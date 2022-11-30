Sarah Bahbah is ready for a new era. For the last decade, the 30-year-old has been making art that’s as influential as it is personal, from the whimsical portraits of Australian teens at music festivals to “3ieb!” in Arabic / “Shame On Me!” in English, where she turned the camera on herself for the first time, posing provocatively to express her desire for sexual liberation from her cultural restrictions. Now, she’s saying goodbye to her photography days, at least for now — and ushering in a new one. And she’s saying goodbye in true Bahbah style: with a monumental art book called Dear Love chronicling not only her work over the last decade, but raw, autobiographical writing about her life.

