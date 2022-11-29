Read full article on original website
insidepacksports.com
Kevin Keatts: "We've Got To Flush It"
NC State head coach Kevin Keatts met with the media following the Wolfpack's 68-60 loss versus Pittsburgh Friday evening. NOTE: Click on the video in the player above to watch Keatts' press conference. Opening Statement. We didn't play well or sharp offensively. You can look at the numbers, and...
insidepacksports.com
Jeff Capel: "It's Incredible Growth For Us"
Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel met with the media following the Panthers' 68-60 win over NC State Friday evening. NOTE: Click on the video in the player above to watch Capel's press conference. Opening Statement. First and foremost, I'm really, really proud of my team. What a tough effort...
insidepacksports.com
IPS FILM ROOM: Tanner Ingle's Interception vs. UNC
In this edition of the IPS Film Room, we look at NC State safety Tanner Ingle's huge interception for the Wolfpack in the win over North Carolina.
insidepacksports.com
Hoops Analyst Brian Geisinger Talks NC State Basketball
In this feature we check in with college basketball analyst Brian Geisinger for his thoughts on NC State through the first eight games of the season.
insidepacksports.com
LOCKER ROOM REPORT: Wolfpack Players
NC State’s Terquavion Smith, D.J. Burns, and Jarkel Joiner met with the media following the Wolfpack's 68-60 loss to Pittsburgh Friday evening. Smith led the Wolfpack in scoring with 15 points on 5-for-13 shooting from the field, 3-for-8 from three-point range, to go along with six rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Burns tacked on 13 points against the Panthers with six boards. Joiner, meanwhile, hauled in six rebounds, two assists, and one steal while missing all 12 shot attempts from the floor.
insidepacksports.com
BOX SCORE: Pittsburgh 68, NC State 60
Here are the stats from NC State's 68-60 home loss to Pittsburgh.
insidepacksports.com
Six Thoughts On A Thursday
Some thoughts and observations on NC State's defense, the transfer portal, Wolfpack hoops, Pittsburgh, and much more.
insidepacksports.com
IPS IN 5: Strength In Numbers For Wolfpack Women In Iowa Win
Today we talk NC State women's basketball and how the team's overall depth was the key in overcoming an elite performance by Iowa star Caitlin Clark.
insidepacksports.com
IPS IN 5: Pack Of Wolves Makes A Major Commitment To NC State Football
Today we discuss the major announcement from the Pack of Wolves Collective that can ensure NC State football student-athletes remain competitive in the NIL landscape.
insidepacksports.com
Inside Pack Sports Presents: The Player's Roundtable
NC State capped off the 2022 regular season with a 30-27 win over rival UNC. Inside Pack Sports checked in with several former players to get their take on the Wolfpack's overtime victory in this week's edition of the Player's Roundtable -- brought to you by Matt Phillips at State Farm.
