV
The next move for GM with its valued Corvette nameplate will be to launch a Corvette subbrand. It will include a four-door "coupe" and a sporty high-performance crossover to partner with the upcoming two-seater Corvette EV. The new Corvette lineup will be positioned well above its rivals, such as a...
Mechanic Tries Killing Runaway Detroit Diesel With Water but It Runs Better Instead
KT3406E via YouTubeIf you needed any more proof that these two-stroke diesels were tough as nails, then let this guy provide it with a few gallons of H2O.
William and Kate seek to end US trip on positive note after turbulent week
Prince’s Earthshot prize ceremony will round off week in which royal family has again faced accusations of institutional racism
teslarati.com
First look inside the Tesla Semi Delivery event
Today is the Tesla Semi delivery event, and we have some of the first photos from the inside. Tesla will be delivering its all-electric Semi for the first time to PepsiCo and is expected to impact the trucking industry. The all-electric Class 8 truck is expected to have a 500-mile range when pulling an 81,000-pound load.
Radio Ink
Powerful Senator Tells Automakers AM Radio Must Stay
With more chatter bubbling up that AM radio may not have a place on the computer entertainment dashboard of the future, especially in electric vehicles, Massachusetts Democratic Senator Edward Markey has a message for automakers. Markey, a member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, sent letters to 20...
u.today
Trillions of SHIB Moved by Whales and Crypto Exchange Under Fire: See Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
electrek.co
Polestar to launch its own electric bike as more car companies explore e-bikes
Swedish electric automaker Polestar has toyed around with two-wheelers before, but the company looks set to embark on its most ambitious bike project yet with a new electric bicycle model. The company’s CEO Thomas Ingenlath recently announced that Polestar will expand an ongoing partnership with Allebike to create a new...
electrek.co
Ford invests another $180M in powertrain plant to supply 70% of European EVs
Ford Motor Company announced plans to invest an additional $180 million in its Halewood EV powertrain facility in northern England. As the American automaker looks to go all-electric overseas by 2030, the fresh fund will help bolster the plants output by 70%, which should in turn supply powertrains to a large majority of European Ford models by 2026.
electrek.co
The largest landfill solar project in North America is now complete
The largest landfill solar project in North America, a 25.6 megawatt (MW) solar farm in Mount Olive, New Jersey, is online – which means yet another dumpsite has been turned into a revenue-generating, clean energy asset. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in...
Comments / 0