Logan, WV

WVNS

Fire in Shady Spring closes down road

UPDATE: Friday, December 2, 2022, at 11:39 pm: SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)– According to Raleigh County Dispatch, Flat Top Road is reopened. SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)– A fire in Shady Spring shut down Flat Top Road in Raleigh County. According to Raleigh County Dispatch, the call came in on Friday, December 2, 2022, around 8:30 […]
SHADY SPRING, WV
wchstv.com

Christmas comes early for Charleston's West Side community center

A group of West Side youth had a big surprise Friday afternoon thanks to the Charleston Police Department and Lowe's. Christmas came early this year with a new look for the Paul Laurence Dunbar Second Avenue Community Center. The building is no stranger to the kids in the community, as it has been a welcoming spot for over 20 years.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Christmas trees and decorations are coming out as the holidays are rapidly approaching! It's the BEST time of the year!. For those of you, who are in search of the perfect gift, stop by and see us on Friday, December 2nd, anytime between 11am-7pm!. Sponsored Links. Say Hello to the...
LOGAN, WV
WOWK

New ‘Pole’ Class Opens in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There’s a new, fun and exciting fitness experience in the capital city. However, dumbbells and treadmills aren’t featured in the class. “KFit,” is a passion project of owner, Kate Fry. As Fry explains, those who take part in her pole classes...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

17K+ customers under boil water advisory

HUNTINGTON/BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia American Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 17,440 customers on the East End of Huntington and Barboursville. According to West Virginia American Water, customers could be experiencing lower pressure or loss of service in higher elevations. The company says the...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
woay.com

Tips to keep homes warm and bills low this holiday season

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – First Energy subsidiary, Mon Power, shares tips to help West Virginians beat frigid temperatures and rising energy costs. With the weather outside getting more frightful by the minute, Mon Power is conducting inspections and maintenance to help keep power flowing to customers in its West Virginia service area this winter.
OAK HILL, WV
WOWK 13 News

5 departments respond to West Virginia apartment fire

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews from two counties responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Boone County this morning. According to Boone County dispatchers, the call came in around 7 a.m. regarding a fire at the at the Coal River Apartments complex in Bloomingrose, West Virginia. Dispatchers say the apartments caught […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Metro 911: Large Frontier phone outage reported in Clendenin area

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Frontier reported a large phone outage Friday involving landlines and cell phones in the Clendenin area, Metro 911 said. There was no timetable yet when service would be restored, dispatchers said. Anyone who has an emergency in the Clendenin area is advised to drive...
CLENDENIN, WV
wchstv.com

Man reported missing in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who has been reported missing. Shawn Martin, 24, of Mount Carbon was last seen leaving his work at Grant’s Supermarket in Smith on Nov. 29, according to the sheriff’s office.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Arrow found shot into house

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A surprising discovery has a woman in Cabell County asking others to think before they shoot. “I’ve lived here 40-plus years, and I’ve never had anything like that happen before,” Marsha Moore said. Moore was in her backyard last Tuesday when she saw...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Local Church holds first annual coat drive

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One local church is collecting coats to give to those in need this holiday season. The Heart of God Ministries in Beckley is holding its first-ever Coat Drive. Those interested in helping can drop off new or slightly used coats every day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day until […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

New restaurant brings new flavors to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — There is a new restaurant open in Beckley. Khan’s Fried Chicken and Gyros opened on Monday, November 21, 2022 and is located near the Corner Shop on Kanawha Street in Beckley. The owners opened the restaurant wanted to bring additional flavor to the area. In such a short time they said […]
BECKLEY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston man arrested after Nicholas County incident

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man was arrested Tuesday in Nicholas County after fleeing from deputies while driving under the influence. Brandon Michael Eads, 28, is accused of driving into oncoming traffic and striking at least two vehicles before the chase ended in a head-on collision with a Summersville Police cruiser on U.S. Route 19.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV

