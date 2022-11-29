Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
nbc15.com
Agrace to sell collection of over 45,000 records
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Vinyl collectors can browse a large collection of vintage records at a retail pop-up shop in Madison next week. Agrace is hosting a sale of more than 45,000 records. The collection was donated by Jim Kirchstein, an electric engineer and founder of Cuca Records. Kirchstein founded...
x1071.com
Officers help give back to community by shopping for toys
MADISON, Wis. — Members of multiple law enforcement agencies were out helping Santa prepare for Christmas on Friday morning. Officers from the Madison Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies gathered at the Farm and Fleet on Stoughton Road to help do some holiday shopping for their communities.
x1071.com
Grass Fire At Scenic Overlook at Spring Green
Iowa County officials received a report of a grass fire at the Scenic Overlook near Spring Green Thursday around 3pm. The Spring Green Fire Department and EMS responded to the scene. Once they arrived on the scene, they found the area that he been on fire, but the fire was already out. There were no injuries or other issues at the Scenic Overlook that were reported.
x1071.com
Electric food truck at UW-Madison wraps up second semester of operations
MADISON, Wis. — Electric Eats, an all-electric sustainable food truck on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, has wrapped up its second semester of operations. The truck served its last meals of the semester during lunchtime on Friday. It began in the spring to give students a way to eat healthy, sustainable and local food, student coordinator Libby Breider said.
x1071.com
Prep work underway on Madison outdoor ice rinks, but no firm opening date yet
MADISON, Wis. — Work is underway to prepare Madison’s outdoor skating rinks for the winter season, but don’t pull out the skates just yet. The various ice rinks across the city are in differing stages of assembly, but until temperatures fall a bit more they won’t be ready for action. So far, there’s no set date as to when they’ll open.
Fire on EB Beltline near Monona Dr. slows traffic during morning commute
A vehicle fire shut down multiple lanes of traffic on the eastbound Beltline near the Monona Drive exit, creating a significant traffic backup during the morning commute.
nbc15.com
Car crashes into Middleton optometrist’s office
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - No injuries have been reported after a car crashed into a business on Old Sauk Road in Middleton Friday morning. The Ford struck Brandon Eyes, an eye doctor located at 8406 Old Sauk Road. Manager of neighboring business Wild Bird Unlimited Brad Zinda said they had just opened up their store before hearing commotion outside.
One person in hospital after car crashes into Wisconsin River near Sauk City
Authorities are investigating after a car reportedly crashed into the Wisconsin River on the Highway 12 bridge heading into Sauk City on Thursday morning.
x1071.com
‘Wetlanders’ urge Madison leaders to reconsider new development proposal
MADISON, Wis. — A group of residents in one north Madison neighborhood is urging city leaders to protect their wetlands and reconsider an area development proposal. As a part of their plans to develop the old Oscar Meyer site, the city is weighing a proposal that would bring a 550-unit affordable housing development to what is currently the Hartmeyer Natural Area, raising some concerns.
x1071.com
MPD: Person shot at Warner Park Wednesday night
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a person was shot at Warner Park Wednesday night. Police said the shooting happened sometime around 10 p.m.; officers were dispatched to the area at 10:05 p.m. after getting a report that someone had been shot. The victim reportedly suffered a...
x1071.com
More lane closures scheduled for Madison’s ‘hairball’ intersection this week
MADISON, Wis. — Some lanes of Madison’s hairball intersection east of Monona Terrace will once again be shut down this week as crews work to wrap up construction work for the year. Officials said the outside lanes for both northbound John Nolen Drive and southbound Blair Street will...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Greywolf Brokers $4M Sale of Pheasant Branch Senior Apartments in Middleton, Wisconsin
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Greywolf Brokerage, a division of Greywolf Partners Inc., has brokered the $4 million sale of Pheasant Branch Senior Apartments in Middleton, a suburb of Madison. The 45,166-square-foot building contains 47 units. The property was fully occupied at the time of sale and sold slightly above the...
WI Woman Never Allowed Back In Store After Black Friday Incident
Black Friday shopping can get crazy but this Wisconsin woman took it to the next level by being banned from this store for life. Black Friday Is Quite What It Used To Be For Shopping. Remember when Black Friday shopping was at its peak? It would get wild. Stores would...
x1071.com
Columbia Co. teen receives meat from stolen 22-point buck trophy buck
LODI, Wis. — After a 15-year-old’s successful hunting experience was literally taken away from him, the story has a happier ending topped off with a delicious dinner. Garrett Diehm shot a buck in Columbia County on opening weekend for the nine-day gun-deer hunting season. The buck had 22 points, making it an incredible hunt for both him and his family.
Bullet hits moving truck after gunshots during evening commute on Beltline
Madison police say no one was hurt when a moving truck on the westbound Beltline was hit by a gunshot Wednesday afternoon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County Lake Keesus gator head dragged in by cat
WAUKESHA, Wis. - An alligator ended up in Wendy Wiesehuegel's lawn in Waukesha County. She says her cat dragged up the gator head. "Unexpected, yes," said Wiesehuegel. "Definitely unexpected." The catch gave new meaning to the phrase, "Look what the cat dragged in..." "This is Toast, Burnt Toast," said Wiesehuegel....
spectrumnews1.com
Can it be so: A December with no snow?
December is here, and this is a month where high snowfall amounts are quite common. Relatively speaking, we don't know October and November as very snowy months across much of our state. Though, some in northern Wisconsin may beg to differ this year. Once we get into December, the average...
Pewaukee community hosting parade for 4-year-old's final birthday
Delaney Krings has a laugh that instantly makes you smile, but underneath those giggles, lies a battle no four-year-old should ever have to go through.
Workers near site of State Street shooting describe the frightening event: ‘Stuff like this kind of pushes people away’
MADISON, Wis. — State Street is one of Madison’s most iconic streets. Though the news of Tuesday’s shooting left some of its businesses slightly rattled by what happened, it was back to work as usual on Wednesday. “That’s not something that we really hear down here on State Street,” said Anthony Moors. He’s the manager at Michelangelo’s Coffee House on...
