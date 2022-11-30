Read full article on original website
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie’, A Cinematic Continuation Of The Popular Manga and Anime Series
It’s hard enough to find one person you want to spend the rest of your life with. Imagine having to take your pick out of five girls who all want to marry you. Throughout The Quintessential Quintuplets, we watched high school student Futaro Uesugi (Josh Grelle) contend with five schoolgirls who either refused to study or outright failed at it as their beleaguered tutor: Ichika, (Lindsay Seidel), Nino (Jill Harris), Miku (Felecia Angelle), Yotsuba (Bryn Apprill), and Itsuki (Tia Ballard) Nakano.
Quintessential Quintuplets Movie Drops Dub Trailer Before Opening in U.S. Theaters Tomorrow
The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie (known as Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome in Japanese) is hitting theaters in America and Canada tomorrow, December 2, thanks to Crunchyroll. The movie will be available to watch both dubbed and subbed, and a dubbed trailer just dropped. Here is the English cast: Lindsay Seidel...
Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World Shares Trailer with Theme Song
The light novel series Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World (or Ningen Fushin no Bōkensha-tachi ga Sekai o Sukuu Yō Desu in Japanese) is getting an anime adaptation that will debut on January 10. Ahead of this, a trailer has dropped. In it you can hear the opening theme song “Glorious World” being performed by Shunichi Toki.
Sarah Bahbah’s 'Dear Love' Is An Ode to Photography – And A Goodbye
Sarah Bahbah is ready for a new era. For the last decade, the 30-year-old has been making art that’s as influential as it is personal, from the whimsical portraits of Australian teens at music festivals to “3ieb!” in Arabic / “Shame On Me!” in English, where she turned the camera on herself for the first time, posing provocatively to express her desire for sexual liberation from her cultural restrictions. Now, she’s saying goodbye to her photography days, at least for now — and ushering in a new one. And she’s saying goodbye in true Bahbah style: with a monumental art book called Dear Love chronicling not only her work over the last decade, but raw, autobiographical writing about her life.
Ronan Mckenzie explores intimacy, desire, and connection through Selasi
Everything Ronan Mckenzie touches turns to gold. As a photographer, stylist, art curator, and now designer, she is a leading example of how creatives can exist beyond the box they are instructed to place themselves in. Throughout her creative endeavours, Mckenzie has time and time again proved the beauty in authentic connections within communities.
TikTok Content Creator Flaunts Mexican Culture Through ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit
In a world where we all find ourselves in different places at different times based on career paths, work demand or marriage, cultural diversity cannot be overemphasized. Many people lose their identity when they go through the aforementioned process, while some mask their culture to blend into their new environment.
Couple stays together even after finding out they are siblings
What would you do if you found out that your significant other is your long lost sibling?. A Brazilian woman named Adriana and a man named Leandro met in the early 2000s. The couple married after falling in love quite quickly, and a few years later they had a healthy daughter. They were all very happy together, but Adriana kept having problems that stemmed from her early years. Adriana's mother, a woman by the name of Maria, abandoned her when she was only one year old and left her with her father.
'Wednesday' actor Jenna Ortega says she freaked out Christina Ricci on set with her dark sense of humor: 'I made it weird'
Jenna Ortega said she freaked out Christina Ricci when filming "Wednesday," calling it "one of the most awkward experiences I've ever had."
We Love to See It! Kandi Burress is Going Natural, Shows Fans New Hairstyle
Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss has begun her natural hair journey and we are here for it!. On a recent Instagram reel, the Xscape singer showed off her stylish heatless do, and said she notices a “difference” since going natural. “I’ve been dedicated to these...
Taylor Swift Flaunts Cleavage In Daring Bodysuit And See-Through Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift shut down the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in a fierce dress in Düsseldorf, Germany. Swift, who hasn't attended the awards show since 2012 when she performed We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together in a circus-themed presentation, returned with another show stopper and all we can say is that dress is the bomb.
For My Own Sanity, These 18 Photos Can't Be Real
I just keep saying to myself: "This can't be real. This can't be real. This can't be real."
Madonna posts another creepy video after a slew of concerning uploads
Madonna is “Hung Up” on posting “disturbing” videos. The “Like A Virgin” songstress took to Instagram Stories on Friday to share yet another eerie clip. This time, she can be seen staring blankly at the camera inside a dark car while her 1992 song “Waiting” plays.
Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake
Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
Johnny Depp will return to Pirates Of The Caribbean as Jack Sparrow five years on from last movie
JOHNNY Depp will return to the Pirates Of The Caribbean as Captain Jack Sparrow – five years on from the last film. Depp, who played the boozy buccaneer in all the previous five films, is scheduled for a test shoot in the UK in February according to a new call sheet from the production.
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger
There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
21 Hysterically Brutal Cat Tweets That Have Me Laughing So Hard I Need To Sit Down
Dog owners: "Their name is Buddy." Cat Owners: "Their name is Cool Ranch Dorito."
Jamie Lee Curtis Once Felt a Photoshoot She Did in Her Underwear Led to Her Casting in ‘Freaky Friday’
Jamie Lee Curtis theorized that she was cast in ‘Freaky Friday’ after trying to promote body positivity in a magazine.
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, Looks Breathtaking In Plunging Dress With Look-Alike Son Dylan, 22, At ‘Wednesday’ Premiere
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53, had a mother/son night out with 22-year-old Dylan Douglas at the premiere of Wednesday on Nov. 16. The proud mom brought her look-alike son to the event and they posed for photos on the red carpet together. Catherine was an absolute vision in her light pink, plunging dress, which featured a mermaid style waistline that hugged her body in all the right places. She completed the look with her dark hair pushed behind her shoulders, along with dark eye makeup and lipstick. Meanwhile, Dylan looked handsome in a dark ensemble as he posed with his famous mom on the photo line.
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
