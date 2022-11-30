ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KNOW THE FOE: Buchholz at Venice football

By Vinnie Portell
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

VENICE — The Venice football team has dominated its overmatched opponents in all three weeks of the playoffs so far, but that might not be the case this Friday night.

The Buchholz Bobcats of Gainesville (10-2) will feature an explosive offense led by a pair of SEC commits when they come to Powell-Davis Stadium to play Venice in the Class 4S state semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Buchholz senior quarterback Creed Whittemore has been a nightmare for opposing defenses this season.

“They have an extremely talented quarterback,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “They have two really good receivers, No. 9 and No. 2. One of the kids just committed to Alabama, actually.

“The quarterback is probably one of the scariest players we’ve seen in a long, long time on film as far as offense.”

The dual-threat quarterback was committed to the University of Florida as an athlete earlier this fall, but he has since flipped to Mississippi State.

In a 21-20 upset win over Bartram Trail to win Region 4S-1 last week, Whittemore rushed 14 times for 119 yards and all three of the team’s touchdowns, according to a report by the Gainesville Sun.

“He can absolutely fly,” Peacock said. “He can take it the length of the field at any time. He keeps plays alive. He never gets tired. He’s elusive.

“His third play from scrimmage last week, I think he went 86 yards and it got called back. Then another big play, it was 4th-and-25 and he ran for 26. He’s amazing. He’s the real deal.”

Whittemore has a pair of No. 1 receivers in Jacarree Kelly and Jaren Hamilton. Peacock compared Kelly, a 5-foot-10, 155-pound receiver to 2021 Indians leading receiver Omari Hayes, now at FAU.

A four-star receiver, the 6-foot-2, 190 pound Hamilton announced his commitment to the University of Alabama on Monday.

Venice just so happens to be one of the most well-equipped teams in the state to handle the Buchholz offense.

The Indians feature a defensive line that includes three returners from last season’s state championship team – five-star defensive end Damon Wilson II, defensive tackle Trenton Kintigh (multiple D-I offers) and tackle machine Collin Adkins (83 tackles, 5 for loss) – along with a defensive secondary that features four-star cornerback/safety Elliot Washington II, a Penn State commit.

The Bobcats also have their best athletes on defense, as Whittemore and Kelly take snaps in the defensive secondary.

“We’ve spent a lot of time focusing on what their different fronts will look like,” Peacock said. “They’re pretty exotic on defense. Their safeties are very involved in the run game.

“They play hard on both sides of the ball.”

Last meeting: N/A

Venice players to watch: DE Damon Wilson II, CB/RB Elliot Washington II, QB Brooks Bentley, TE Fin Jones, WR Ryan Matulevich, WR Keyon Sears, OLB Jack Huber, MLB Dominic Wood, OLB Carter Dalton, MLB Eli Seed, RB Jamarice Wilder, RB Alvin Johnson III, DL Collin Adkins

Who’s next: If Venice defeats Buchholz, it would play Osceola or Lakeland in the 4S state championship at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale — time and date to be determined.

Prediction: 31-21 Venice

