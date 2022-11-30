Read full article on original website
WWE Superstar undergoes spinal fusion surgery
WWE Superstar Robert Roode announced on his Instagram Friday that he underwent spinal fusion surgery. He noted he had surgery on his cervical spine fusing the C5/C6 vertebrae. The 46-year old Roode has been out of in-ring action since June of this year. Roode noted in his post that Dr....
Former Superstar returns to WWE on SmackDown, saves Liv Morgan from Damage CTRL
Former WWE Superstar Tegan Nox made her return to WWE on Friday night’s episode of SmackDown. Nox came out to save Liv Morgan from Damage CTRL. Below is an excerpt from Roy Nemer’s full SmackDown recap detailing Nox’s return. Out come Damage CTRL to the ring. Bayley...
AEW Rampage Results – 12/02/22 (Former ROH star appears)
Highlights to follow below results. Match: Darby Allin def. Kole Carter – Kole showcased a lot more offense in this match, including an Avalanche Falcon Arrow; Darby wins with the Coffin Drop after a Scorpion Death Drop. Renee backstage with Keith Lee; he is interrupted by former ROH star...
AEW releases footage of what happened to The Elite after Rampage went off the air
At the end of Friday night’s AEW Rampage the House of Black hit the ring and laid out Best Friends, members of the Factory, and lumberjacks from the All-Atlantic Lumberjack Title Match. The assault continued after Rampage went off the air on TNT. AEW has released exclusive footage on...
WWE Elimination Chamber nears total sellout same day tickets go on-sale
According to Wrestletix, general on-sale tickets for the 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber sold out on Friday. Only a limited number of highly priced Platinum Seats remain. The 2023 Elimination Chamber will be held at the Bell Centre in Montreal, QC on Saturday, February 18. Tickets for SmackDown at the same venue on February 17 are still available.
Current lineups for this week’s Dynamite and next week’s Rampage
Below are the current lineups for this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TBS and next week’s AEW Rampage on TNT. -AEW Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed to defend against ROH, IWGP, AAA Tag Team Champions FTR. -AEW TNT Championship Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin – Wardlow and Sting...
Photos: Two WWE Superstars spend the day at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Boston
Newly crowned WWE United States Champion Austin Theory and Rick Boogs spent the day at Children’s Hospital in Boston. Theory posted pictures to his Twitter, which you can see below:. Theory won the United States Championship in a three way that included now former champion Seth Rollins and Bobby...
NXT “couple” reunite again, this time at house show on Friday night
Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis reunited during the NXT house show on Friday night at the Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, FL. In wedding storyline, on August 17, 2021, Indi Hartwell proposed to Lumis after the pair won a match on NXT, and Lumis accepted. Lumis and Hartwell then had their wedding during the September 14 episode of NXT. During the ceremony, Lumis choked out the priest allowing a recently ordained Beth Phoenix to take over. Lumis was written off NXT television, leaving Hartwell after he was released back on April 29, 2022.
IMPACT star reportedly returning to WWE
According to PWInsider and F4WOnline, former two-time Impact World Champion and three-time Impact Tag Team Champion Eric Young is returning to WWE. There were no details as of this writing as to what Young’s role and start date will be, or whether he is heading to the main roster, or back to NXT.
Notes and dark match results from Friday night’s WWE SmackDown
Below are notes and the dark match results from Friday night’s WWE that took place from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. -The arena was about 90 percent full. The upper sections were tarped off. -Dark Match: Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Drew Gulak in what was a very back and...
WWE SmackDown Preview: Fallout from Survivor Series, Sami Zayn, World Cup Finals
*Live coverage of WWE SmackDown begins tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. WWE SmackDown will air live tonight on FS1, due to FOX’s coverage of the PAC-12 Championship Series. As of this writing, WWE is advertising the following for tonight’s show:. -Fallout from Survivor Series WarGames. -SmackDown World Cup...
NXT Ratings and Key Demo (11/29/2022)
Viewership for Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network drew an average of 644,000 viewers. These numbers are up from last week’s episode which drew an average of 624,000 viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, NXT pulled in a 0.20 rating, which is up from last...
WWE confirms Tribute to the Troops date and time on FOX
WWE has announced the 2022 Tribute to the Troops special will air on Saturday, December 17 at 2:30 pm ET on FOX. Matches for the show were taped back on on Friday, November 11 after SmackDown went off the air at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. We had previously...
WWE Hall of Famer’s wedding series to air this January on E!
WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has a new four-part series, “Nikki Bella Says I Do” premiering January 13, 2023 on E! The series will conclude on January 26. Nikki began dating her Season 25 Dancing with the Stars partner and Russian dancer Artem Chigvintsev inJanuary 2019. On January 3, 2020, the couple announced their engagement. Nikki then announced on January 29, 2020, that the couple were expecting their first child alongside her twin sister Brie, who announced she the same day that she her husband AEW star Bryan Danielson were expecting their second child. On July 31, 2020 Nikki gave birth to Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev. The couple then married on August 26, 2022.
Two AEW stars reportedly responsible for ongoing storyline
According to Fightful Select, Matt Hardy and Ethan Page are said to be responsible for their ongoing storyline that has been featured on AEW Dark. The angle between Hardy and The Firm which began back in October, and has since then expanded to now include Private Party. Even thought the program focuses on Hardy and Page for the most part, several other AEW stars talents have been involved.
Court Bauer reveals dollar amount WWE spent on worms for Boogeyman segment
During an appearance on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, MLW’s Court Bauer discussed his time with WWE. He said there was a time Vince McMahon spent $30,000 on worms for a segment with the Boogeyman. Bauer further said McMahon was shocked. However those in the company at the time told McMahon the supplier was out of ‘normal’ worms.
WWE notes on Cody Rhodes, The Rock, New Tag Belts and Aliyah
The following is per F4WOnline. Cody Rhodes’ recovery as it pertains to his pectoral muscle is going well. It is being said that he been working heavily with top-level trainers to put on size and strength and that Rhodes is up to 240 pounds legit, which is believed to be the “thickest” he has been to date. He now has the ability to train and lift normally.
The latest on CM Punk’s AEW contract status
According to F4WOnline, CM Punk is “ready and willing to move to his next project.”. The report notes Punk is still under contract and being paid by AEW. Following the November 23 Dynamite that took place in Chicago, there was speculation that The Elite mocking Punk and referencing All Out in their match was teasing a future Punk vs. Elite angle. However, it is being said those close to the situation say there is “no chance” of that happening.
Poker tournament announced for this Monday’s WWE Raw
It was announced during Friday’s SmackDown that WWE Hall of Famer JBL will host a “high-stakes poker tournament” on this Monday’s episode of Raw. The poker tournament is from a series of backstage skits involving JBL and Corbin playing poker, including an angle during the November 14 episode of Raw in which Akira Tozawa defeated JBL and Baron Corbin in a poker game.
AEW Dynamite Results – (11/30/2022)
Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis, IN) It’s Wednesday night, you know what that means! Dynamite comes to you LIVE from Indianapolis as commentary welcomes us to the show! We kick off the show with Jon Moxley!. WILD THING! Mox makes his way through the crowd as per usual and swaggers...
