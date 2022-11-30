Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
247Sports
Underwood wonders "what the hell Maryland fans want," Willard reacts to first taste of electric Xfinity Center
In a scene that will become familiar as long as Maryland basketball keeps playing at a high level, Xfinity Center was crowded and loud on Friday night, helping energize the Terps en route to a 71-66 win over No. 16 Illinois. With fans beginning to take notice of how good they are, it was the first big crowd of the season.
Card Chronicle
Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
A quick apology to start for my absence on the site and the radio show, as well as the lack of a podcast for a couple of weeks. My wife and kids (and parents) got Covid last week and then I somehow managed to get it a week later than everyone else. It has not been fun.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Gary Williams is on the Kevin Willard bandwagon
Gary Williams has been one of Kevin Willard's go-to guys since he arrived at Maryland. The Terps' first-year basketball quickly built a relationship with the Hall of Fame former Maryland coach. "Coach Williams has been phenomenal, Willard said before the season. He knows everything that goes on in this town....
How Does Louisville Basketball Compare to Jackson State?
The University of Louisville tried to mimic the same hiring strategy that Jackson State University used in hiring a new Men’s Head Basketball Coach. Jackson State University, a Historically Black College and University, has taken a rather unorthodox and more modern approach to installing new leadership at the forefront of their main athletic programs. It all starts with Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson, who was named the FCS Athletic Director of the Year for the 2021-2022 season and recently signed a contract extension through 2026.
Why Louisville Gets To Kick Off Inaugaral Fenway Bowl
Louisville will now add the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on December 17, 2022 into their storied bowl history. Louisville has been a part of 24 bowls in the history of the program and the Wasabi Fenway Bowl will be a first for the Cardinals due to the Fenway Bowl’s late entry into the NCAA postseason bowl era.
Maryland Crushes Louisville on the Road 79-54
Maryland and Louisville are two of the most historically great college basketball programs. Both account for three national titles — four if you include the 2013 National Championship — and over 3,500 wins combined. However, it is no secret both programs in the past few years haven’t been as great as they once were. New chapters were started for both this season, with Kevin Willard leaving Seton Hall for Maryland, and Kenny Payne getting his first head coaching job at Louisville. One chapter has started excellent. The other is a completely different story. Those chapters stayed the same after Maryland beat Louisville 79-54 inside the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday night.
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Quick work: Louisville volleyball sweeps to opening-round NCAA victory
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It took 70 minutes for the No. 2-seeded University of Louisville women’s volleyball team to win its first-round match against Samford in a sold-out L&N Federal Credit Union Arena on campus Friday night, which is less time than it took me to write this story and edit these pictures.
wdrb.com
Louisville volleyball begins quest for second straight Final Four in NCAA opener tonight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The University of Louisville volleyball team begins NCAA Tournament play Friday night as the No. 2 overall seed with the goal of reaching a second consecutive Final Four – and they wouldn’t have to leave town to do it. The Cardinals (26-2) will...
'23 OL Jordan Church Decommits from Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Even though the Louisville football program is in the midst of an unprecedented run of recruiting success, like any other school in college football, they are still prone to the occasional decommit. That's exactly what happened on Friday, as Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive lineman Jordan Church...
Card Chronicle
Louisville Releases 2023 Baseball Schedule
If you have been following along on Twitter over the last few weeks, most of the schedule has not been a secret as other schools released their schedules well ahead of Louisville, but now it is official. And this 2023 slate is loaded. The Cards will play 21 games against...
Card Chronicle
Louisville Falls to #4 Ohio State 96-77
It was a tale of two halves. In the first half Louisville was using Ohio State’s press against them. They were moving the ball well and getting open shots. The Cards held a 50-37 a minutes into the 2nd half and then the OSU pressure got to Louisville. As Coach Walz broke it down, “We did a much better job in the first half attacking to score. In the second half it looked like we were just trying to get across half-court.” The momentum swung totally in favor of the Buckeyes and they took a two point lead into the last quarter.
Louisville 2023 recruiting class sits inside Top 20 as early signing period approaches
The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is quickly approaching its early signing day of December 21. Louisville's 2023 recruiting class currently holds 15 and sits among the nation's top 20. The group is ranked No. 18 nationally and fourth in the ACC by the 247Sports Composite team rankings. Five-star target...
Card Chronicle
Bowl Projections for Louisville After Week 13
While we didn’t get the result we wanted this past Saturday, the good news is that there’s still football to be played! With nothing left but conference championships and the Army-Navy game, the Bowl Season’s slate is almost set. Unfortunately, Louisville’s road loss at UK caused them...
Milford Mill Academy beats Kent Island to win Maryland 2A state championship
Milford Mill Academy beats Kent Island 25-16 to win the Maryland 2A state championship trophy. The game was at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.
George Washington runs away from USC
WASHINGTON (AP) – James Bishop IV scored 15 of his 24 points in the first half when George Washington took a 20-point lead and the Colonials didn’t look back, beating South Carolina 79-55. Bishop was 8-of-19 shooting, made 5 of 8 3-point attempts, and had eight assists for the Colonials, who shot 51%. Brendan Adams […]
mocoshow.com
Quince Orchard vs. Flowers: Maryland Football 4A State Championship Updates
4A Football Maryland State Championship Game: (2) Quince Orchard vs. (1) Flowers. • Short TD run by Briggs. Quince Orchard over Flowers 32-7. 1:12 left 4th qtr. • Short TD run by Howard. Quince Orchard 25, Flowers 7. 7:31 left 4th qtr. • Blocked punt for a safety by Johnson....
Baltimore youth football team heading to National Championship
The Northwest Grind Hard Young Kings (NGHYK) 9 and under football is heading back to Florida to bring home the title of National Champions again.
Proposed tunnel concept would connect expo center to downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair Board sent lawmakers a nearly $711 million plan for massive renovations at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Thursday. It includes plans to develop 12 full-size soccer fields, a new hotel and renovations for existing venues. The proposal, and cost analysis, was conducted...
Political personnel notes: More Moore transition stuff, plus Pittman recasts his team
Each transition panel includes a combination of policy experts, advocates, elected officials, and campaign donors — though those are not mutually exclusive. The post Political personnel notes: More Moore transition stuff, plus Pittman recasts his team appeared first on Maryland Matters.
thelakemurraynews.net
US Naval Academy seeks candidates for admission
This week, students at Irmo, Dutch Fork, Chapin, and Spring Hill High Schools had the opportunity to meet with Midshipman 1/C Colin Creighton to discuss the process and requirements for admission to the US Naval Academy (USNA) in Annapolis, MD. At Chapin high school, Creighton was joined by Midshipmen 1/C...
Comments / 0