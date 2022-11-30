Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Women's Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to 'give it all we have' in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 Wisconsin
170 pounds Great Dane thinks he's a lap dog: "He knows when we're happy"
Thank You Bonus Checks Worth up to $1,000
Luke Fickell’s contract includes $8 million buyout if he leaves before 2027
MADISON, Wis. — A copy of new Wisconsin Badgers football head coach Luke Fickell’s contract obtained by News 3 Now indicates Fickell would be required to pay several millions to the University of Wisconsin-Madison should he leave for a different job before his contract expires in 2030. According...
Wisconsin Football: Head Coach Luke Fickell continues to fill Wisconsin’s coaching staff
Each December, college football becomes an ever-changing world. On the macro side, head coaches get hired, fired, retire, etc. Further down though, on the micro side, you’ve also got assistants and staffers who are either following their previous head coach or looking for a new position after a previous regime is let go.
Jordan Mayer Hearing From Other Schools After Wisconsin Coaching Change
The past week in college football has seen many changes within the coaching profession and when that happens, it impacts recruits. While some players are drawn to a school because of the tradition of the program or the conference they play in, many players make a commitment to a school because of the relationship they form with the coaching staff.
UW-Platteville Richland students fighting to save in-person classes after UW System announcement
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. – Students at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Richland are fighting to save their campus after UW System President Jay Rothman announced the two-year campus would no longer offer in-person classes come July 1. “When we found out about this news, it was really abrupt and devastating,...
Update on Hartford Union High School football player Michael Turner | By Kayla Davis
Hartford, Wi – Michael Turner is a student-athlete who suffered a brain injury at the October 28, 2022 WIAA Level 2 playoff football game at Hartford Union High School. The HUHS training staff, team physician, and Hartford paramedics responded immediately on the sideline, and Michael ended up being transported to Children’s Hospital. With Michael’s parent’s permission an update is being provided on his current condition.
New Engineering Partnership Between UW-P and Madison College
A signing ceremony on Monday will mark a new step in the partnership between UW-Platteville and Madison College. The updated agreement will designate Madison College as an official UW-Platteville Engineering Partnerships site, adding the UW-Platteville Bachelor of Science degree in industrial and systems engineering to the existing pathways for the UW-Platteville Bachelor of Science degrees in mechanical and electrical engineering available to Madison College students. The signing ceremony will be at 1pm Monday at Sesquicentennial Hall.
Study finds Madison has some of the highest airfares in the country
MADISON, Wis. — Flying out of Madison may be convenient, but it can also prove expensive, according to a new national study of average airfares. The study recently published by SmartAsset looked at the average airfare from the second quarter of this year — April, May, and June — and compared it to the average airfare from the second quarter of last year.
Turning hotels into housing helps Madison’s growing population
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several area hotels are getting renovations to prepare for more permanent residents. Turning hotels into housing is one way the City of Madison is adding desperately needed apartments for the growing population. This month, a 12-month renovation project will begin to turn the Madison Plaza Hotel...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
Fired Sennett principal gets his job back, Madison school board overrides dismissal
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison school board on Friday elected to reinstate Sennett Middle school’s principal, more than two months after he was initially fired. Dr. Jeffery Copeland was terminated by the district after he accidentally left a controversial voicemail for a job applicant that Madison school officials called inappropriate. He had been in charge of the school for less than a month at the time he was originally dismissed.
A hunting emu? Unlikely companion helps hunter bag a buck
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Waunakee police sergeant has quite the Buck Tale to tell from hunting last week in Gillett. “There is a high fence deer farm behind me and I looked over there and I saw something walking with two legs and I’m like what in the world is that?” said Asher Torbeck, an Appleton native.
WATCH: November In the 608
MADISON, Wis. — As we head into the final month of 2022, here’s a look back at the people and places we visited In the 608 in November. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Spray-painted house in Janesville, Wisconsin highlights affordable housing crisis
Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit and nonpartisan newsroom. Subscribe to our our newsletter to get our investigative stories and Friday news roundup. This story is published in partnership with The Associated Press. A message spray-painted on a two-story Janesville rental home accuses a tenant of not paying her rent. The...
Columbia Co. teen receives meat from stolen 22-point trophy buck
LODI, Wis. — After a 15-year-old’s successful hunting experience was literally taken away from him, the story has a happier ending topped off with a delicious dinner. Garrett Diehm shot a buck in Columbia County on opening weekend for the nine-day gun-deer hunting season. The buck had 22 points, making it an incredible hunt for both him and his family...
Mother of Edgerton utility worker killed on the job pleads drivers to pay closer attention
PLAIN, Wis. (WMTV) - After her son died while working his utility job, Becki Slater hopes people remember that impaired or distracted driving can kill. Slater’s son Zane Reilly was struck by an SUV and killed while working in the field as an underground utility installer on Highway 23 in a rural area just outside of Plain, Wis. last week. The 25-year-old Edgerton native’s funeral was held on Monday.
Western Wisconsin meth dealers receive multi-year prison sentences
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Baraboo woman and three others were sentenced to multiple years in prison Thursday after distributing meth in western Wisconsin, U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said. Pa Kou Yang, a 33-year-old from Baraboo, was sentenced to five years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent...
Waukesha County Lake Keesus gator head dragged in by cat
WAUKESHA, Wis. - An alligator ended up in Wendy Wiesehuegel's lawn in Waukesha County. She says her cat dragged up the gator head. "Unexpected, yes," said Wiesehuegel. "Definitely unexpected." The catch gave new meaning to the phrase, "Look what the cat dragged in..." "This is Toast, Burnt Toast," said Wiesehuegel....
11/29/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday
Dodge County Sheriff’s officials say a 67-year-old man seriously injured in a single vehicle accident near Watertown last Tuesday afternoon died Saturday at Aurora Summit Hospital. Joseph Berger was flown there after the crash on State Highway 26 in the Town of Emmet. He was exiting toward a roundabout for State Highway 19. Sheriff’s officials say Berger was suspected of being involved in a minor hit and run crash on State Highway 26 in the Town of Oak Grove, near Juneau. Berger was traveling at a high rate of speed in his pickup truck after the initial crash. Speed was a factor in the second crash.
Can it be so: A December with no snow?
December is here, and this is a month where high snowfall amounts are quite common. Relatively speaking, we don't know October and November as very snowy months across much of our state. Though, some in northern Wisconsin may beg to differ this year. Once we get into December, the average...
Lettuce shortage regarded as only the tip of the iceberg for supply chain shortages for grocery stores
MADISON, Wis. — Expect to pay a lot more for your dinner salad or this sandwich topping this month. Lettuce prices have risen sharply as part of one of many supply chain issues for grocers. “It’s been a challenge throughout the store,” said Mitch Eveland, the owner of Capitol Centre Market in downtown Madison. “What we are experiencing are prices...
