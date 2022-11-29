ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Daily Voice

Chesco Homeowner Crushed By 4,000-Pound Excavator: Dispatch

A homeowner in Chester County was hospitalized after his leg was pinned under a 4,000-pound construction vehicle, authorities say. Emergency dispatchers confirmed to Daily Voice that first responders were called to a home on Concord Avenue in Exton on the morning of Friday, Dec. 2. The man was found in the front yard partially trapped beneath an excavator, they said.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Video captures moment SUV smashed into Pennsylvania deli

HAVERTOWN, Pa. — Surveillance video shows the instant an SUV crashed into a deli in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. The crash happened Thursday afternoon at Bocella's Deli in Havertown. Surveillance video shows what happened inside and outside the store at the time of the crash. You can watch that above.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

abc27 News

$7200 in jewelry, coins stolen in Kutztown burglary

MAXATAWNY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say $7,255 worth of jewelry and coins were stolen during a home burglary in Kutztown. State Police say on Nov. 28 between 7:50 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., an unknown person entered the home by prying open a sliding door. Inside, the suspect stole a jewelry box that […]
KUTZTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pair sought in use of counterfeit cash at Berks Walmart

TILDEN TWP., Pa. — Police in Berks County said they are attempting to identify two people who passed hundreds of dollars in counterfeit cash. The crime unfolded Nov. 4 at the Walmart store in Tilden Township, near Hamburg. Police said a man and a woman filled a shopping cart...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Signs stolen from Christmas tree farm near Fleetwood

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. — A yuletide thief has been at work in Berks County. "We're on 122 acres here," said Kevin Ernst, owner of Ernst Christmas Tree Farm in Rockland Township, near Fleetwood. "We have about 30 acres of trees. We have a lot of babies right now." The...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WDEL 1150AM

VIDEO | Porch pirates plundering packages once again

Packages are disappearing from homes throughout New Castle County, and they aren't just walking away. According to New Castle County Police, officers responded to Limestone Hills Thursday for a reported package theft. Someone who was wearing a black jacket and black ski mask was seen on surveillance video taking several packages from the driveway.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
abc27.com

‘Clinic for Special Children’ constructing new Lancaster County facility

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Clinic for Special Children recently began construction on a newer-bigger, $6.2 million facility in Lancaster County. The Clinic for Special Children, founded in 1989, is a medical and scientific, 501 (C)(3) charitable organization, that specializes in treating genetic and complex medical disorders in children and adults, according to their website. Approximately 90% of their patients are Amish and Mennonite individuals. Most patients do not have health insurance. The clinic currently serves 1,252 patients.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Gring's Mill to flip switch on Christmas lights display

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A popular Christmas display will once again light up one of Berks County's parks. The annual "Holiday Lights at Gring's Mill" in Spring Township will begin its season at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. This year's theme is "Dutch Country Christmas." Visitors can walk the grounds...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Berks, Montgomery D.A.'s announce arrests in large-scale drug trafficking organizations

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams and Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Thursday that twenty-seven defendants were charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking organization in Berks, Montgomery, and other surrounding counties. These twenty-seven individuals were arrested Thursday in an early-morning round-up. The defendants were charged with committing offenses involving violations of the PA Crimes Code and the PA Controlled Substance Act, delivery of controlled substances which included bulk amounts of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, corrupt organization, and criminal use of communication facility. The arrest warrants were issued by Magisterial District Judge Priscilla Campos.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Expansive and Expensive: Montco Realtor Lists Home Large Enough for an Olympic-Sized Indoor Pool

The home with this indoor Olympic-sized pool is being represented by a Blue Bell real estate agency. A tally of some of the top-drawer amenities inside Pa. estates includes things like wine cellars, saunas, elevators, and indoor pools. But according to Lia Picard of The Wall Street Journal, a Montgomery County realtor has a listing that includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool under its roof.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

