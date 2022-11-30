Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
What you need to know about Georgia, LSU's opponent in the SEC championship game
In his seventh season as head coach at Georgia, Kirby Smart has led the Bulldogs to its first back-to-back perfect regular seasons in school history. And he’s done so after losing 15 players to the NFL draft from the first year, including nine defenders — five of which went in the first round.
theadvocate.com
See how Ruston eliminated Zachary in the state finals
RUSTON — No. 1-seeded Ruston took over in the second quarter and dominated down the stretch, eliminating No. 5 Zachary 37-22 in the Division I nonselect semifinals Friday night before a packed house at LJ "Hoss" Garrett Stadium. After a scoreless first quarter, the teams traded early second-quarter scores....
NOLA.com
Destrehan gets back to the Dome with a big play on defense. Here's what happened against Westgate.
Destrehan senior Kevin Adams returned an interception 41 yards to the end zone in the third quarter, and quarterback Jai Eugene Jr. iced the game with a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth as the No. 3-seeded Wildcats defeated No. 10 Westgate 21-6 in a Division I nonselect state semifinal Friday.
Best case scenario for Georgia this weekend
Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael were joined by Radi Nabulsi from UGASports.com to preview the SEC Championship and talk about the best case scenario for the Georgia Bulldogs on this conference championship weekend.
LSU Commit Shelton Sampson Jr. Inks Major NIL Deal
Shelton Sampson Jr. has been taking his NIL opportunities seriously after announcing his commitment to LSU. Already inking a deal with an merchandise company to make him his own apparel, he’s now dipping into another space. On Thursday, Sampson Jr. announced his partnership with Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys. McKernan...
NOLA.com
1989 was the last time Brother Martin was in the state finals. See how they made it back.
Brother Martin’s offensive game plan appeared fairly simple. Give the ball to Torey Lambert early and often. Lambert was nothing short of sensational during Friday’s select Division I semifinals, rushing for nearly 300 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Crusaders to a 55-24 victory against homestanding Carencro.
NOLA.com
What LSU and Brian Kelly gain from College Football Playoff expansion
Brian Kelly came up through Division II college football, where for almost half a century the national champion has been determined through a playoff system. The format started with eight teams in 1973, and by the time Kelly became the head coach at Grand Valley State in 1991, another eight teams had joined the field.
NOLA.com
Destrehan football stars take team-first approach as they try to get to the Dome
Destrehan reached the state semifinal round for a fifth year in a row not only because the Wildcats are loaded with talented playmakers, but also because their best players are willing to share the spotlight. Leading rusher Shane Lee, a sophomore, could have more than 997 yards rushing and 17...
NOLA.com
Tulane one win away from proving linebacker Nick Anderson a prophet
Tulane had finished its first preseason practice in early August when linebacker Nick Anderson uttered what appeared to be an almost unthinkable proclamation. “I think we are going to break the internet,” he said. “We are going from 2-10 to a conference championship.”. Hopefully those servers have been...
LSUSports.net
Seimone Augustus Statue To Be Unveiled January 15
BATON ROUGE – Seimone Augustus, a generational player who made a transformational impact on LSU Women’s Basketball, will become the first female student-athlete in school history with her own statue, set to be revealed on Sunday, January 15 prior to LSU’s Women’s Basketball game against Auburn.
This kid never, ever misses an LSU football game
NOLA.com
John Curtis and Catholic both played recent football games against Edna Karr. Here’s why that matters now.
Third-seeded John Curtis should understand how hard it will be to win when it faces No. 2 Catholic-Baton Rouge in a Division I Select state semifinal Friday at Memorial Stadium in Baton Rouge. All the Patriots need is to see what Catholic did last week against Edna Karr. In that...
NOLA.com
This Brother Martin-Carencro semifinal meeting won’t be like the last time they met. Here’s why.
Brother Martin will play a second football game at Carencro in as many seasons when the teams meet for a Division I Select state semifinal Friday. Last year, when Brother Martin won 35-6 in a midseason nondistrict game, Carencro played the final three quarters without quarterback Chantz Ceaser because of a knee injury.
KNOE TV8
Ruston advances to first state championship game since 1998 after dominate win over Zachary, Union runs past Amite for third straight dome appearance
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Bearcats were hungry for their first state title appearance since 1998. First, Ruston had to get past defending state champs Zachary. Jerrod Baugh and his Bearcats didn’t miss a beat and clawed away at the Broncos, 37-22. Over in Farmerville, Trey Holly and the Farmers revenge tour had one more stop before they can make their third dome appearance. Union hosted defending 2A state champs Amite at Doc Elliot Stadium and took care of business and rolled past the Warriors, 28-8.
NOLA.com
LSU coach Brian Kelly provides important injury update on QB Jayden Daniels for Georgia game
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, will play against No. 1 Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game, coach Brian Kelly said Thursday. “He's had a good week of practice,” Kelly said. “He'll play for us on Saturday.”. Daniels suffered an ankle...
NOLA.com
See how John Curtis took advantage of Catholic High's mistakes for a semifinal win
John Curtis traveled up to Baton Rouge and defeated Catholic High on Friday night in a 24-21 nail-biter. With the win, No. 3 John Curtis (11-2) advances to the LHSAA Division I select championship game next weekend in the Caesars Superdome. The victory at Memorial Stadium came in true Curtis...
NOLA.com
LSU-Georgia: Everything you need to know about the battle for the SEC title in Atlanta
Georgia will look to keep its perfect season rolling into the College Football Playoff, while LSU is aiming to hang another SEC title banner headed into Saturday's conference championship in Atlanta. There's a good chance that Georgia will be in the CFP regardless of the outcome, so this isn't a...
NOLA.com
Live: High school football state semifinal scores in the New Orleans area
The high school football playoffs are in the semifinals in the New Orleans area, and this will be the place to keep up with scores from all the big playoff games in the region, and across South Louisiana. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across...
Sid Edwards no longer Central head football coach; program ‘moving in new direction’
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Central head football coach Sid Edwards has spent half of his high school head coaching career with the Wildcats. With two different stints spanning 14 years, but Edwards told 9Sports that the school is ‘going in a different direction’ 11 years after he was brought back in 2012.
Phys.org
Focus on ancient campus mounds provides insight into Middle Archaic lifestyles
The Louisiana State University (LSU) Campus Mounds sit on high ground overlooking the Mississippi River floodplain and have been a gathering place and destination for people for thousands of years. They are some of the oldest mounds in Louisiana and North America. Recent papers have offered alternate interpretations of their...
