Sterling, IL

nrgmediadixon.com

Dixon Annual Christmas Walk Returns on Friday

Dixon’s Annual Christmas Walk is on December 2 from 5 PM-8 PM in Downtown Dixon. The Downtown District invites you to shop, taste, and enjoy the wonderful businesses that make the Downtown so vibrant. The Tree Lighting will take place at 5:00 pm at KSB Hospital and then Santa...
DIXON, IL
Amboy News

Walking through the snow…or Amboy

AMBOY – The weather forecasters don’t know yet if you’ll be walking through snow on Dec. 10. But if you want to walk through Christmas cheer while snacking, drinking, shopping, and enjoying yourself, the Amboy Hometown Christmas Walk at 4-7 p.m., Dec. 10 is where your shoes should be.
AMBOY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

What’s that noise at the Arsenal?

Those loud noises coming from the Rock Island Arsenal on Thursday, December 1 may have been surprising, but they were nothing to worry about. The Arsenal fired eight rounds from ceremonial cannons on Memorial Field at 11 a.m. as part of a ceremony. They will fire seventeen rounds from the same cannons at the same […]
MOLINE, IL
97X

New Restaurants To Visit In The Quad Cities This Month

It looks like 2022 is wrapping up with some awesome new spots in the Quad Cities. This month we will be looking at a handful of new places. One of the openings I was most excited about was 53rd street and Division Street finally opening back up... I know it's not a restaurant, but hey no more roadwork.
DAVENPORT, IA
Q985

Pop-Up Craft Fair Coming To Popular Rockford Shopping Center

The Edgebrook Center is thrilled to announce its Last-Minute holiday pop-up is back again at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. The Last-Minute Market is a free, indoor arts and crafts pop-up event happening just two weeks before Christmas. Local artists, crafters, and bakers offer last-minute gift options while giving shoppers the convenience and excitement of shopping, dining, and supporting local businesses this holiday season.
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Two Dixon Cheerleaders Selected to Participate in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii This Upcoming Week

Dixon High School is proud to announce that two of its cheerleading members, Grace Gates and Bree Covell, will represent Varsity Spirit and the Universal Cheer Association, the global leader in cheerleading, in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu, Hawaii, from December 4-9, 2022. Bree and Grace are both seniors and captains on the varsity DHS Cheer team.
DIXON, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

City of Oregon Opens up New Riverfront Walking Path

The City of Oregon announced the completion of a new recreation path along the beautiful Rock River. Located behind the Oregon Fire Protection District at 100 W. Washington Street. The path will connect the Route 64 sidewalk to Kiwanis Park. Making the riverfront assessable to the people is a key...
OREGON, IL
100fmrockford.com

Cucina di Rosa in Rockford announces plans to close at year’s end

ROCKFORD — An Italian restaurant known for its sweet desserts is set to close at year’s end. Cucina di Rosa, 1620 N. Bell School Road, announced on Facebook Monday night that it would close Jan. 1 after more than six years in business. Owner Rose Mary Leggio responded...
ROCKFORD, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Back Road Music Fest announces lineup

The Back Road Music Festival in Galva may be nine months away, but they’ve just announced their acts for next year and tickets go on sale Friday, December 3 at 8 a.m. Tickets would make the perfect gift for any country music fan, because Trace Adkins will be headlining the 2023 festival, joined Lonestar and […]
GALVA, IL
Q985

Rockford Family Needs Our Help After Losing Home and 4 Pets to a Fire

On Monday, November 29, 2022, around 5 a.m. the local fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire at 1643 Arlington Ave in Rockford, which is the home of the Hongmoungkhoune family. Fire crews were able to get the flames under control in less than 30 minutes, but the family still lost their home and everything inside it, including 4 of their beloved pets.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area basketball scores from Friday, December 2

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school boys and girls basketball scores from around the Rockford area from Friday night from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. (Note: ‘Overtime’ returns Friday night, January 6th at 11 p.m. on Fox 39) NIC-10 BOYSAuburn 83 East 54Boylan 64 Belvidere 33Harlem 58 Belvidere North 54Freeport […]
ROCKFORD, IL

