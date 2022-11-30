Read full article on original website
FBISD mom questions district discipline after she says son was targeted by student with gun
The threat made by the Mission West Elementary student was never completed after someone reported the child had a gun in their backpack.
Pct. 4: Cleaning crew finds grenade inside home in N. Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A bomb squad safely removed a hand grenade found at a home in the Westfield area, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. This happened at a home on Woodchurch Lane just north of Cypress Creek Parkway. Precinct 4 said a cleaning...
Off-duty HPD officer reportedly discharges firearm to prevent robbery while working extra FedEx job
Stafford police said the HPD officer was working an extra job at FedEx when he witnessed the robbery and fired his gun. No one is believed to be injured as a result of the shooting.
mocomotive.com
The Woodlands sees crime level off from 2021 spike, but fraud and scams are on the rise
Montgomery County law enforcement officials say crime is leveling off in The Woodlands after a spike in 2021 but fraud and scams are on the rise. Capt. Tim Holifield with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said crime has ticked back up after a drop in 2020 due to lockdown conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Crimes where scammers target teens and elderly have Holifield urging residents to be aware, especially during the holiday season.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies to wear special 185th anniversary badge
As its 185th anniversary approaches, some Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be wearing special badges to commemorate the occasion. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Sheriff-s-deputies-special-185th-anniversary-badge-17623877.php.
2 Texas teens sentenced for killing friend and dumping body behind church
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- Two 19-year-old men were recently sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing a friend during a fight in 2021. According to a news release from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, in April 2021, Leroy Lopez and Christopher Paz, who were were 17 years old at the time, were with their friend Abraham Mata, 17, at a trailer house in the 400 block of East Wallisville Road. All three of the teens were allegedly "highly intoxicated" when a fight broke out.
KWTX
5 charged after authorities bust storage unit burglary ring in Southeast Texas
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KWTX) - A four-month investigation involving more than 10 law enforcement agencies in the Houston area led to the arrest of five suspects and the recovery of more than $500,000 worth of stolen property, the League City Police Department announced. On Aug, 10, 2022, police began investigating...
Click2Houston.com
Domestic violence during the holidays: Houston Area Women’s Center offers resources
HOUSTON – This time of the year can be a dangerous one. According to Emilee Whitehurst, CEO of Houston Area Women’s Center, there appears to be a “pattern of escalation” in relational violence around the holidays. On Thursday morning, a woman was fatally shot at an...
Charges not expected for 84-year-old driver as church and family mourn USPS crash victim
"Yesterday, we saw her doing her job as she's done faithfully every single day and today she's not here," the pastor of the victim's church told ABC13.
Elevated levels of lead detected in water samples in some NW Harris County neighborhoods
The amount of lead exceeded the EPA action level earlier this year, the utility district said. MUD 70 includes the Westgate, Yaupon Ranch, Paddock, and Remington Grove subdivisions.
Click2Houston.com
30 residents displaced after someone intentionally set apartment manager’s office on fire in north Harris County, officials say
HOUSTON – Dozens of residents were displaced from their homes Wednesday following an arson fire at an apartment complex in north Harris County Tuesday night, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office. The fire was reported just after midnight at an apartment complex, located in the 220...
Deputies looking for man charged after allegedly tying up a child in closet, kidnapping mother
Deputies are searching for Frederick Wiltz. He's accused of tying up a child and forcing the child's mother into a car, which he drove off in.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Food Bank opens Amazon-funded pantry at Conroe school campus
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A new food pantry at Travis Intermediate School in Conroe ISD will allow the students most in need to focus on school, not hunger, officials there said. “There are many families that, because of current economic situations or just…
Woman's 1st day at work ends with robber nearly stabbing her over cupcakes
"I could've died." A woman is retelling her near-death experience with a man armed with a knife and what she has done now after it.
fox26houston.com
Notice of high lead levels in water alarm Cypress subdivisions; officials say no reason to worry
CYPRESS, Texas - A Cypress community is on alert after being notified of elevated levels of lead detected in recent water samples. On Wednesday, state water safety agencies notified residents in several Cypress subdivisions about the possibility of dangerous lead levels in their water. That notice saying in part: Harris County Municipal Utility District 70, also known as MUD 70 accounts for several subdivisions including Westgate, Yaupon Ranch, Paddock, and Remington Grove.
cw39.com
Motorcyclist shot while riding in northwest Houston, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A motorcyclist is recovering after he was shot in northwest Houston early Thursday morning. It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the 11000 block of Fallbrook Drive near Cypress Creek Parkway. The man tried to ride off during the shooting but crashed in a driveway. He was...
fox26houston.com
61-year-old Good Samaritan fatally stabbed allegedly at the hands of convicted felon free from jail on PR bond
HOUSTON - Within just a few weeks of getting his get out of jail free card, 35-year-old George Albert Hodge became a wanted fugitive and then accused killer. Just three years ago, 61-year-old Greg Downs was a proud father of the bride. SUGGESTED: Convicted felon accused of violently attacking mother...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Republican Mike May, citing ballot paper shortages in Harris County, contests statehouse election he lost by 15 percentage points
A Houston-area Republican who lost his state representative race by more than 6,100 votes is contesting the Nov. 8 election results, having filed a petition with the Texas Secretary of State's Office asking that the results be voided and a new election be held because of problems at Harris County polling places on Election Day.
Ex-boyfriend sought after woman shot and killed through apartment window in SE Houston, police say
Police named the woman's 27-year-old ex-boyfriend as a suspect, but said he has not been charged yet because investigators want to talk to him.
Illegal dumping site continues to grow in Sunnyside, even after neighbors made complaints to 311
One longtime resident near the growing pile is worried about the rodents and disease that could be festering in the debris.
