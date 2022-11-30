HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- Two 19-year-old men were recently sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing a friend during a fight in 2021. According to a news release from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, in April 2021, Leroy Lopez and Christopher Paz, who were were 17 years old at the time, were with their friend Abraham Mata, 17, at a trailer house in the 400 block of East Wallisville Road. All three of the teens were allegedly "highly intoxicated" when a fight broke out.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO