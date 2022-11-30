Read full article on original website
Related
Whiteside County exploring other funding options for 911 services after public safety tax fails
MORRISON, Ill. — Whiteside County voters overwhelmingly voted against a proposed 1% public safety sales tax during the midterm elections on Nov. 8. The referendum failed 76.13% (15,184 votes) to 23.87% (4,761 votes). The tax was proposed to help pay the rising costs of operating and maintaining the county's...
After nearly a decade of vacancy, one East Moline riverside building could have new buyer
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — After a near decade-long vacancy, an East Moline building could have a new buyer. The River Centre at Beacon Harbor has been vacant since 2014. Living Lands and Waters, a local river conservation group, is looking to move its headquarters to the building, pending the sale from the city.
Holiday inflation means big business for Freeport discount store
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport discount store with a big following is becoming an even bigger safe haven for holiday shoppers who are feeling the squeeze of inflation. Bargain Maxx is an overstock store that features top brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Adidas, Ralph Lauren, and more. Owner Marty Allen opened in July 2020 and […]
Faber calls for Kewanee street plan
This house at Commercial and Grove streets will be torn down soon.Photo byMike Berry. Councilman Steve Faber feels that Kewanee needs a detailed long-range plan for fixing deteriorated streets in the city.
x1071.com
The Parker Project Gets Final Approval in Galena
The Parker resort project in Galena on Monday night received final approval for an amendment and expansion. City Council members voted, 5-1, to approve the second reading of an ordinance authorizing the execution of an amendment to the annexation agreement for the Parker, a planned commercial development located on a property including Galena Marine Hospital. Council members also voted, 5-1, to approve the first reading and waive the second reading of two ordinances annexing 18.2 additional acres of the Parker development into city limits and amending the city’s zoning map to include that property as a planned unit development. The plans for the Parker Project include restoring the marine hospital and build more than 100 cottages around it, along with a café building, a restaurant and event space, outdoor dining areas, vineyards and walking trails.
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Park District Board Member Recognized by the State for 25 Years of Service
At the Sterling Park District Board meeting, the Illinois Association of Park Districts recognized Dave Stutzke for 25 years of service as a member of the Sterling Park District Board of Commissioners. “I have had the pleasure of working with Dave for many of his 25 years on the Board...
City seeks input on “granny flats”
The Moline City Council is developing an ordinance that would regulate how Accessory Dwelling Units, commonly referred to as “granny flats” or “secondary suites”, can be built in the city. The city has created an informational engagement page with FAQs and a place for the public to comment. Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati is hosting a public […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee County Administrator Said One Word Could Describe the Past Two Years in Lee County….Change
At the Lee County Board meeting, held just before Thanksgiving, the board looked at the last two years. County Administrator Wendy Ryerson said there was one word to describe the past two years and that word was change. She pointed to most obvious change coming to the board and that...
nrgmediadixon.com
Ogle County Deputies Very Busy During Thanksgiving Click It or Ticket Campaign
The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic safety campaign from Nov. 18-28 reminding motorists to buckle up and drive sober. The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization was conducted by the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office and other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway fatalities.
northernpublicradio.org
Election error changes result for DeKalb County Board seat
It was several weeks after the election when the DeKalb County Clerk informed the press that the Illinois Board of Elections discovered an election error. The error meant Republican Laurie Emmer would hold onto her seat in DeKalb County District 4, rather than Democrat Brett Johansen. The error occurred when...
Sioux City Journal
Pilot neighborhood in Davenport will test a no-salt snowfall
For the first snowfall of the year, Davenport is going to see what happens when road salt is not used on a neighborhood street. Spreading salt on roadways is an effective way to clear roads for safe winter driving, but a growing body of research shows that salt damages the environment, is corrosive to vehicles and roads and could have health consequences.
New Restaurants To Visit In The Quad Cities This Month
It looks like 2022 is wrapping up with some awesome new spots in the Quad Cities. This month we will be looking at a handful of new places. One of the openings I was most excited about was 53rd street and Division Street finally opening back up... I know it's not a restaurant, but hey no more roadwork.
nrgmediadixon.com
People of All Ages Enjoyed the Sights and Sounds of the Christmas Season During the Dixon Christmas Walk
Downtown Dixon Friday night was a mass of people who came there to have fun and celebrate the Christmas season. It was the return of the Dixon Christmas Walk. Revelers enjoyed the many sights and sounds of the night. Storeowners also enjoyed the evening as most all of them had a steady stream of people coming in and out of their stores.
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon School District Using Online Learning From the Pandemic as a Way to Keep the Learning Going During Bad Weather
During the pandemic, schools were closed and the students and teachers conducted classes online. From the experience gained, the Dixon School District will use the online learning to keep the classes going, even when the weather shuts down the school. During the recent Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Margo Empen...
ourquadcities.com
QC leaders hail new ‘beacon’ and ‘postcard’ for downtown Davenport
The $24-million Main Street Landing project for downtown Davenport was hailed Friday by community leaders as another iconic landmark that will help draw more visitors, businesses, residents and economic development. Davenport has been awarded $9,600,000 (from the Destination Iowa program) toward three signature projects that combine art, architecture and play....
ourquadcities.com
Genesis to open new emergency department in Bettendorf
The public is invited to a community open house Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon to celebrate the opening of a new Genesis emergency department at the Bettendorf HealthPlex, 2140 53rd Ave., Bettendorf. The nine-bed emergency department represents the first Genesis ER in the growing Bettendorf and Scott...
Oops! Wrong sign on the interstate
UPDATE: The Illinois Department of Transportation told Local 4 News that it is aware of the sign error and scheduled a replacement. The department expects the switch from I-77 to I-74 to happen next week, weather permitting. EARLIER UPDATE: Notice anything unusual about this sign? It’s located on I-74 on the Sixth Avenue onramp in […]
nrgmediadixon.com
City of Oregon Opens up New Riverfront Walking Path
The City of Oregon announced the completion of a new recreation path along the beautiful Rock River. Located behind the Oregon Fire Protection District at 100 W. Washington Street. The path will connect the Route 64 sidewalk to Kiwanis Park. Making the riverfront assessable to the people is a key...
Iowa DOT To Reduce I-74 Eastbound To One Lane This Weekend
If you're planning to do some traveling this weekend from Iowa to Illinois and plan to use the I-74 bridge, expect some land reduction from Saturday evening to Sunday morning as crews plan to do some pavement patching on the Iowa side. The Iowa Department of Transportation announced on Friday...
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Annual Christmas Walk Returns on Friday
Dixon’s Annual Christmas Walk is on December 2 from 5 PM-8 PM in Downtown Dixon. The Downtown District invites you to shop, taste, and enjoy the wonderful businesses that make the Downtown so vibrant. The Tree Lighting will take place at 5:00 pm at KSB Hospital and then Santa...
Comments / 1