These are the top 8 singers on ‘The Voice’

From left to right: Omar Jose Cardona, Bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, Justin Aaron, Parijita Bastola, Kim Cruse, Brayden Lape, and Morgan Myles remain on “The Voice.” | Trae Patton, NBC

“ The Voice ” has whittled the competition down to eight singers.

On Tuesday night, the show eliminated two contestants and advanced eight singers to the next round, which airs Dec. 5.

Here’s a breakdown of the eight singers who still have a shot at winning Season 22 of “The Voice.”

Who are the top 8 singers on ‘The Voice’ 2022?

Bodie — Team Blake Shelton

During Bodie’s audition for “The Voice,” Blake Shelton said he believed the 29-year-old singer from California had “what it takes to make it to the finale of ‘The Voice.’”

“Let’s win this thing,” Shelton said, according to the Deseret News .

Now, Bodie is getting closer to that prediction, advancing to the show’s top eight.

Most recently, after Bodie performed for the top 10 round, Shelton said it “may be the greatest performance I’ve ever seen on this show,” per Entertainment Tonight .

Bodie previously defeated his fellow Team Blake singers Kevin Hawkins and The Dryes during the Knockout round, with Shelton noting that the show has never seen a performer like him before.

The singer initially had all four coaches fighting for him after performing The Fray’s “You Found Me” for his blind audition. Gwen Stefani called him a rare kind of performer while John Legend said he liked how the singer brought his own soulful interpretation of the song to the “Voice” stage. But in the end, Bodie opted to join Shelton’s team, where he has remained for his entire time on the show.

Bryce Leatherwood — Team Blake Shelton

Bryce Leatherwood has also been on Shelton’s team from the start.

After performing Conway Twitty’s “Goodbye Time” for his blind audition, the country singer had three coaches vying for him: Shelton, Stefani and Legend. Legend complimented the “richness” in Leatherwood’s voice, and Stefani, who is married to Shelton, said she had a deep appreciation for country music despite not being a country artist. In the end, though, the 22-year-old singer from Georgia stuck to his country roots and picked Shelton.

Brayden Lape — Team Blake Shelton

Although he’s only 15, Brayden Lape hasn’t had any sort of disadvantage in “The Voice” competition. The singer from Michigan beat out more seasoned performers during the Battle and Knockout rounds, with coach Camila Cabello even commenting that the teenager had a “pop record friendly” voice, the Deseret News reported.

Following Lape’s performance for the top 10, Shelton praised the teenager for how much he’s grown as an artist, saying that Lape would one day be “way too good to ever come back” on “The Voice.”

The singer’s run on the show is especially impressive considering he initially ended up on Shelton’s team by default. The country star was the only coach to turn his chair during the blind audition. But Lape admitted that Shelton was his first choice anyway.

Parijita Bastola — Team John Legend

Parijita Bastola continues to have a major shot at winning this season of “The Voice,” reaching the show’s top eight.

Most recently, for the top 10 round, the singer received praise from all four coaches for her performance of Alessia Cara’s “Scars To Your Beautiful.”

“There’s such a soulful quality in your voice, but also in your presence,” Stefani said.

“I’m just amazed by you every week,” Legend added. “I’m so proud to be your coach.”

The 17-year-old singer, who is the first Nepalese American to appear on “The Voice,” has captivated the coaches during every round of the competition.

The teenager from Maryland initially won all of the coaches over during her blind audition on “The Voice” — and all of the coaches were shocked to learn she is only 17.

“You’re so natural, and very unique,” Stefani said. “You’re so in touch with your heart, it’s incredible.”

During her audition, Bastola shared that her family is from Nepal, and that she grew up watching the reality competition show. She said her family would close the restaurant they owned on Mondays so they could watch “The Voice” together. Ultimately, Bastola said, she wants to incorporate her heritage in her singing and music.

“The best artists are able to bring the music of their culture and of their roots into the wider global landscape of music,” Legend said. “I think your voice is that kind of transcendent voice, and it would be an honor for me to work with you.”

After some deliberation, Bastola — whose favorite genre is R&B/soul — ended up joining Team Legend, where she has remained all season.

Omar Jose Cardona — Team John Legend

Legend got emotional after hearing Omar Jose Cardona perform Foreigner’s power ballad “I Want To Know What Love Is” for the top 10 round.

“I just feel like you’re going from being an incredible singer to being somebody that connects with people’s hearts and with their emotion,” Legend said, according to MSN . “I felt it even more this week. It feels spiritual when you’re singing. You talked about last week how much you wanted to uplift people and inspire people, and I feel that coming from you. It’s so powerful, so moving, so thrilling.

“You are the reason ‘The Voice’ exists.”

Cardona initially got a four-chair turn with his energetic rendition of Journey’s “Separate Ways.” Following that performance, the 32-year-old singer from Orlando, Florida, said he ultimately wanted to perform in a style that blends pop and “old-school rock,” the Deseret News reported.

“I haven’t heard a voice like that since like the ’80s,” Stefani said of Cardona, who has sung all over the world as a full-time performer for 15 years. “We never get to hear men sing like that anymore. It was so exciting.”

Legend went so far as to tell Cardona he believed the singer could go all the way in the competition.

“You’re the kind of artist that could win ‘The Voice,’” Legend said. “You could win this show.”

Now, Cardona is getting even closer to making that prediction come true.

Kim Cruse — Team John Legend

Kim Cruse has advanced to the competition’s top eight thanks to a last-minute save from viewers Tuesday night.

Most recently, for the top 10 round, Cruse received high praise from all four coaches for her performance of Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain.”

“I think your voice could simultaneously — you can kill things and then bring them back to life,” Shelton said. “You can do it all.”

Cruse has remained on Legend’s team for the entire season. The “All of Me” singer was the first coach to turn for Cruse, but by the time she finished Daniel Caesar’s “Best Part,” the 30-year-old singer from Texas had all four coaches fighting over her during the audition round.

“That was so unbelievably pretty, that I don’t even know how to talk after that,” Stefani said. “The amount of talent that God poured on you is insane.”

“What a magical, beautiful gift you have,” Legend added, noting how natural the performance felt, and that he believed Cruse deserved to reach the finale of the competition.

Shelton said he’s won the show with all kinds of different artists over the years — country, rock, R&B and pop — and said there was no reason Cruse couldn’t pick him and come out on top.

But Cruse ultimately decided to join Team Legend.

Morgan Myles — Team Camila Cabello

Morgan Myles is the sole singer left on Cabello’s team.

On the surface, coaches Blake Shelton and John Legend appear to have more of an advantage with three singers from their teams still in the competition. But Myles has been a major contender all season and has the potential to give Cabello the victory, the Deseret News reported.

The singer from Nashville has impressed the coaches all season long, with Legend even noting during the Battle round that Myles sounds like she should be making records and singing at the Grammys.

Most recently, for the top 10 round, Myles delivered a show-stopping rendition of Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey.”

“It was like an award-show performance,” Legend said, per Taste of Country . “I really did feel that when I was watching you perform. I think you’ve been one of the most gifted vocalists throughout this competition. I loved seeing you in your element today. It felt like you were up there doing exactly what you were supposed to be doing.”

Myles was the first artist to join Cabello’s team this season. The singer received a four-chair turn for her country-infused rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” which Legend said was “one of the best blind auditions I’ve seen in quite a long time,” the Deseret News reported.

“I feel like you know who you are as an artist and if you pick me as your coach, I would just be excited to help you on that journey,” Cabello said, per the Deseret News . “I want what’s best for you, and if what you want is Blake’s support and help to be a country artist, absolutely. If what you want is to pave your own lane — you’re not a country artist, you’re not a pop artist, you’re just Morgan — then I would be really excited to work with you.”

Justin Aaron — Team Gwen Stefani

Justin Aaron may be on Team Gwen, but Legend admitted during the show’s top 10 round that his mom is rooting for Aaron.

Following Aaron’s performance of James Ingram’s “Just Once,” Legend said he learned over the Thanksgiving break that while his mom has been voting for the Team Legend singers, she’s also been throwing in support for Aaron — and it doesn’t bother him one bit.

Aaron showed his love for Legend early on in the competition, making the bold choice to perform Legend’s song “Glory” for his blind audition. He didn’t get a chair turn from Legend, but the “All of Me” singer was complimentary and told Aaron he was a “talented vocalist.”

“I think I overanalyze it when someone’s doing my song,” Legend said, thanking Aaron for performing “Glory” on the show. “So don’t think that it’s because you did something wrong.”

In the end, Aaron ended up on Stefani’s team by default as she was the only coach to turn around.

“What is wrong with you freaks?” Stefani said to her fellow coaches following Aaron’s performance. “I don’t know why the whole world wouldn’t turn for that. That was incredible.”