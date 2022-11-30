The Parker resort project in Galena on Monday night received final approval for an amendment and expansion. City Council members voted, 5-1, to approve the second reading of an ordinance authorizing the execution of an amendment to the annexation agreement for the Parker, a planned commercial development located on a property including Galena Marine Hospital. Council members also voted, 5-1, to approve the first reading and waive the second reading of two ordinances annexing 18.2 additional acres of the Parker development into city limits and amending the city’s zoning map to include that property as a planned unit development. The plans for the Parker Project include restoring the marine hospital and build more than 100 cottages around it, along with a café building, a restaurant and event space, outdoor dining areas, vineyards and walking trails.

GALENA, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO