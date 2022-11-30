Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Offers Kent State Transfer CB Montre Miller
West Virginia has made another offer to a member of the NCAA Transfer Portal. Kent State cornerback Montre Miller announced via Twitter late Friday night that he had received an offer to join the Mountaineers. The offer announcement came just around four hours after Miller had posted another tweet thanking...
wvsportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Xavier
West Virginia travels to Cincinnati on Saturday to take on Xavier at the Cintas Center. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. Saturday marks the first time in 5,364 days since Bob Huggins has coached against Xavier and 5,813 days since coaching at the Cintas Center. Huggins coached against Xavier 18 times between 1990 and 2008 (16 w/ Cincy, 1 w/ K-State, 1 w/ WVU).
wvsportsnow.com
Despite Contemplating Retiring, WVU TE Mike O’Laughlin Enters Transfer Portal
It seems Mike O’Laughlin is not done with football just yet, but that doesn’t mean he will be back playing for the Mountaineers. O’Laughlin, who publicly announced he was contemplating retiring after suffering another season ending injury, has entered the transfer portal. The veteran tight end has endured three ACL tears since 2018. He will be a grad transfer at his next school.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia to Get Official Visit From 4-Star Cornerback Amare Snowden
The West Virginia football program could end up benefiting from a recent coaching change. Since the departure of Luke Fickell from Cincinnati to Wisconsin, many current Bearcat 2023 commitments have either been de-committing or considering other programs. One of the bigger losses for the Bearcats is 4-star cornerback Amare Snowden...
wvsportsnow.com
Bock: West Virginia’s Ceiling is How Far Their Depth Can Take Them
Throughout the first seven games of the season, it has been clear that West Virginia’s biggest strength is their depth. The bench, highlighted by Joe Toussaint and Mohamed Wague, has been the base point of high energy of each player that comes off the sidelines. The depth from WVU will take this team as far they’ll go.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Extends Offer to Tulsa Transfer DE Anthony Goodlow
Just short of a week after their season-ending victory over Oklahoma State, West Virginia’s coaching staff seems to already be on the hunt looking for possible replacements for star defensive lineman Dante Stills. University of Tulsa defensive end Anthony Goodlow announced via Twitter on Friday afternoon that he had...
wvsportsnow.com
Cincinnati OL Commit Nick Oliveira on WVU: ‘I Was Super Happy When They Extended Offer’
On the heels of possibly needing to re-evaluate his plans for the future, West Virginia Sports Now reached out to Cincinnati commit Nick Oliveira after he received an offer from WVU. Luke Fickell deciding to leave Cincinnati to become the head coach at Wisconsin sent shockwaves through college football, especially...
wvsportsnow.com
Former WVU WR Ali Jennings Re-Enters Transfer Portal
Former Mountaineer wide receiver Ali Jennings is on the move once again. As first reported Thursday night on Twitter by the Unnecessary Roughness Podcast, a branch of Barstool Sports, and then confirmed by Jennings himself, he has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons at Old Dominion, located in Norfolk, Virginia.
wvsportsnow.com
Tulsa Transfer CB Kenney Solomon II Receives Offer from West Virginia Football
West Virginia is looking to the transfer portal to quickly repair one of its weakest units from the 2022 season. WVU has extended an offer to Tulsa transfer cornerback Kenney Solomon II. The Mountaineers appear to be one of Solomon’s first offers from a major conference program since deciding to enter the transfer portal.
wvsportsnow.com
Country Roads Webcast: PK85 Review, Xavier Preview
Episode 3 of the 2022-2023 edition of the CRW hoops podcast features a brief Mountaineer News segment on the hiring of Wren Baker to be the new WVU Athletic Director & Vice President. Furthermore, the episode features a recap of the Mountaineers performances in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament in Oregon before previewing the upcoming WVU basketball road game against Xavier.
WBOY
WVU men’s hoops at Xavier: Tip time, how to watch and more
Outside of one blemish on its resume, West Virginia is good to another solid start this season. The Mountaineers are 6-1, and are coming off a 29-point beat down of Florida in the final game of the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament. WVU now plays its second true road game of...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Gets in Mix for South Florida Transfer WR Jimmy Horn Jr.
Acquiring wide receiver depth is always important, and it’s especially necessary for West Virginia, after Bryce Ford-Wheaton decided to forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft. To that end, WVU has been busy looking to the transfer portal to find immediate help, especially at...
wvsportsnow.com
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – December 3
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Pittsburgh Sports Now: The Latest Episode of the Pitt Stop. Nittany Sports Now: Penn State in Top 8 in CFP Rankings. Pittsburgh Baseball Now: Pirates Lose Three Players to Waivers.
wvsportsnow.com
Mike Drop: Who is West Virginia AD Wren Baker?
Who is Wren Baker? He’s West Virginia’s new athletic director, but why is WVU sold him as the right guy to take over the athletic department guide it, in particular the football program, into the future?. Mike Asti spoke with Brett Vito, who serves as the North Texas...
mountaineersports.com
WVU’s Future Still in Question
MORGANTOWN, WV–Even though Neal Brown will be remaining the head football coach for the 2023 season, there still are some serious questions about the future of the program. With new Athletic Director, Wren Baker at the helm (with reportedly a six year contract) there could be some hidden situations ahead with Brown and Baker. Hopefully Brown will be able to keep his recruiting class intact now, but that doesn’t stop the competition from attempting to sway the players to the transfer portal.
Super Six Football: Lilly made believers of doubters
Wheeling – After covering a Beckley basketball game in the late winter of 2020, I made my way into the locker room at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center where boys head coach Ron Kidd was sitting. After we finished our postgame interview, the subject turned to football and without hesitation, Kidd, unprompted said these exact words to me.
LISTEN: A transfer of power for WVU basketball
West Virginia basketball rebuilt its roster in the offseason and has plans about how to use recruiting, the transfer portal and of course NIL in the future. Some of the credit must go to the new director of player personnel/recruiting. Longtime staffer Jay Kuntz finally agrees to sit down and answer some questions about the past, present and future of managing rosters in college basketball. (Direct link: HERE.)
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins: ‘I Don’t Have Any Good Thoughts on Xavier’
WVU head coach Bob Huggins was asked on Thursday afternoon about playing his long-time rival Xavier once again. Huggins, who coached in the Crosstown Shootout rivalry between Cincinnati and Xavier for 16 seasons, didn’t hold back on his thoughts of the Musketeers. “I don’t have any good thoughts on...
Patriots fight for redemption in Wheeling
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — One local high school football team fights for redemption on Friday, December 2, 2022. In 2021, the Independence Patriots fell in the WVSSAC AA State championships. The pain the players, coaches, and community felt as they watched Fairmont Senior take home the trophy still lasts to this day. “I think […]
wvsportsnow.com
Postgame Reaction from WVU WBB’s Win Over North Carolina Central
West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and guard Madisen Smith spoke with the media following their team’s win over the North Carolina Central Eagles on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis and recruiting. Like us...
Comments / 0