A Jo Daviess County man this week has been sentenced to three years in prison for threatening to kill a police officer and his family. 43 year old Michael Euler of Warren was sentenced after pleading guilty to a felony count of threatening a public official as part of a plea deal. Court documents state that on Oct. 31, Euler threatened to kill a Warren police officer. Euler was given credit for 29 days already served in jail. He must serve one year of mandatory supervised released, formerly called parole, after his prison term.

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO