Dixon, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Meet the new Sheriff of Stephenson County

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Steve Stovall was sworn in as the new Sheriff of Stephenson County on the first of December. Stovall was elected in November after spending the last two years as Chief Deputy. He replaces David Snyders who retired after serving for 24 years. Stovall mentioned he feels ready after learning behind Snyders. […]
Is panhandling legal in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Panhandling is defined as begging strangers for money in public places. But is it legal in Illinois? Panhandling is on the rise in Illinois because a federal district court judge struck down a law that prohibited it. For years a state law had prohibited the practice. A federal district court in Chicago […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Tired of Santa? Krampusnacht is coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Krampus, the anti-Santa Claus of European folklore, will be celebrated this weekend at the city’s first Krampusnacht Procession downtown. The 317 Art Collective is kicking off a weekend of Twisted Holiday Folklore shows on Friday, December 2nd from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Krampusnacht Procession will begin at 5:30 p.m. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
northernpublicradio.org

Election error changes result for DeKalb County Board seat

It was several weeks after the election when the DeKalb County Clerk informed the press that the Illinois Board of Elections discovered an election error. The error meant Republican Laurie Emmer would hold onto her seat in DeKalb County District 4, rather than Democrat Brett Johansen. The error occurred when...
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

Longtime Putnam County Sheriff retires, Boedigheimer sworn in

HENNEPIN – After decades of leading the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Kevin Doyle has announced his retirement and a new sheriff has been sworn in. On Wednesday Sheriff Doyle made his last call to dispatchers bidding them farewell and thanking them for their service. Doyle began his career with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department nearly 30 years ago. His position as sheriff began in 1998. On Thursday Josh B. Boedigheimer was sworn into the position.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Bringing Holiday Cheer To Veterans In La Salle

A holiday tradition started during the height of the pandemic continued Wednesday in the wind and cold. A handful of volunteers joined staffers with the La Salle County Veterans Assistance Commission to paint holiday displays on windows at the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle. Lissa Olson with the veterans commission estimates the group painted 50 to 70 windows as some veterans looked on and even interacted with the group.
LASALLE, IL
starvedrock.media

Mendota Man Pleads Guilty To Strangling A Puppy To Death

A Mendota man has admitted to strangling a puppy to death and will find out his punishment next month. Twenty-year-old Lucas Ramey was back in an Ottawa courtroom Thursday morning and entered a blind plea of guilty to the class 4 felony count of aggravated animal cruelty. Judge H. Chris Ryan will sentence him January 19th. He could get a range of sentencing options including up to 3 years in prison, jail time, probation or community service. A blind plea means no sentence was agreed to by the prosecution and defense.
MENDOTA, IL
WSPY NEWS

No tax property increase for Montgomery residents while restaurant told to return to drawing board

One agenda item received a go while another was turned down by the Montgomery Village Board this week. In regards to the village’s property tax levy, it appears that the village board is headed to a zero percent increase after a first reading was met without board discussion or residents appearing at the public hearing, or through zoom, and emailed comments.
MONTGOMERY, IL
Apartment Therapy

6 Things I’ll Never Do as a Neighbor (Because I Learned the Hard Way)

Sarah Magnuson is a Chicago-based, Rockford, Illinois-born and bred writer and comedian. She has bachelor’s degrees in English and Sociology and a master’s degree in Public Service Management. When she’s not interviewing real estate experts or sharing her thoughts on laundry chutes (major proponent), Sarah can be found producing sketch comedy shows and liberating retro artifacts from her parents’ basement.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man charged with financial exploitation of elderly victim

An Aurora man is being charged with multiple financial crimes after allegedly using an elderly victim's money for personal gain. A news release from the Yorkville Police Department says that 54-year-old Bradley A. Goodbred is charged with multiple counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person and theft. The U.S....
AURORA, IL
walls102.com

New Lee County Sheriff sworn in

DIXON – Lee County has sworn in their new Sheriff, replacing retiring Sheriff John C. Simonton. On Thursday Sheriff Clayton T. Whelan took the oath, taking over duties from his predecessor, who held the post for 8 years. Whelan was previously a Lieutenant with the City of Dixon police department before announcing his candidacy. The outgoing Sheriff announced last year he was not seeking re-election. Sheriff Simonton began his law enforcement career in 1982.
LEE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

How much does it cost to run Christmas lights in Illinois?

Like everything else that requires electricity, there's a cost to run those lights. With utility bills expecting to rise this winter, it may be worth nothing what that cost could be. How much does it cost to run Christmas lights in …. Like everything else that requires electricity, there's a...
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Sneak peek at Belvidere Hometown Christmas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tonight the city of Belvidere will light up the town with Christmas festivities. Here’s a preview of what guests can expect to see!. The main event, the Belvidere Hometown Christmas parade steps off at 5:30 p.m. New this year will be piñatas available to celebrate...
BELVIDERE, IL

