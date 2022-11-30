Read full article on original website
Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park
Turns out tourists not knowing boundaries with wild animals isn’t a new phenomenon. I had thought that back in the day people would be more aware of the dangers when they weren’t bombarded by hundreds of viral videos where they look so cute and pettable. But alas, I stumbled upon a clip that looks like it was shot on one of those home video cameras your aunt taped Christmas of 2001 on that shows people were still trying to get […] The post Bison Sends Nosy Tourist Flying Into Tree At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
This national park in Colorado is looking for volunteers to shoot and kill its elk
More than a decade after Rocky Mountain National Park used marksmen to kill elk because of overpopulation, another park is doing the same thing.
Human foot found in Yellowstone hot spring identified
DNA testing has identified whose partial foot was seen floating in Yellowstone National Park's Abyss Pool this summer.
Kayak Fisherman Gets Dragged Up & Down The River Before Landing A 350-Pound Sturgeon
Catching a fish that is bigger then your boat is an impressive feat. The fish has the advantage the whole time… especially in something as light as a kayak. Sturgeon are such a cool fish, and the Fraser River certainly produces some beauty Sturgeon like this 10.5 footer. CTV...
Yellowstone National Park’s Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel to remain closed for winter 2022-2023
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Yellowstone National Park’s Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel will remain closed this winter season, Dec. 2022 through March 2023. The hotel closed immediately after the historic June flood because of damage to the area’s wastewater system. The hotel will be closed to overnight guests and food services will not be provided.
Yellowstone National Park: Human Foot Found in Geyser Belonged to 70-Year-Old Visitor
Yellowstone National Park (YELL) officials now know the identity of the person whose foot was found within West Thumb Geyser Basin earlier this year. Park staff made a grisly, tragic discovery in August 2022 when part of a foot in a shoe was found floating in West Thumb’s Abyss Pool. An investigation, led by Yellowstone law enforcement officers, left many questions unanswered.
Illegally-Stocked Fish Forces Wyoming Officials to Kill All Marine Life in Saratoga Lake
After discovering invasive yellow perch in Wyoming’s Saratoga Lake, wildlife officials eliminated all fish to remove the illegally-stocked species. Initially, Wyoming Game and Fish began the project back in September. Once they realized that yellow perch had infiltrated the lake’s delicate ecosystem, they decided to use rotenone, an odorless, colorless broad-spectrum piscicide to kill off all the fish in the waterway. Rotenone naturally occurs in the roots of several plants, including the jicama root plant, and is a common choice for pesticides and piscicides.
Lone Wolf Takes On 4 Coyotes Over An Elk Carcass In Yellowstone National Park
Welp, sometimes strength in numbers goes a lot farther than strength alone. There’re no questions, one on one, a wolf beats the hell out of a coyote everyday of the week. The size difference says it all. A wolf can weigh well over 100-pounds, while they normally average around that weight. A large coyote is 45-pounds, while they average a bit lower closer to the 30-pound mark. It’s not even close… a wolf could ruin a coyote’s day very quickly.
Officials Create Safe New Route for Visitors To View Erupting Mauna Loa
It’s a spectacular view in Hawaii right now as the lava erupting from Mauna Loa continues to bring on-lookers to Big Island. Each one hoping to catch a glimpse of the awesome event. The world’s largest active volcano, Hawaii’s Mauna Loa began oozing molten rocks and lava earlier this...
Sand Dunes National Park Enlists Sharpshooters to Disperse Elk for Hunters
Authorities are testing the sharpshooting skills of hundreds of volunteers to help with elk overcrowding at Greater Sand Dunes National Park. A large number of elk have started to winter inside the park in recent years due to the hunting season, CBS News reports. Hunting is forbidden there. You can go hunting in the Greater Sand Dunes National Preserve that are east of the sand dunes, as well as neighboring areas that are overseen by U.S. Fish & Wildlife and the U.S. Forest Service. It seems the elk have figured out a safe haven to not get shot at.
Yellowstone National Park Bison Has Full-on Meltdown in Front of Snowcoach: VIDEO
We’ve warned folks time and again: while visiting Yellowstone National Park, be sure to keep your distance from the park’s largest and most powerful resident—the bison. Weighing as much as a full ton and reaching six feet tall, these massive grazers have deadly curved horns and can run at speeds of 35 miles per hour. The point of all these stats? The following video—which shows a mature bison having a complete meltdown in the snow in front of a snowcoach—is going to absolutely make you fall in love with Yellowstone’s bison. So, no matter how cute this fuzzy giant is, resist the urge to pet the fluffy cows.
