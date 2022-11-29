ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catawba County, NC

Comments / 4

AP_000411.13bfca9a5c1e434fa477a6ff14b65eaa.0829
2d ago

My question is why is the father being not looked at? If that baby girl had marks on her there is no way her dad did not know what was not going on! Also why is it that she is mostly likely getting life in prison when they have been other children in the area murder and their person responsible for it only got a slap on the hand? No child deserves this at all yet the people responsible for it should not be giving the chance to be set free at all ! My son was murder in 2008 by the babysitters brother and he got 21 years, while I no longer have my son he gets to walk the streets free in a few years and act like nothing happen!

Reply
9
Related
860wacb.com

Morganton Teen Charged With Stabbing

18-year-old Danny Donaldo Ortiz-Ortiz of Morganton was arrested Wednesday (November 30) by Morganton Public Safety Officers. He’s charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Wednesday at approximately 10:10 p.m., Public Safety Officers responded to an address on Eastview Street following a 911 hang-up. Upon arrival...
MORGANTON, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Nine students charged after fight at Statesville high school

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Nine Statesville High School students are facing charges after a large fight Friday, a law enforcement source told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty. The Statesville Police Department sent out a press release Friday evening saying officers responded to Statesville High School to help the school’s resource officer with a large fight in the school.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Rowan Co. man faces charges of kidnapping and ax assault on teen

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man is in jail under a bond of more than $1.5 million on charges of assault on a teen, kidnapping, and others. Deputies say the investigation began in August and that it involved Thomas Dax Llewellyn, 36, and a 19-year-old victim. They say Llewellyn had hired the victim to work at his business, Starship Enterprises on Highway 601 in Salisbury.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say its investigating a homicide from early Friday morning. Police were called to a house in the 1400 block of Archive Street for a welfare check on a male who was possibly injured around 2:28 AM, Friday, December 2nd. According...
ROCK HILL, SC
860wacb.com

Conover Man Arrested After Attempting To Elude Catawba County Deputies

27-year-old Israel Jonathan Wise of Conover was arrested Wednesday, November 30th by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. He’s was charged with felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and felon possession of methamphetamine. Wise is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, single misdemeanor counts of injury to personal property and injury to real property, along with assorted traffic offenses. He’s also charged by Probation & Parole Officers with probation violation.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Woman Facing Felony Firearm Charge

Charlie Ann Bradshaw, age 31 of Taylorsville, was taken into custody on Monday, November 28th by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She’s charged with felony possession of a stolen firearm. Bradshaw was released from the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office under a bond of $5,000. December 5th is listed as a court date.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
truecrimedaily

N.C. woman accused of killing boyfriend's bruise-covered 4-year-old daughter

VALE, N.C. (TCD) -- A woman was arrested in connection with the death of her boyfriend's 4-year-old daughter, who was reportedly found covered in bruises. According to a news release from the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, in the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 17, deputies and EMS responded to a home on Hill Haven Drive. The victim was reportedly found and transported to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries a few days later, on Nov. 20.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

Comments / 0

Community Policy