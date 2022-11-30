ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

The Woodlands sees crime level off from 2021 spike, but fraud and scams are on the rise

Montgomery County law enforcement officials say crime is leveling off in The Woodlands after a spike in 2021 but fraud and scams are on the rise. Capt. Tim Holifield with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said crime has ticked back up after a drop in 2020 due to lockdown conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Crimes where scammers target teens and elderly have Holifield urging residents to be aware, especially during the holiday season.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies to wear special 185th anniversary badge

As its 185th anniversary approaches, some Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be wearing special badges to commemorate the occasion. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Sheriff-s-deputies-special-185th-anniversary-badge-17623877.php.
2 Texas teens sentenced for killing friend and dumping body behind church

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- Two 19-year-old men were recently sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing a friend during a fight in 2021. According to a news release from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, in April 2021, Leroy Lopez and Christopher Paz, who were were 17 years old at the time, were with their friend Abraham Mata, 17, at a trailer house in the 400 block of East Wallisville Road. All three of the teens were allegedly "highly intoxicated" when a fight broke out.
Notice of high lead levels in water alarm Cypress subdivisions; officials say no reason to worry

CYPRESS, Texas - A Cypress community is on alert after being notified of elevated levels of lead detected in recent water samples. On Wednesday, state water safety agencies notified residents in several Cypress subdivisions about the possibility of dangerous lead levels in their water. That notice saying in part: Harris County Municipal Utility District 70, also known as MUD 70 accounts for several subdivisions including Westgate, Yaupon Ranch, Paddock, and Remington Grove.
Motorcyclist shot while riding in northwest Houston, deputies say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A motorcyclist is recovering after he was shot in northwest Houston early Thursday morning. It happened around 1:30 a.m. at the 11000 block of Fallbrook Drive near Cypress Creek Parkway. The man tried to ride off during the shooting but crashed in a driveway. He was...
Republican Mike May, citing ballot paper shortages in Harris County, contests statehouse election he lost by 15 percentage points

A Houston-area Republican who lost his state representative race by more than 6,100 votes is contesting the Nov. 8 election results, having filed a petition with the Texas Secretary of State's Office asking that the results be voided and a new election be held because of problems at Harris County polling places on Election Day.
