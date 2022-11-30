Read full article on original website
Meet the new Sheriff of Stephenson County
STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Steve Stovall was sworn in as the new Sheriff of Stephenson County on the first of December. Stovall was elected in November after spending the last two years as Chief Deputy. He replaces David Snyders who retired after serving for 24 years. Stovall mentioned he feels ready after learning behind Snyders. […]
Is panhandling legal in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Panhandling is defined as begging strangers for money in public places. But is it legal in Illinois? Panhandling is on the rise in Illinois because a federal district court judge struck down a law that prohibited it. For years a state law had prohibited the practice. A federal district court in Chicago […]
KWQC
2 Clinton County children find permanent homes during National Adoption Month
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Four Oaks Foster and Adoptive Family Connections hosted a celebration, honoring National Adoption Month in Clinton on Tuesday. Two children officially found their permanent homes at the Clinton County Courthouse during formal adoption ceremonies, followed by a small reception for their families. For Jameson Herrmann and...
Tired of Santa? Krampusnacht is coming to Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Krampus, the anti-Santa Claus of European folklore, will be celebrated this weekend at the city’s first Krampusnacht Procession downtown. The 317 Art Collective is kicking off a weekend of Twisted Holiday Folklore shows on Friday, December 2nd from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Krampusnacht Procession will begin at 5:30 p.m. […]
fox32chicago.com
Dekalb mom makes it to final rounds of 'Fab Over 40' contest
The "Fab Over 40" contest recognizes one lucky woman over the age of 40 while also supporting breast cancer awareness. The winner gets a two-page spread in NewBeauty magazine, $40,000 and a spa-cation of a lifetime.
northernpublicradio.org
Election error changes result for DeKalb County Board seat
It was several weeks after the election when the DeKalb County Clerk informed the press that the Illinois Board of Elections discovered an election error. The error meant Republican Laurie Emmer would hold onto her seat in DeKalb County District 4, rather than Democrat Brett Johansen. The error occurred when...
walls102.com
Longtime Putnam County Sheriff retires, Boedigheimer sworn in
HENNEPIN – After decades of leading the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Kevin Doyle has announced his retirement and a new sheriff has been sworn in. On Wednesday Sheriff Doyle made his last call to dispatchers bidding them farewell and thanking them for their service. Doyle began his career with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department nearly 30 years ago. His position as sheriff began in 1998. On Thursday Josh B. Boedigheimer was sworn into the position.
starvedrock.media
Bringing Holiday Cheer To Veterans In La Salle
A holiday tradition started during the height of the pandemic continued Wednesday in the wind and cold. A handful of volunteers joined staffers with the La Salle County Veterans Assistance Commission to paint holiday displays on windows at the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle. Lissa Olson with the veterans commission estimates the group painted 50 to 70 windows as some veterans looked on and even interacted with the group.
starvedrock.media
Mendota Man Pleads Guilty To Strangling A Puppy To Death
A Mendota man has admitted to strangling a puppy to death and will find out his punishment next month. Twenty-year-old Lucas Ramey was back in an Ottawa courtroom Thursday morning and entered a blind plea of guilty to the class 4 felony count of aggravated animal cruelty. Judge H. Chris Ryan will sentence him January 19th. He could get a range of sentencing options including up to 3 years in prison, jail time, probation or community service. A blind plea means no sentence was agreed to by the prosecution and defense.
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee County Administrator Said One Word Could Describe the Past Two Years in Lee County….Change
At the Lee County Board meeting, held just before Thanksgiving, the board looked at the last two years. County Administrator Wendy Ryerson said there was one word to describe the past two years and that word was change. She pointed to most obvious change coming to the board and that...
Whiteside County exploring other funding options for 911 services after public safety tax fails
MORRISON, Ill. — Whiteside County voters overwhelmingly voted against a proposed 1% public safety sales tax during the midterm elections on Nov. 8. The referendum failed 76.13% (15,184 votes) to 23.87% (4,761 votes). The tax was proposed to help pay the rising costs of operating and maintaining the county's...
nbc15.com
DAs: Deputies won’t be charged in Green/Lafayette Co. chase where suspect died
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Both district attorneys investigating the death of a man who died following a police chase that spanned Green and Lafayette counties will not pursue criminal charges against the deputies involved. Green Co. District Attorney Craig Nolen and his counterpart in Lafayette Co., Jenna Gill, released a...
WSPY NEWS
No tax property increase for Montgomery residents while restaurant told to return to drawing board
One agenda item received a go while another was turned down by the Montgomery Village Board this week. In regards to the village’s property tax levy, it appears that the village board is headed to a zero percent increase after a first reading was met without board discussion or residents appearing at the public hearing, or through zoom, and emailed comments.
300 Loves Park students to get a free Christmas shopping trip
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Rascal’s Bar and Grill is raising money to buy Christmas presents for local underprivileged children. Rascal’s, located at 5223 Torque Road, has been holding an annual fundraiser for decades. In the first year, enough money was raised to take 60 children shopping for Christmas. This year, they hope to reach […]
6 Things I’ll Never Do as a Neighbor (Because I Learned the Hard Way)
Sarah Magnuson is a Chicago-based, Rockford, Illinois-born and bred writer and comedian. She has bachelor’s degrees in English and Sociology and a master’s degree in Public Service Management. When she’s not interviewing real estate experts or sharing her thoughts on laundry chutes (major proponent), Sarah can be found producing sketch comedy shows and liberating retro artifacts from her parents’ basement.
Illinois man threatened to skin police officer alive, kill his family
WARREN, Ill. (WTVO) — A Jo Daviess County man has pleaded guilty to threatening a public official after threatening to skin an officer alive and kill his family, according to law enforcement. According to court records, Michael Euler, 42, threatened to “put a knife in Officer [Andrew] Gray’s throat and slit his throat, skin Officer […]
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man charged with financial exploitation of elderly victim
An Aurora man is being charged with multiple financial crimes after allegedly using an elderly victim's money for personal gain. A news release from the Yorkville Police Department says that 54-year-old Bradley A. Goodbred is charged with multiple counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person and theft. The U.S....
walls102.com
New Lee County Sheriff sworn in
DIXON – Lee County has sworn in their new Sheriff, replacing retiring Sheriff John C. Simonton. On Thursday Sheriff Clayton T. Whelan took the oath, taking over duties from his predecessor, who held the post for 8 years. Whelan was previously a Lieutenant with the City of Dixon police department before announcing his candidacy. The outgoing Sheriff announced last year he was not seeking re-election. Sheriff Simonton began his law enforcement career in 1982.
MyStateline.com
How much does it cost to run Christmas lights in Illinois?
Like everything else that requires electricity, there's a cost to run those lights. With utility bills expecting to rise this winter, it may be worth nothing what that cost could be. How much does it cost to run Christmas lights in …. Like everything else that requires electricity, there's a...
WIFR
Sneak peek at Belvidere Hometown Christmas
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tonight the city of Belvidere will light up the town with Christmas festivities. Here’s a preview of what guests can expect to see!. The main event, the Belvidere Hometown Christmas parade steps off at 5:30 p.m. New this year will be piñatas available to celebrate...
