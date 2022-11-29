My question is why is the father being not looked at? If that baby girl had marks on her there is no way her dad did not know what was not going on! Also why is it that she is mostly likely getting life in prison when they have been other children in the area murder and their person responsible for it only got a slap on the hand? No child deserves this at all yet the people responsible for it should not be giving the chance to be set free at all ! My son was murder in 2008 by the babysitters brother and he got 21 years, while I no longer have my son he gets to walk the streets free in a few years and act like nothing happen!
