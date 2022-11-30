Read full article on original website
Related
Fire in Shady Spring closes down road
UPDATE: Friday, December 2, 2022, at 11:39 pm: SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)– According to Raleigh County Dispatch, Flat Top Road is reopened. SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)– A fire in Shady Spring shut down Flat Top Road in Raleigh County. According to Raleigh County Dispatch, the call came in on Friday, December 2, 2022, around 8:30 […]
Black bear in South Hills area of Charleston, West Virginia, concerning residents
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Residents in the South Hills area of Charleston say they are seeing a black bear walking around and they are asking themselves, “what do I do?” “I, at least, saw it twice, but all the neighbors probably got a taste of it that evening,” said Kelli Boyd, a resident of South […]
wchstv.com
Christmas comes early for Charleston's West Side community center
A group of West Side youth had a big surprise Friday afternoon thanks to the Charleston Police Department and Lowe's. Christmas came early this year with a new look for the Paul Laurence Dunbar Second Avenue Community Center. The building is no stranger to the kids in the community, as it has been a welcoming spot for over 20 years.
wchstv.com
Road Trippin'...Logan, WV Chamber Ex Asst. Kansas More
Christmas trees and decorations are coming out as the holidays are rapidly approaching! It's the BEST time of the year!. For those of you, who are in search of the perfect gift, stop by and see us on Friday, December 2nd, anytime between 11am-7pm!. Sponsored Links. Say Hello to the...
wchstv.com
Tree lighting ceremony conducted at Coonskin as Festival of Lights opens
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Coonskin's Festival of Lights is now open for you to enjoy this holiday season. The Kanawha County Commission, Kanawha County Parks and Recreation Commission and West Virginia American water had Christmas at Coonskin to show off this year's display and tree. Live music was...
WOWK
New ‘Pole’ Class Opens in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There’s a new, fun and exciting fitness experience in the capital city. However, dumbbells and treadmills aren’t featured in the class. “KFit,” is a passion project of owner, Kate Fry. As Fry explains, those who take part in her pole classes...
WSAZ
17K+ customers under boil water advisory
HUNTINGTON/BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia American Water has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for approximately 17,440 customers on the East End of Huntington and Barboursville. According to West Virginia American Water, customers could be experiencing lower pressure or loss of service in higher elevations. The company says the...
woay.com
Tips to keep homes warm and bills low this holiday season
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – First Energy subsidiary, Mon Power, shares tips to help West Virginians beat frigid temperatures and rising energy costs. With the weather outside getting more frightful by the minute, Mon Power is conducting inspections and maintenance to help keep power flowing to customers in its West Virginia service area this winter.
Hurricane, West Virginia, skate park expected to be finished by Feb 2023
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — Construction on the city of Hurricane’s skate park is expected to be complete by February. Mayor Scott Edwards tells 13 news that he’s hearing from kids and adults about the $700,000 project that is happening at Hurricane City Park. “So many parents have said they are happy as they normally have […]
5 departments respond to West Virginia apartment fire
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews from two counties responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Boone County this morning. According to Boone County dispatchers, the call came in around 7 a.m. regarding a fire at the at the Coal River Apartments complex in Bloomingrose, West Virginia. Dispatchers say the apartments caught […]
wchstv.com
Metro 911: Large Frontier phone outage reported in Clendenin area
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Frontier reported a large phone outage Friday involving landlines and cell phones in the Clendenin area, Metro 911 said. There was no timetable yet when service would be restored, dispatchers said. Anyone who has an emergency in the Clendenin area is advised to drive...
wchstv.com
Man reported missing in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who has been reported missing. Shawn Martin, 24, of Mount Carbon was last seen leaving his work at Grant’s Supermarket in Smith on Nov. 29, according to the sheriff’s office.
WSAZ
Arrow found shot into house
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A surprising discovery has a woman in Cabell County asking others to think before they shoot. “I’ve lived here 40-plus years, and I’ve never had anything like that happen before,” Marsha Moore said. Moore was in her backyard last Tuesday when she saw...
Local Church holds first annual coat drive
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One local church is collecting coats to give to those in need this holiday season. The Heart of God Ministries in Beckley is holding its first-ever Coat Drive. Those interested in helping can drop off new or slightly used coats every day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day until […]
WOWK
Meet the Man on the Cover of Charleston West Virginia’s Visitor’s Guide
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We had the chance to sit down with the “Appalachian Music Man,” Aristotle Jones. Jones is the new face on the cover of the official Charleston visitor’s guide and a talented musician. Those who call West Virginia home, would be happy to...
New restaurant brings new flavors to Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — There is a new restaurant open in Beckley. Khan’s Fried Chicken and Gyros opened on Monday, November 21, 2022 and is located near the Corner Shop on Kanawha Street in Beckley. The owners opened the restaurant wanted to bring additional flavor to the area. In such a short time they said […]
wchstv.com
Families left homeless after fire destroys Boone County apartment building
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. — A fire in Boone County destroyed an apartment building Friday morning, leaving the tenants homeless. The fire did not spread to the other three apartment buildings at Coal River Apartments on Toneys Branch Road. Patrick Clendenen, a resident of the building, said he woke up...
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston man arrested after Nicholas County incident
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — A Charleston man was arrested Tuesday in Nicholas County after fleeing from deputies while driving under the influence. Brandon Michael Eads, 28, is accused of driving into oncoming traffic and striking at least two vehicles before the chase ended in a head-on collision with a Summersville Police cruiser on U.S. Route 19.
wchstv.com
Woman accused of orchestrating 2019 Huntington murder among grand jury indictments Friday
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple people were indicted by a Cabell County Grand Jury on Friday, including a woman accused of orchestrating a 2019 murder over stolen drugs, court officials said. Chrysilla Rose Gundy, 30, of Huntington was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the...
Winter weather is approaching, how to prepare for power outages in the cold
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Believe it or not, old man winter is right around the corner, and with winter weather inevitably comes power outages. To some people, power outages might seem like a minor nuisance, but if you are not prepared, they can become extremely dangerous. To ensure your family is well prepared for if […]
Comments / 0