Sterling, IL

Mike Berry

Faber calls for Kewanee street plan

This house at Commercial and Grove streets will be torn down soon.Photo byMike Berry. Councilman Steve Faber feels that Kewanee needs a detailed long-range plan for fixing deteriorated streets in the city.
KEWANEE, IL
x1071.com

The Parker Project Gets Final Approval in Galena

The Parker resort project in Galena on Monday night received final approval for an amendment and expansion. City Council members voted, 5-1, to approve the second reading of an ordinance authorizing the execution of an amendment to the annexation agreement for the Parker, a planned commercial development located on a property including Galena Marine Hospital. Council members also voted, 5-1, to approve the first reading and waive the second reading of two ordinances annexing 18.2 additional acres of the Parker development into city limits and amending the city’s zoning map to include that property as a planned unit development. The plans for the Parker Project include restoring the marine hospital and build more than 100 cottages around it, along with a café building, a restaurant and event space, outdoor dining areas, vineyards and walking trails.
GALENA, IL
Local 4 WHBF

City seeks input on “granny flats”

The Moline City Council is developing an ordinance that would regulate how Accessory Dwelling Units, commonly referred to as “granny flats” or “secondary suites”, can be built in the city. The city has created an informational engagement page with FAQs and a place for the public to comment. Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati is hosting a public […]
MOLINE, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Ogle County Deputies Very Busy During Thanksgiving Click It or Ticket Campaign

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic safety campaign from Nov. 18-28 reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober. The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization was conducted by the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office and other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway fatalities.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
northernpublicradio.org

Election error changes result for DeKalb County Board seat

It was several weeks after the election when the DeKalb County Clerk informed the press that the Illinois Board of Elections discovered an election error. The error meant Republican Laurie Emmer would hold onto her seat in DeKalb County District 4, rather than Democrat Brett Johansen. The error occurred when...
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
Sioux City Journal

Pilot neighborhood in Davenport will test a no-salt snowfall

For the first snowfall of the year, Davenport is going to see what happens when road salt is not used on a neighborhood street. Spreading salt on roadways is an effective way to clear roads for safe winter driving, but a growing body of research shows that salt damages the environment, is corrosive to vehicles and roads and could have health consequences.
DAVENPORT, IA
97X

New Restaurants To Visit In The Quad Cities This Month

It looks like 2022 is wrapping up with some awesome new spots in the Quad Cities. This month we will be looking at a handful of new places. One of the openings I was most excited about was 53rd street and Division Street finally opening back up... I know it's not a restaurant, but hey no more roadwork.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC leaders hail new ‘beacon’ and ‘postcard’ for downtown Davenport

The $24-million Main Street Landing project for downtown Davenport was hailed Friday by community leaders as another iconic landmark that will help draw more visitors, businesses, residents and economic development. Davenport has been awarded $9,600,000 (from the Destination Iowa program) toward three signature projects that combine art, architecture and play....
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Genesis to open new emergency department in Bettendorf

The public is invited to a community open house Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon to celebrate the opening of a new Genesis emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex, 2140 53rd Ave., Bettendorf. The nine-bed emergency department represents the first Genesis ER in the growing Bettendorf and Scott...
BETTENDORF, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Oops! Wrong sign on the interstate

UPDATE: The Illinois Department of Transportation told Local 4 News that it is aware of the sign error and scheduled a replacement. The department expects the switch from I-77 to I-74 to happen next week, weather permitting. EARLIER UPDATE: Notice anything unusual about this sign? It’s located on I-74 on the Sixth Avenue onramp in […]
MOLINE, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

City of Oregon Opens up New Riverfront Walking Path

The City of Oregon announced the completion of a new recreation path along the beautiful Rock River. Located behind the Oregon Fire Protection District at 100 W. Washington Street. The path will connect the Route 64 sidewalk to Kiwanis Park. Making the riverfront assessable to the people is a key...
OREGON, IL
B100

Iowa DOT To Reduce I-74 Eastbound To One Lane This Weekend

If you're planning to do some traveling this weekend from Iowa to Illinois and plan to use the I-74 bridge, expect some land reduction from Saturday evening to Sunday morning as crews plan to do some pavement patching on the Iowa side. The Iowa Department of Transportation announced on Friday...
BETTENDORF, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

Dixon Annual Christmas Walk Returns on Friday

Dixon’s Annual Christmas Walk is on December 2 from 5 PM-8 PM in Downtown Dixon. The Downtown District invites you to shop, taste, and enjoy the wonderful businesses that make the Downtown so vibrant. The Tree Lighting will take place at 5:00 pm at KSB Hospital and then Santa...
DIXON, IL

