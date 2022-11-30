Originally published Dec. 2 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.U.S. Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland on Wednesday announced the creation of a new Office of Strategic Partnerships that will team up to launch new outdoor education centers in Tribal communities, including the Coeur d’Alene Reservation. According to a press release issued by the department, the new Office of Strategic Partnerships will work with the Bureau of Indian Education and the Trust for Public Lands to create nine community school yards in 2023. ...

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 29 MINUTES AGO