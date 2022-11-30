Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Lincoln woman mourns theft of wolf statue
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every morning, Karlene Davis begins the day with a walk to her sunroom. She opens the double doors, takes in the early morning glow and peers into her rock garden, long watched over by the statue of an aluminum wolf. It only stood about knee-high but...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska education board selects Omaha firm to lead search for new commissioner
The state has selected an Omaha-based recruitment firm to help find Nebraska’s next education commissioner. During a Friday meeting, the State Board of Education picked McPherson & Jacobson to conduct the search following the resignation of current commissioner Matthew Blomstedt. His last day is Jan. 3. McPherson & Jacobson...
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: Ellsworth Crossing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Need some Christmas present ideas? Join Dave Webber today and learn about the products Ellsworth Crossing has available for all of your holiday gifts! Learn more in today’s interview.
State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
LINCOLN — State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer. Claims by banks and other lenders against the estate of Aaron Marshbanks already total more than $30 million and may eclipse $50 million by the time all of […] The post State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
'It very much felt targeted': Removal of LGBTQ+ flag at Millard North High School
OMAHA, Neb. — An LGBTQ+ symbol removed from Millard North High School has drawn scrutiny from students, families and even a state senator. Millard Public Schools is responding to social media posts, including one from State Sen. Megan Hunt. She says she contacted Millard Public School officials about not allowing symbols associated with the Human Rights Campaign.
franchising.com
Tommy’s Express Car Wash Continues Expansion in the Greater Omaha Market
December 02, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA - National Franchise Tommy’s Express Car Wash continues its growth by committing to twelve new locations in the Omaha market. The Holland, MI-based company, is the fast-growing and largest national car wash franchise, featured on Franchise Times Magazine’s Top 500 List.
doniphanherald.com
Pillen picked Omaha for inaugural ball, saying size matters
Nebraska Gov.-elect Jim Pillen selected Omaha as the venue for his inaugural ball, differing from his predecessor Gov. Pete Ricketts, who hosted the event in Lincoln after both of his election victories. Pillen will hold his inaugural ball at Omaha's CHI Health Center on Jan. 7. At a news conference...
Omaha mom opens up on friendship with Cari Allen as search continues
It's been a week and a half since Cari Allen was last seen. While deputies search for the 43-year-old, people close to her worry.
klkntv.com
Fire crews battle flames in strong winds at Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews battled flames at a home near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus on Friday afternoon. The fire started just after 4:20 p.m. at a house near 36th Street and St. Paul Avenue, just north of campus. Battalion Chief...
knopnews2.com
Mickey Joseph arrested Wednesday in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mickey Joseph, who served as the interim head coach for the Nebraska football team during the 2022 season, was arrested in Lincoln on Wednesday. According to Lincoln Police, Joseph was taken into custody around 2 p.m. near South 34th and Tree line drive. He is facing...
1011now.com
Baltimore man stops by Nebraska as he samples foods throughout the U.S.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A man from Baltimore has made his way across the entire U.S., trying food in each state along the way. Right now, he’s in the Capital City sampling some Midwest staples and Lincoln hot spots. Kreskin Torres isn’t afraid to strike up a conversation with a...
doniphanherald.com
College of St. Mary to offer another scholarship for undocumented students
OMAHA -- Young, undocumented immigrant women who were brought to the United States as children can apply for a newly created scholarship from the College of St. Mary in Omaha. Starting with the 2023-24 academic year, the small Catholic university, which has an undergraduate student body consisting entirely of women, will offer 10 scholarships to undocumented students who came to the U.S. prior to turning 16 and before Nov. 1, 2017. The university will offer 10 more scholarships each year.
WOWT
Omaha man sentenced to prison after putting noose-shaped string on Black coworker’s chair
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Earlier this year 66-year-old Bruce Quinn told prosecutors that he placed a string fashioned into a noose where a Black co-worker was sure to find it. The incident happened about two years ago at the Oriental Trading Company. Quinn was fired from his job and he’s...
WOWT
Iowa proposes settlement for Glenwood resource center
The four men are suspects facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Synthia Elliott, 15, on Wednesday night. Those who help domestic violence survivors in Omaha say that high-profile cases shine a light on their services, but also can trigger victims. Thanks, Omaha, for helping us Stuff the Bus!
doniphanherald.com
Cat found in closed plastic tote in Omaha expected to be OK
OMAHA — A cat found Friday morning in a closed plastic tote struggling to breathe has been turned over to the Nebraska Humane Society. Richard Koester said he was at an apartment building at 30th and Burt streets looking for a shop vacuum when fellow maintenance worker Brian Rodgers told him about seeing the cat in the hallway.
WGMD Radio
Details of Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph’s alleged strangulation, domestic assault charges revealed
Mickey Joseph put his hands around a woman’s throat, pulled her hair and punched her, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, Nebraska’s interim head coach for nine games this year, was arrested on Wednesday on charges of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault charges, police said. The...
Neb. doctor's license stripped after drug allegations
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there...
KETV.com
Scooters Coffee responds to resurfaced social media allegations
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha-based coffee chain Scooters is responding to a social media post that's resurfaced from nearly two years ago, yet getting sudden attention online. You may have come across the post that claimed a franchise owner didn't allow drive-thru workers to wear coats. Scooters said it was...
