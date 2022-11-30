ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Jordan Mayer Hearing From Other Schools After Wisconsin Coaching Change

The past week in college football has seen many changes within the coaching profession and when that happens, it impacts recruits. While some players are drawn to a school because of the tradition of the program or the conference they play in, many players make a commitment to a school because of the relationship they form with the coaching staff.
MADISON, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Update on Hartford Union High School football player Michael Turner | By Kayla Davis

Hartford, Wi – Michael Turner is a student-athlete who suffered a brain injury at the October 28, 2022 WIAA Level 2 playoff football game at Hartford Union High School. The HUHS training staff, team physician, and Hartford paramedics responded immediately on the sideline, and Michael ended up being transported to Children’s Hospital. With Michael’s parent’s permission an update is being provided on his current condition.
HARTFORD, WI
x1071.com

New Engineering Partnership Between UW-P and Madison College

A signing ceremony on Monday will mark a new step in the partnership between UW-Platteville and Madison College. The updated agreement will designate Madison College as an official UW-Platteville Engineering Partnerships site, adding the UW-Platteville Bachelor of Science degree in industrial and systems engineering to the existing pathways for the UW-Platteville Bachelor of Science degrees in mechanical and electrical engineering available to Madison College students. The signing ceremony will be at 1pm Monday at Sesquicentennial Hall.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Study finds Madison has some of the highest airfares in the country

MADISON, Wis. — Flying out of Madison may be convenient, but it can also prove expensive, according to a new national study of average airfares. The study recently published by SmartAsset looked at the average airfare from the second quarter of this year — April, May, and June — and compared it to the average airfare from the second quarter of last year.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Turning hotels into housing helps Madison’s growing population

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several area hotels are getting renovations to prepare for more permanent residents. Turning hotels into housing is one way the City of Madison is adding desperately needed apartments for the growing population. This month, a 12-month renovation project will begin to turn the Madison Plaza Hotel...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Fired Sennett principal gets his job back, Madison school board overrides dismissal

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison school board on Friday elected to reinstate Sennett Middle school’s principal, more than two months after he was initially fired. Dr. Jeffery Copeland was terminated by the district after he accidentally left a controversial voicemail for a job applicant that Madison school officials called inappropriate. He had been in charge of the school for less than a month at the time he was originally dismissed.
MADISON, WI
cw14online.com

A hunting emu? Unlikely companion helps hunter bag a buck

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Waunakee police sergeant has quite the Buck Tale to tell from hunting last week in Gillett. “There is a high fence deer farm behind me and I looked over there and I saw something walking with two legs and I’m like what in the world is that?” said Asher Torbeck, an Appleton native.
GILLETT, WI
x1071.com

WATCH: November In the 608

MADISON, Wis. — As we head into the final month of 2022, here’s a look back at the people and places we visited In the 608 in November. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Mother of Edgerton utility worker killed on the job pleads drivers to pay closer attention

PLAIN, Wis. (WMTV) - After her son died while working his utility job, Becki Slater hopes people remember that impaired or distracted driving can kill. Slater’s son Zane Reilly was struck by an SUV and killed while working in the field as an underground utility installer on Highway 23 in a rural area just outside of Plain, Wis. last week. The 25-year-old Edgerton native’s funeral was held on Monday.
EDGERTON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Western Wisconsin meth dealers receive multi-year prison sentences

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Baraboo woman and three others were sentenced to multiple years in prison Thursday after distributing meth in western Wisconsin, U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said. Pa Kou Yang, a 33-year-old from Baraboo, was sentenced to five years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent...
BARABOO, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County Lake Keesus gator head dragged in by cat

WAUKESHA, Wis. - An alligator ended up in Wendy Wiesehuegel's lawn in Waukesha County. She says her cat dragged up the gator head. "Unexpected, yes," said Wiesehuegel. "Definitely unexpected." The catch gave new meaning to the phrase, "Look what the cat dragged in..." "This is Toast, Burnt Toast," said Wiesehuegel....
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

11/29/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday

Dodge County Sheriff’s officials say a 67-year-old man seriously injured in a single vehicle accident near Watertown last Tuesday afternoon died Saturday at Aurora Summit Hospital. Joseph Berger was flown there after the crash on State Highway 26 in the Town of Emmet. He was exiting toward a roundabout for State Highway 19. Sheriff’s officials say Berger was suspected of being involved in a minor hit and run crash on State Highway 26 in the Town of Oak Grove, near Juneau. Berger was traveling at a high rate of speed in his pickup truck after the initial crash. Speed was a factor in the second crash.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Can it be so: A December with no snow?

December is here, and this is a month where high snowfall amounts are quite common. Relatively speaking, we don't know October and November as very snowy months across much of our state. Though, some in northern Wisconsin may beg to differ this year. Once we get into December, the average...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Lettuce shortage regarded as only the tip of the iceberg for supply chain shortages for grocery stores

MADISON, Wis. — Expect to pay a lot more for your dinner salad or this sandwich topping this month. Lettuce prices have risen sharply as part of one of many supply chain issues for grocers. “It’s been a challenge throughout the store,” said Mitch Eveland, the owner of Capitol Centre Market in downtown Madison. “What we are experiencing are prices...
MADISON, WI

