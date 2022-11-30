ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling, IL

Comments / 0

Related
walls102.com

Longtime Putnam County Sheriff retires, Boedigheimer sworn in

HENNEPIN – After decades of leading the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Kevin Doyle has announced his retirement and a new sheriff has been sworn in. On Wednesday Sheriff Doyle made his last call to dispatchers bidding them farewell and thanking them for their service. Doyle began his career with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department nearly 30 years ago. His position as sheriff began in 1998. On Thursday Josh B. Boedigheimer was sworn into the position.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IL
wvik.org

Rock Island County May Soon Demolish Old Courthouse

This morning, the county board asked a Peoria County judge to acknowledge that it has fulfilled a recordation of the historic building as required an appellate court. That's according to board Chair Richard Brunk. In October, the county board filed a petition asking for today's hearing, saying two state agencies...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

OSF HealthCare welcomes new primary care provider for Princeton

PRINCETON – OSF HealthCare announced they have added a new primary care provider to its staff in Princeton. Jennifer Comerford, APRN will be joining the OSF Medical Group office. She received a Bachelor of Science from Northern Illinois University and Master of Science in Nursing from Purdue University Global.
PRINCETON, IL
northernpublicradio.org

Election error changes result for DeKalb County Board seat

It was several weeks after the election when the DeKalb County Clerk informed the press that the Illinois Board of Elections discovered an election error. The error meant Republican Laurie Emmer would hold onto her seat in DeKalb County District 4, rather than Democrat Brett Johansen. The error occurred when...
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Meet the new Sheriff of Stephenson County

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Steve Stovall was sworn in as the new Sheriff of Stephenson County on the first of December. Stovall was elected in November after spending the last two years as Chief Deputy. He replaces David Snyders who retired after serving for 24 years. Stovall mentioned he feels ready after learning behind Snyders. […]
nrgmediadixon.com

City of Oregon Opens up New Riverfront Walking Path

The City of Oregon announced the completion of a new recreation path along the beautiful Rock River. Located behind the Oregon Fire Protection District at 100 W. Washington Street. The path will connect the Route 64 sidewalk to Kiwanis Park. Making the riverfront assessable to the people is a key...
OREGON, IL
Sioux City Journal

Pilot neighborhood in Davenport will test a no-salt snowfall

For the first snowfall of the year, Davenport is going to see what happens when road salt is not used on a neighborhood street. Spreading salt on roadways is an effective way to clear roads for safe winter driving, but a growing body of research shows that salt damages the environment, is corrosive to vehicles and roads and could have health consequences.
DAVENPORT, IA
YAHOO!

Former director of Catholic retreat in DeWitt charged with embezzlement

DeWITT −The former director of the Diocese of Lansing's St. Francis Retreat Center embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from three other Catholic priests and used the money to fund his charitable foundation, authorities said. Fr. David Rosenberg, 70, of DeWitt, was arraigned Thursday in Clinton County District Court...
DEWITT, IA
x1071.com

Jo Daviess County man sentenced to 3 years for threatening to kill officer, family

A Jo Daviess County man this week has been sentenced to three years in prison for threatening to kill a police officer and his family. 43 year old Michael Euler of Warren was sentenced after pleading guilty to a felony count of threatening a public official as part of a plea deal. Court documents state that on Oct. 31, Euler threatened to kill a Warren police officer. Euler was given credit for 29 days already served in jail. He must serve one year of mandatory supervised released, formerly called parole, after his prison term.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Dixon Annual Christmas Walk Returns on Friday

Dixon’s Annual Christmas Walk is on December 2 from 5 PM-8 PM in Downtown Dixon. The Downtown District invites you to shop, taste, and enjoy the wonderful businesses that make the Downtown so vibrant. The Tree Lighting will take place at 5:00 pm at KSB Hospital and then Santa...
DIXON, IL
97X

New Restaurants To Visit In The Quad Cities This Month

It looks like 2022 is wrapping up with some awesome new spots in the Quad Cities. This month we will be looking at a handful of new places. One of the openings I was most excited about was 53rd street and Division Street finally opening back up... I know it's not a restaurant, but hey no more roadwork.
DAVENPORT, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy