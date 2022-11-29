Read full article on original website
Chesco Homeowner Crushed By 4,000-Pound Excavator: Dispatch
A homeowner in Chester County was hospitalized after his leg was pinned under a 4,000-pound construction vehicle, authorities say. Emergency dispatchers confirmed to Daily Voice that first responders were called to a home on Concord Avenue in Exton on the morning of Friday, Dec. 2. The man was found in the front yard partially trapped beneath an excavator, they said.
Bah Humbug: Bucks County 'Grinch' Cuts Family's Holiday Lights
Not every Bucks County resident is feeling the holiday spirit. Police in Lower Makefield Township were called to a home on the 1200 block of Knox Drive just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30. There, officers learned a vandal had cut the wires powering the home's decorative Christmas lights,...
WGAL
Video captures moment SUV smashed into Pennsylvania deli
HAVERTOWN, Pa. — Surveillance video shows the instant an SUV crashed into a deli in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. The crash happened Thursday afternoon at Bocella's Deli in Havertown. Surveillance video shows what happened inside and outside the store at the time of the crash. You can watch that above.
bctv.org
27 Charged with Large-Scale Drug Trafficking in Berks, Surrounding Counties
Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams and Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Thursday that twenty-seven defendants were charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking organization in Berks, Montgomery, and other surrounding counties. Individuals were arrested Thursday in an early-morning round-up. The defendants were charged with committing offenses involving violations of the PA Crimes Code and the PA Controlled Substance Act, delivery of controlled substances which included bulk amounts of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, corrupt organization, and criminal use of communication facility. The arrest warrants were issued by Magisterial District Judge Priscilla Campos.
See Which Supermarkets are the Most Popular for Chester County Shoppers
When heading out to refill their pantries or grab what’s required for the day’s meals, grocery shoppers in Chester County are most likely to load their carts at these supermarkets, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Giant is the top choice in Chester County, as well...
Former Malvern Chick-Fil-A Employee is First Black Woman to Open Own Franchise Location in PA
Sereena Quick, a former federal probation officer and employee at Malvern Chick-Fil-A, has opened her own franchise location in North Philadelphia, writes Brian A. Saunders for Philly Voice.
Main Line Media News
Berks, Montgomery authorities announce breakup of multimillion-dollar drug ring
A multimillion-dollar drug ring that was headed by a federal prison inmate and shipped huge quantities of cocaine and fentanyl through the mail from Mexico to Berks and Montgomery counties by way of Puerto Rico has been dismantled, local authorities announced Thursday. Seventeen of the 27 defendants charged as a...
This Chester County Bookshop Among Best Indie Bookstores in Region
The gifting season is the perfect time to support your local independent bookshops, and luckily one of the best in the region is here in Chester County, write Nick Vadala and Michelle Myers for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
$7200 in jewelry, coins stolen in Kutztown burglary
MAXATAWNY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police say $7,255 worth of jewelry and coins were stolen during a home burglary in Kutztown. State Police say on Nov. 28 between 7:50 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., an unknown person entered the home by prying open a sliding door. Inside, the suspect stole a jewelry box that […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Pair sought in use of counterfeit cash at Berks Walmart
TILDEN TWP., Pa. — Police in Berks County said they are attempting to identify two people who passed hundreds of dollars in counterfeit cash. The crime unfolded Nov. 4 at the Walmart store in Tilden Township, near Hamburg. Police said a man and a woman filled a shopping cart...
Berks County greenhouse owner hosts poinsettia show for more than 40 years
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, the annual poinsettia show is underway in Berks County.
WFMZ-TV Online
Signs stolen from Christmas tree farm near Fleetwood
ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. — A yuletide thief has been at work in Berks County. "We're on 122 acres here," said Kevin Ernst, owner of Ernst Christmas Tree Farm in Rockland Township, near Fleetwood. "We have about 30 acres of trees. We have a lot of babies right now." The...
WDEL 1150AM
VIDEO | Porch pirates plundering packages once again
Packages are disappearing from homes throughout New Castle County, and they aren't just walking away. According to New Castle County Police, officers responded to Limestone Hills Thursday for a reported package theft. Someone who was wearing a black jacket and black ski mask was seen on surveillance video taking several packages from the driveway.
Townhome fire in Phoenixville causes significant damage along Westridge Circle
PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- A fire in Chester County has caused a significant amount of damage to townhomes in Phoenixville.The development is along Westridge Circle.There is now a huge hole in the roof and in part of the building.There is no word on any injuries or what caused the fire.
abc27.com
‘Clinic for Special Children’ constructing new Lancaster County facility
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Clinic for Special Children recently began construction on a newer-bigger, $6.2 million facility in Lancaster County. The Clinic for Special Children, founded in 1989, is a medical and scientific, 501 (C)(3) charitable organization, that specializes in treating genetic and complex medical disorders in children and adults, according to their website. Approximately 90% of their patients are Amish and Mennonite individuals. Most patients do not have health insurance. The clinic currently serves 1,252 patients.
WFMZ-TV Online
Gring's Mill to flip switch on Christmas lights display
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A popular Christmas display will once again light up one of Berks County's parks. The annual "Holiday Lights at Gring's Mill" in Spring Township will begin its season at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. This year's theme is "Dutch Country Christmas." Visitors can walk the grounds...
South Street jeweler convicted of selling fake Rolexes, concealing cash flow
A former South Street jeweler was convicted at trial of knowingly selling counterfeit Rolex watches and failing to report thousands of dollars in sales.
local21news.com
Berks, Montgomery D.A.'s announce arrests in large-scale drug trafficking organizations
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams and Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced Thursday that twenty-seven defendants were charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking organization in Berks, Montgomery, and other surrounding counties. These twenty-seven individuals were arrested Thursday in an early-morning round-up. The defendants were charged with committing offenses involving violations of the PA Crimes Code and the PA Controlled Substance Act, delivery of controlled substances which included bulk amounts of heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity, corrupt organization, and criminal use of communication facility. The arrest warrants were issued by Magisterial District Judge Priscilla Campos.
Expansive and Expensive: Montco Realtor Lists Home Large Enough for an Olympic-Sized Indoor Pool
The home with this indoor Olympic-sized pool is being represented by a Blue Bell real estate agency. A tally of some of the top-drawer amenities inside Pa. estates includes things like wine cellars, saunas, elevators, and indoor pools. But according to Lia Picard of The Wall Street Journal, a Montgomery County realtor has a listing that includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool under its roof.
