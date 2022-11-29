Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
Famous restaurant chain opened another new location in Pennsylvania this weekKristen WaltersBridgeville, PA
7 Places In Pittsburgh Everyone Should Visit At Least OnceTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Lottery ticket worth over $539k sold at Pennsylvania store this weekKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
Brennan Marion, Greensburg Salem alum, a candidate to coach at his college alma mater
Brennan Marion has emerged as a candidate for the head football coach vacancy at Tulsa, the college alma mater of the former Greensburg Salem standout. Marion confirmed he interviewed for the opening after Tulsa let Philip Montgomery go after eight seasons. A former wide receiver plagued by knee injuries, Marion...
Central Catholic football coach Terry Totten retires
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A major figure in WPIAL football is hanging up the clipboard Thursday as Central Catholic announced its head coach, Terry Totten, has announced his retirement. Totten was the bench boss for the Vikings for 21 years and led the school to two PIAA State championships and six WPIAL championships throughout his tenure. Before becoming the head coach of the Vikings, Totten became the defensive coordinator in 2002 and was promoted to head coach in 2005. Totten is also a graduate of Central Catholic as a part of the 1976 class."Coach Totten has been an integral part of the Central Catholic Football tradition for many years," said Central Catholics Principal Brother Mike Andrejko, FSC. "We are grateful for his service and devotion to our young men as well as his commitment of excellence to the program."Success didn't stop at the high school level for Totten's players, five of them went on to play in the NFL, four of which still play in the league, the highest among any high school in Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Peters Township making fresh start in girls basketball
There is a freshness about the Peters Township girls basketball program. New coach. New line-up. New successes ahead. “The program has immense potential,” said first-year head coach Steve Limberiou. “We are a young group without a lot of varsity experience, but we have a lot of talent with a lot more on the way in the coming years from our middle school teams. With the process we have in place-I really, really like what the future of Peters Township girls basketball looks like.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 2A wrestling preview: Burgettstown takes preseason favorite role
For the first time in 15 years, Burrell isn’t necessarily the wrestling team to beat in WPIAL Class 2A. That honor goes 2022 third-place finisher Burgettstown. The Blue Devils are the pick because they return 10 starters, including five PIAA qualifiers, from a squad that finished 15-3. Two of...
In storied Aliquippa football history, could these Quips show they’re best with another PIAA title?
There’s always room to debate which Aliquippa football team was the best in school history. With 19 WPIAL titles and four state championships, there are plenty of options to consider. In the state championship era, the Quips won their first PIAA title in 1991 with Ty Law as a senior. A little more than a decade later, they celebrated again when Darrelle Revis scored five times at Hersheypark Stadium.
Belle Vernon nearly left in the dark prepping for State playoffs
On the heels of winning the WPIAL 3A Championship on Friday at Acrisure Stadium, the Leopards are now preparing to face Central Martinsburg in the PIAA state semifinals.
West Mifflin, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Former Pitt Target Phil Jurkovec to Transfer from Boston College
If the Pitt Panthers need a starting quarterback, they could bring one home.
Pitt student a big winner on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
Noah Stockwell, a nursing student at the University of Pittsburgh, was a big winner on “Wheel of Fortune.”. A lifelong “Wheel” fan, the sophomore had hoped to win enough to help with his tuition. He ended up winning $69,440 in cash and prizes, including a trip to Maui.
kidsburgh.org
Absenteeism in Pittsburgh schools: Check out KDKA’s report
Photo above courtesy of KDKA. Absenteeism is a huge problem in Pittsburgh Public Schools, with a third of students missing an average of 10% of the school year. The pandemic exacerbated the problem, and now a bus driver shortage is causing transportation challenges, too. But A+ Schools and other organizations are working to help families and get kids in the classroom every day.
7 Places In Pittsburgh Everyone Should Visit At Least Once
Pittsburgh is full of weird and wonderful places that everyone should visit. Whether you're in the city for the first time or you've lived here your whole life, there's always something to see and do.
wtae.com
Incredible sight in the sky: Meteor spotted over Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A meteor spotted streaking across the skies in Pittsburgh overnight was also reportedly seen in other states, including West Virginia, South Carolina, New York, Ohio and Kentucky. Meteor captured on camera: Click the video player above to watch. The American Meteor Society reported more than 600 sightings...
heinzhistorycenter.org
Was the World’s First Gas Station in Pittsburgh? It’s Complicated.
Every December 1, posts celebrate the anniversary of Gulf opening the first drive-in gas station in 1913. That small, somewhat circular building on Baum Boulevard in East Liberty was a game-changer in automotive history, but was it the world’s first?. No. The Gulf Oil Historical Society, which assures us...
‘It was a shell’: Two-century-old Bethel Park homestead brought back to life
A photograph mounted prominently on Luke Erny’s living room wall shows his Bethel Park home at some point in the distant past, with accompanying text relating its history:. “Lytle Road was named after the early Lytle family settlers. The Lytle homestead still stands near the corner of Lytle Road and Applegate Avenue.”
wtae.com
Vehicle found crashed in Penn Hills following police pursuit in Monroeville
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A vehicle that was involved in a pursuit in Monroeville was later found crashed in Penn Hills. According to court paperwork, the incident began around 12:05 a.m. Thursday when police observed a black Ford Mustang with expired registration near the Sheetz on the 3900 block of William Penn Highway.
beavercountyradio.com
13-Year-Old Mars Student Struck By a Car Attempting to Cross Route 228
(Adams Twp, Butler County, Pa.) A 13-year-old Mars student was struck by a car as she attempted to cross a street near the Mars Middle School around 5:30 PM yesterday along Route 228. The girl was transported by ambulance to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh with serious injuries. According...
2 Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split $200,000 prize sold at local Giant Eagle, Sheetz
Two winning Pennsylvania Lottery tickets that will split a jackpot prize of $200,000 were sold Allegheny and Butler counties. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets sold for the Nov. 30 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 1-5-14-20-30, to win individual prizes of $100,000. The winning tickets were sold by...
top-ten-travel-list.com
Where to get breakfast in Pittsburgh
A filling and delicious local breakfast is a great way to start your day’s adventure in Pittsburgh. Before exploring the many parks, museums, and historical attractions in The Burgh, be sure to enjoy breakfast at a local restaurant. Local breakfast joints tend to offer home-cooked food, locally roasted coffee, and a more eclectic ambiance than a common chain. Here are a few great places to add to your dining itinerary.
Pennsylvania Almanac
Resonance Works presents 'Amahl' and 'Ballad of the Brown King'
Resonance Works' 10th anniversary season is continuing with a production of "Amahl and the Night Visitors" and "The Ballad of the Brown King." Victory Brinker, a young opera singer from Latrobe who recently appeared on NBC-TV's "America's Got Talent," is making her Resonance Works debut in the role of Amahl. "Amahl and the Night Visitors" is a beloved tale of hope and generosity that tells the story of a young boy, Amahl, his mother and their life-changing encounter with three mysterious strangers of their way to Bethlehem.
theincline.com
🌽 December 2022 Pittsburgh restaurant roundup
Featuring a colorful variety of restaurant openings, holiday pop-ups and franchise expansions, this December restaurant roundup has everything from appetizers to dessert. Keep reading for the latest in Pittsburgh food!. 👋 Welcome!. 🍛 Bombay to Burgh is serving Indian cuisine across from Edgewood Towne Center. The restaurant’s owner was...
