Read full article on original website
Related
woodworkingnetwork.com
Enter your best home org designs in 2023 Top Shelf Design Awards
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida - Closets & Organized Storage magazine’s annual design competition, Top Shelf Design Awards, has officially launched. Submit your best closet, home office, garage, wine room and specialty designs. The Top Shelf Design Awards are given annually to honor designers for their creative closet and home...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Slideshow: Projet Pilote combines suds, spirits, eats and woodwork
MONTREAL – Projet Pilote is a new brewery, micro-distillery and restaurant all-in-one. The establishment’s 2,000-square-foot interior environment was created by ACT architecture design. It includes approximately 100 seats, a full bar and kitchen, 16 1200L fermentation and service tanks for the brewery. and two gain alcohol distillery tanks.
woodworkingnetwork.com
New biomass facility gets BC government OK
REN Energy International Corp has received approval from a British Columbia governmental agency for the development of a renewable natural gas (RNG) facility. Canadian Biomass magazine reported that REN Energy will be building a production facility that will create RNG produced from wood waste. This innovative project features a unique combination of existing technology being used for the first time in North America and will reduce emissions from British Columbia’s expansive forestry sector. The production facility will be located near Fruitvale.
Comments / 0