Raleigh, NC

Kevin Keatts: "We've Got To Flush It"

NC State head coach Kevin Keatts met with the media following the Wolfpack's 68-60 loss versus Pittsburgh Friday evening. NOTE: Click on the video in the player above to watch Keatts’ press conference. Opening Statement. We didn’t play well or sharp offensively. You can look at the numbers, and...
RALEIGH, NC
Jeff Capel: "It's Incredible Growth For Us"

Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel met with the media following the Panthers' 68-60 win over NC State Friday evening. NOTE: Click on the video in the player above to watch Capel’s press conference. Opening Statement. First and foremost, I’m really, really proud of my team. What a tough effort...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IPS FILM ROOM: Tanner Ingle's Interception vs. UNC

In this edition of the IPS Film Room, we look at NC State safety Tanner Ingle's huge interception for the Wolfpack in the win over North Carolina. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available...
RALEIGH, NC
Hoops Analyst Brian Geisinger Talks NC State Basketball

In this feature we check in with college basketball analyst Brian Geisinger for his thoughts on NC State through the first eight games of the season. To continue reading, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users...
LOCKER ROOM REPORT: Wolfpack Players

NC State’s Terquavion Smith, D.J. Burns, and Jarkel Joiner met with the media following the Wolfpack's 68-60 loss to Pittsburgh Friday evening. Smith led the Wolfpack in scoring with 15 points on 5-for-13 shooting from the field, 3-for-8 from three-point range, to go along with six rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Burns tacked on 13 points against the Panthers with six boards. Joiner, meanwhile, hauled in six rebounds, two assists, and one steal while missing all 12 shot attempts from the floor.
RALEIGH, NC
BOX SCORE: Pittsburgh 68, NC State 60

Here are the stats from NC State's 68-60 home loss to Pittsburgh. Inside Pack Sports is an independent site and is not affiliated with North Carolina State University. ©2022 Inside Pack Sports. All rights reserved.
RALEIGH, NC
Six Thoughts On A Thursday

Some thoughts and observations on NC State's defense, the transfer portal, Wolfpack hoops, Pittsburgh, and much more. To continue reading, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or participated in a previous...
RALEIGH, NC
IPS IN 5: Strength In Numbers For Wolfpack Women In Iowa Win

Today we talk NC State women's basketball and how the team's overall depth was the key in overcoming an elite performance by Iowa star Caitlin Clark. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to...
RALEIGH, NC
IPS IN 5: Pack Of Wolves Makes A Major Commitment To NC State Football

Today we discuss the major announcement from the Pack of Wolves Collective that can ensure NC State football student-athletes remain competitive in the NIL landscape. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users...
Inside Pack Sports Presents: The Player's Roundtable

NC State capped off the 2022 regular season with a 30-27 win over rival UNC. Inside Pack Sports checked in with several former players to get their take on the Wolfpack’s overtime victory in this week’s edition of the Player’s Roundtable -- brought to you by Matt Phillips at State Farm.
RALEIGH, NC

