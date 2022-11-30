ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Card Chronicle

Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

A quick apology to start for my absence on the site and the radio show, as well as the lack of a podcast for a couple of weeks. My wife and kids (and parents) got Covid last week and then I somehow managed to get it a week later than everyone else. It has not been fun.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Maryland Basketball: Gary Williams is on the Kevin Willard bandwagon

Gary Williams has been one of Kevin Willard's go-to guys since he arrived at Maryland. The Terps' first-year basketball quickly built a relationship with the Hall of Fame former Maryland coach. "Coach Williams has been phenomenal, Willard said before the season. He knows everything that goes on in this town....
COLLEGE PARK, MD
FanSided

How Does Louisville Basketball Compare to Jackson State?

The University of Louisville tried to mimic the same hiring strategy that Jackson State University used in hiring a new Men’s Head Basketball Coach. Jackson State University, a Historically Black College and University, has taken a rather unorthodox and more modern approach to installing new leadership at the forefront of their main athletic programs. It all starts with Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson, who was named the FCS Athletic Director of the Year for the 2021-2022 season and recently signed a contract extension through 2026.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Why Louisville Gets To Kick Off Inaugaral Fenway Bowl

Louisville will now add the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on December 17, 2022 into their storied bowl history. Louisville has been a part of 24 bowls in the history of the program and the Wasabi Fenway Bowl will be a first for the Cardinals due to the Fenway Bowl’s late entry into the NCAA postseason bowl era.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Game Haus

Maryland Crushes Louisville on the Road 79-54

Maryland and Louisville are two of the most historically great college basketball programs. Both account for three national titles — four if you include the 2013 National Championship — and over 3,500 wins combined. However, it is no secret both programs in the past few years haven’t been as great as they once were. New chapters were started for both this season, with Kevin Willard leaving Seton Hall for Maryland, and Kenny Payne getting his first head coaching job at Louisville. One chapter has started excellent. The other is a completely different story. Those chapters stayed the same after Maryland beat Louisville 79-54 inside the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday night.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
LouisvilleReport

'23 OL Jordan Church Decommits from Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Even though the Louisville football program is in the midst of an unprecedented run of recruiting success, like any other school in college football, they are still prone to the occasional decommit. That's exactly what happened on Friday, as Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive lineman Jordan Church...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville Releases 2023 Baseball Schedule

If you have been following along on Twitter over the last few weeks, most of the schedule has not been a secret as other schools released their schedules well ahead of Louisville, but now it is official. And this 2023 slate is loaded. The Cards will play 21 games against...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Louisville Falls to #4 Ohio State 96-77

It was a tale of two halves. In the first half Louisville was using Ohio State’s press against them. They were moving the ball well and getting open shots. The Cards held a 50-37 a minutes into the 2nd half and then the OSU pressure got to Louisville. As Coach Walz broke it down, “We did a much better job in the first half attacking to score. In the second half it looked like we were just trying to get across half-court.” The momentum swung totally in favor of the Buckeyes and they took a two point lead into the last quarter.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Bowl Projections for Louisville After Week 13

While we didn’t get the result we wanted this past Saturday, the good news is that there’s still football to be played! With nothing left but conference championships and the Army-Navy game, the Bowl Season’s slate is almost set. Unfortunately, Louisville’s road loss at UK caused them...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSPA 7News

George Washington runs away from USC

WASHINGTON (AP) – James Bishop IV scored 15 of his 24 points in the first half when George Washington took a 20-point lead and the Colonials didn’t look back, beating South Carolina 79-55. Bishop was 8-of-19 shooting, made 5 of 8 3-point attempts, and had eight assists for the Colonials, who shot 51%. Brendan Adams […]
COLUMBIA, SC
thelakemurraynews.net

US Naval Academy seeks candidates for admission

This week, students at Irmo, Dutch Fork, Chapin, and Spring Hill High Schools had the opportunity to meet with Midshipman 1/C Colin Creighton to discuss the process and requirements for admission to the US Naval Academy (USNA) in Annapolis, MD. At Chapin high school, Creighton was joined by Midshipmen 1/C...
ANNAPOLIS, MD

