Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart returning for fifth season

Cam Hart is one of those unsung heroes of Notre Dame’s defense. He doesn’t do a lot of things that would gain him a lot of attention, but he is important nonetheless. His numbers took a slight dip from a year ago, and the Irish’s secondary looks just a little different with him out for the rest of 2022. Fortunately, that unit won’t have to worry about his absence in 2023 because Hart has announced that he’s coming back for a fifth year:

Hart currently is tied with Benjamin Morrison for the team lead in pass breakups with four. He recorded 25 tackles and three tackles for loss. Those totals are down from the 41 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss in 2021, and he did not have an interception after picking off two passes last season. While that probably is a bit of a disappointment for him, he has a chance to prove this step back was a fluke, and he will do everything in his control to ensure that happens.

