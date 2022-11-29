NC State’s Terquavion Smith, D.J. Burns, and Jarkel Joiner met with the media following the Wolfpack's 68-60 loss to Pittsburgh Friday evening. Smith led the Wolfpack in scoring with 15 points on 5-for-13 shooting from the field, 3-for-8 from three-point range, to go along with six rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Burns tacked on 13 points against the Panthers with six boards. Joiner, meanwhile, hauled in six rebounds, two assists, and one steal while missing all 12 shot attempts from the floor.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO