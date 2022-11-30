A Mendota man has admitted to strangling a puppy to death and will find out his punishment next month. Twenty-year-old Lucas Ramey was back in an Ottawa courtroom Thursday morning and entered a blind plea of guilty to the class 4 felony count of aggravated animal cruelty. Judge H. Chris Ryan will sentence him January 19th. He could get a range of sentencing options including up to 3 years in prison, jail time, probation or community service. A blind plea means no sentence was agreed to by the prosecution and defense.

MENDOTA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO