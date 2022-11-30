ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Here are the 12 Senate Republicans who helped pass same-sex marriage bill

By Zach Schonfeld
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16DSh3_0jRuYId900

Twelve Senate Republicans on Tuesday supported final approval of a bill securing federal protections for same-sex marriage, allowing it to surpass the 60-vote threshold needed for passage.

The Republicans in the upper chamber who backed the bill were Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Rob Portman (Ohio), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Mitt Romney (Utah), Roy Blunt (Mo.), Cynthia Lummis (Wyo.), Richard Burr (N.C.), Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), Dan Sullivan (Alaska), Joni Ernst (Iowa) and Todd Young (Ind.).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KR05a_0jRuYId900

From left, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., talk with reporters following Senate passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

The GOP senators’ support came as no surprise since they all supported advancing the legislation in a series of recent votes, and Tuesday’s 61-36 vote now sends the legislation back to the House , which previously passed a similar version.

Three of the bill’s Republican supporters — Collins, Portman and Tillis — served as lead negotiators.

The five-member group, which also included Democratic Sens. Tammy Baldwin (Wis.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), had punted the legislation until after the midterm elections to improve its chances of passing, also adding provisions to alleviate some Republicans’ religious liberty concerns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cltc2_0jRuYId900

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., center, joins Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, to talks about Democrat efforts to pass the Respect for Marriage Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

“Tonight, the Senate took a historic step to help prevent discrimination, promote equality and protect the rights of all Americans by passing the Respect for Marriage Act that @SenatorBaldwin and I authored,” Collins wrote on Twitter. “Our bill would help ensure everyone is treated with respect and dignity.”

Blunt, who had publicly expressed support for the delay, cited the religious liberty protection additions in voting for the bill.

Blunt, Portman and Burr did not seek reelection this year and will retire from the upper chamber in January.

Some Republicans who supported the bill, including Lummis, said they did so while personally disagreeing with gay marriage.

“Wyoming is the Equality State, and while I firmly believe marriage is a sacred union between one man and one woman, I respect that others hold different beliefs,” Lummis said in a statement, citing her state’s constitution.

Romney, who earlier this fall was still undecided on the bill, similarly voiced approval after the Mormon church announced it supported the legislation. Romney is a longtime active member of the church.

“While I believe in traditional marriage, Obergefell is and has been the law of the land upon which LGBTQ individuals have relied. This legislation provides certainty to many LGBTQ Americans, and it signals that Congress — and I — esteem and love all of our fellow Americans equally,” Romney wrote in a statement after an earlier vote to advance the legislation.

With the exception of Sen. Raphael Warnock, who missed Tuesday’s vote as he campaigned for Georgia’s upcoming runoff, all Senate Democrats supported the legislation.

Retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), who previously opposed a procedural vote on the bill, also missed the vote, in addition to Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Biden says Walker doesn’t deserve to be in the Senate

President Biden on Friday said that Republican candidate Herschel Walker does not deserve to be in the Senate, just days ahead of the runoff in Georgia on Tuesday. During a stop at a International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) fundraiser in Boston, Biden emphasized the differences between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), and Walker.  “And […]
GEORGIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
WKRG News 5

Man arrested for fatal shooting of Louisiana produce delivery driver

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man wanted for allegedly killing a Louisiana produce company driver in Jackson earlier this year has been arrested. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Jacob Collins was taken into custody and arrested on an outstanding murder warrant on Saturday, November 26. Collins was wanted for the murder of Tarik Domino that […]
JACKSON, MS
WKRG News 5

Crestview man charged with shooting, killing neighbors dog

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies said a man was booked into Okaloosa County Jail for shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog in Crestview on Nov. 26. Willie Ray Gibson, 76, is charged with animal cruelty and firing a weapon in public. The arrest report from OCSO said the dog escaped from its home and was […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Here is a list of Christmas Parades that are coming up this weekend!

Fairhope’s Magical Christmas Parade – Friday Night; 7pm Lucedale Rotary Club Toys, Trains and Candy Canes 2022 Christmas Parade – Saturday Night; 6pm 2022 Surfing Santa Pensacola Beach Parade – Sunday Afternoon; 2pm Milton Christmas Parade – Saturday Night; 6pm 2022 Pensacola Beach Lighted Boat Parade – Saturday Night; 6:30pm 40th Annual Sertoma Christmas Parade […]
WKRG News 5

Louisiana woman allegedly stabs door with kitchen knife while searching for ex-boyfriend; assaulted police en route to jail

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Stacy Drive in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Upon arrival, police were informed that the suspect, 34-year-old Roshonda R. Starks, fled the scene. According to witnesses, Starks went […]
MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police identify man who forced 2 people into walk-in cooler

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified the man who allegedly forced two people into a walk-in cooler and robbed the Fulton Food Mart off Dauphin Island Parkway on Nov. 10. Christopher Lamar Joseph, 45, was the man identified by MPD. Police are still looking for Joseph. Joseph is accused of robbing the Fulton […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Biden signs bill to avert rail shutdown

President Biden on Friday signed a bill that will avert a rail strike, just days before the deadline for an agreement to have been reached and amid fears that such a halt in railroad operations would cripple the U.S. economy. The bill implements the labor agreement between freight rail carriers and unionized workers that Biden […]
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

66K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy