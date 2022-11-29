ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcmurray, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Central Catholic football coach Terry Totten retires

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major figure in WPIAL football is hanging up the clipboard Thursday as Central Catholic announced its head coach, Terry Totten, has announced his retirement. Totten was the bench boss for the Vikings for 21 years and led the school to two PIAA State championships and six WPIAL championships throughout his tenure. Before becoming the head coach of the Vikings, Totten became the defensive coordinator in 2002 and was promoted to head coach in 2005. Totten is also a graduate of Central Catholic as a part of the 1976 class."Coach Totten has been an integral part of the Central Catholic Football tradition for many years," said Central Catholics Principal Brother Mike Andrejko, FSC. "We are grateful for his service and devotion to our young men as well as his commitment of excellence to the program."Success didn't stop at the high school level for Totten's players, five of them went on to play in the NFL, four of which still play in the league, the highest among any high school in Pennsylvania. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Peters Township making fresh start in girls basketball

There is a freshness about the Peters Township girls basketball program. New coach. New line-up. New successes ahead. “The program has immense potential,” said first-year head coach Steve Limberiou. “We are a young group without a lot of varsity experience, but we have a lot of talent with a lot more on the way in the coming years from our middle school teams. With the process we have in place-I really, really like what the future of Peters Township girls basketball looks like.”
MCMURRAY, PA
Tribune-Review

In storied Aliquippa football history, could these Quips show they’re best with another PIAA title?

There’s always room to debate which Aliquippa football team was the best in school history. With 19 WPIAL titles and four state championships, there are plenty of options to consider. In the state championship era, the Quips won their first PIAA title in 1991 with Ty Law as a senior. A little more than a decade later, they celebrated again when Darrelle Revis scored five times at Hersheypark Stadium.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
High School Football PRO

West Mifflin, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Westinghouse High School football team will have a game with Steel Valley High School on December 02, 2022, 16:00:00.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
kidsburgh.org

Absenteeism in Pittsburgh schools: Check out KDKA’s report

Photo above courtesy of KDKA. Absenteeism is a huge problem in Pittsburgh Public Schools, with a third of students missing an average of 10% of the school year. The pandemic exacerbated the problem, and now a bus driver shortage is causing transportation challenges, too. But A+ Schools and other organizations are working to help families and get kids in the classroom every day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Incredible sight in the sky: Meteor spotted over Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A meteor spotted streaking across the skies in Pittsburgh overnight was also reportedly seen in other states, including West Virginia, South Carolina, New York, Ohio and Kentucky. Meteor captured on camera: Click the video player above to watch. The American Meteor Society reported more than 600 sightings...
PITTSBURGH, PA
heinzhistorycenter.org

Was the World’s First Gas Station in Pittsburgh? It’s Complicated.

Every December 1, posts celebrate the anniversary of Gulf opening the first drive-in gas station in 1913. That small, somewhat circular building on Baum Boulevard in East Liberty was a game-changer in automotive history, but was it the world’s first?. No. The Gulf Oil Historical Society, which assures us...
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

13-Year-Old Mars Student Struck By a Car Attempting to Cross Route 228

(Adams Twp, Butler County, Pa.) A 13-year-old Mars student was struck by a car as she attempted to cross a street near the Mars Middle School around 5:30 PM yesterday along Route 228. The girl was transported by ambulance to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh with serious injuries. According...
MARS, PA
top-ten-travel-list.com

Where to get breakfast in Pittsburgh

A filling and delicious local breakfast is a great way to start your day’s adventure in Pittsburgh. Before exploring the many parks, museums, and historical attractions in The Burgh, be sure to enjoy breakfast at a local restaurant. Local breakfast joints tend to offer home-cooked food, locally roasted coffee, and a more eclectic ambiance than a common chain. Here are a few great places to add to your dining itinerary.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Resonance Works presents 'Amahl' and 'Ballad of the Brown King'

Resonance Works' 10th anniversary season is continuing with a production of "Amahl and the Night Visitors" and "The Ballad of the Brown King." Victory Brinker, a young opera singer from Latrobe who recently appeared on NBC-TV's "America's Got Talent," is making her Resonance Works debut in the role of Amahl. "Amahl and the Night Visitors" is a beloved tale of hope and generosity that tells the story of a young boy, Amahl, his mother and their life-changing encounter with three mysterious strangers of their way to Bethlehem.
PITTSBURGH, PA
theincline.com

🌽 December 2022 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup

Featuring a colorful variety of restaurant openings, holiday pop-ups and franchise expansions, this December restaurant roundup has everything from appetizers to dessert. Keep reading for the latest in Pittsburgh food!. 👋 Welcome!. 🍛 Bombay to Burgh is serving Indian cuisine across from Edgewood Towne Center. The restaurant’s owner was...
PITTSBURGH, PA

