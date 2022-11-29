REN Energy International Corp has received approval from a British Columbia governmental agency for the development of a renewable natural gas (RNG) facility. Canadian Biomass magazine reported that REN Energy will be building a production facility that will create RNG produced from wood waste. This innovative project features a unique combination of existing technology being used for the first time in North America and will reduce emissions from British Columbia’s expansive forestry sector. The production facility will be located near Fruitvale.

