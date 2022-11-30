Read full article on original website
walls102.com
Longtime Putnam County Sheriff retires, Boedigheimer sworn in
HENNEPIN – After decades of leading the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Kevin Doyle has announced his retirement and a new sheriff has been sworn in. On Wednesday Sheriff Doyle made his last call to dispatchers bidding them farewell and thanking them for their service. Doyle began his career with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department nearly 30 years ago. His position as sheriff began in 1998. On Thursday Josh B. Boedigheimer was sworn into the position.
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee County Administrator Said One Word Could Describe the Past Two Years in Lee County….Change
At the Lee County Board meeting, held just before Thanksgiving, the board looked at the last two years. County Administrator Wendy Ryerson said there was one word to describe the past two years and that word was change. She pointed to most obvious change coming to the board and that...
wvik.org
Rock Island County May Soon Demolish Old Courthouse
This morning, the county board asked a Peoria County judge to acknowledge that it has fulfilled a recordation of the historic building as required an appellate court. That's according to board Chair Richard Brunk. In October, the county board filed a petition asking for today's hearing, saying two state agencies...
Whiteside County exploring other funding options for 911 services after public safety tax fails
MORRISON, Ill. — Whiteside County voters overwhelmingly voted against a proposed 1% public safety sales tax during the midterm elections on Nov. 8. The referendum failed 76.13% (15,184 votes) to 23.87% (4,761 votes). The tax was proposed to help pay the rising costs of operating and maintaining the county's...
walls102.com
OSF HealthCare welcomes new primary care provider for Princeton
PRINCETON – OSF HealthCare announced they have added a new primary care provider to its staff in Princeton. Jennifer Comerford, APRN will be joining the OSF Medical Group office. She received a Bachelor of Science from Northern Illinois University and Master of Science in Nursing from Purdue University Global.
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon School District Using Online Learning From the Pandemic as a Way to Keep the Learning Going During Bad Weather
During the pandemic, schools were closed and the students and teachers conducted classes online. From the experience gained, the Dixon School District will use the online learning to keep the classes going, even when the weather shuts down the school. During the recent Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Margo Empen...
northernpublicradio.org
Election error changes result for DeKalb County Board seat
It was several weeks after the election when the DeKalb County Clerk informed the press that the Illinois Board of Elections discovered an election error. The error meant Republican Laurie Emmer would hold onto her seat in DeKalb County District 4, rather than Democrat Brett Johansen. The error occurred when...
nrgmediadixon.com
Group Seeks to Commemorate 150th Anniversary of Often Forgot Tragic Dixon Event That Impacted the Nation
On Sunday, May 4 of 1873, a few hundred people went down to the Rock River to watch a large-scale baptism being held by one of the Dixon Churches. None of them imagined the day would end with a disaster that would claim dozens of lives and have an impact across the nation.
With increasing enrollment, Pleasant Valley is expanding 2 schools
LE CLAIRE, Iowa — The Pleasant Valley Community School District is expanding two of its schools to meet the demands of increasing enrollment across the district. The district has added about 750 new students in the last five years, according to a statement from district officials. "Our enrollment has...
KWQC
2 Clinton County children find permanent homes during National Adoption Month
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Four Oaks Foster and Adoptive Family Connections hosted a celebration, honoring National Adoption Month in Clinton on Tuesday. Two children officially found their permanent homes at the Clinton County Courthouse during formal adoption ceremonies, followed by a small reception for their families. For Jameson Herrmann and...
Meet the new Sheriff of Stephenson County
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Steve Stovall was sworn in as the new Sheriff of Stephenson County on the first of December. Stovall was elected in November after spending the last two years as Chief Deputy. He replaces David Snyders who retired after serving for 24 years. Stovall mentioned he feels ready after learning behind Snyders. […]
nrgmediadixon.com
City of Oregon Opens up New Riverfront Walking Path
The City of Oregon announced the completion of a new recreation path along the beautiful Rock River. Located behind the Oregon Fire Protection District at 100 W. Washington Street. The path will connect the Route 64 sidewalk to Kiwanis Park. Making the riverfront assessable to the people is a key...
After nearly a decade of vacancy, one East Moline riverside building could have new buyer
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — After a near decade-long vacancy, an East Moline building could have a new buyer. The River Centre at Beacon Harbor has been vacant since 2014. Living Lands and Waters, a local river conservation group, is looking to move its headquarters to the building, pending the sale from the city.
Sioux City Journal
Pilot neighborhood in Davenport will test a no-salt snowfall
For the first snowfall of the year, Davenport is going to see what happens when road salt is not used on a neighborhood street. Spreading salt on roadways is an effective way to clear roads for safe winter driving, but a growing body of research shows that salt damages the environment, is corrosive to vehicles and roads and could have health consequences.
YAHOO!
Former director of Catholic retreat in DeWitt charged with embezzlement
DeWITT −The former director of the Diocese of Lansing's St. Francis Retreat Center embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from three other Catholic priests and used the money to fund his charitable foundation, authorities said. Fr. David Rosenberg, 70, of DeWitt, was arraigned Thursday in Clinton County District Court...
x1071.com
Jo Daviess County man sentenced to 3 years for threatening to kill officer, family
A Jo Daviess County man this week has been sentenced to three years in prison for threatening to kill a police officer and his family. 43 year old Michael Euler of Warren was sentenced after pleading guilty to a felony count of threatening a public official as part of a plea deal. Court documents state that on Oct. 31, Euler threatened to kill a Warren police officer. Euler was given credit for 29 days already served in jail. He must serve one year of mandatory supervised released, formerly called parole, after his prison term.
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Annual Christmas Walk Returns on Friday
Dixon’s Annual Christmas Walk is on December 2 from 5 PM-8 PM in Downtown Dixon. The Downtown District invites you to shop, taste, and enjoy the wonderful businesses that make the Downtown so vibrant. The Tree Lighting will take place at 5:00 pm at KSB Hospital and then Santa...
nrgmediadixon.com
Oregon Trying to Get on the Map as a Place to Charge Electric Vehicles, Finding it is Not as Easy as it Sounds
Electric Vehicles is the coming way for transportation in the country and many communities want to get themselves on the map as a place where those who need to charge their vehicle can be serviced. For the past month or so, the City of Oregon has been exploring what it...
nrgmediadixon.com
People of All Ages Enjoyed the Sights and Sounds of the Christmas Season During the Dixon Christmas Walk
Downtown Dixon Friday night was a mass of people who came there to have fun and celebrate the Christmas season. It was the return of the Dixon Christmas Walk. Revelers enjoyed the many sights and sounds of the night. Storeowners also enjoyed the evening as most all of them had a steady stream of people coming in and out of their stores.
New Restaurants To Visit In The Quad Cities This Month
It looks like 2022 is wrapping up with some awesome new spots in the Quad Cities. This month we will be looking at a handful of new places. One of the openings I was most excited about was 53rd street and Division Street finally opening back up... I know it's not a restaurant, but hey no more roadwork.
