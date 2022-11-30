Read full article on original website
STI Selects Nokia to Deploy Industrial-grade LTE Private Network in Port Terminal in Chile
Nokia announced that it will deploy the first industrial-grade LTE private network in a port terminal in Chile at San Antonio Terminal Internacional S.A. (STI). The new private wireless network will be based on the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) platformand will use 4.9G LTE to deliver pervasive high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity, and improved network predictability in piers and yards. It will reliably and securely connect hundreds of workers, sensors, equipment and vehicles across an area of 31 hectares. As the single supplier for this project, Nokia will also provide the RAN network, training, implementation services and remote support.
Vodafone UK Selects Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform
Quantexa, a global leader in Decision Intelligence (DI) solutions for the private and public sectors - announced that it has partnered with Vodafone, the technology communications company, to connect scattered and siloed data points across Vodafone to deliver an improved experience for its business customers. Quantexa’s Decision Intelligence Platform was...
Virgin Media O2 Selects Zinier for Field Service Management Solutions
Zinier has announced that it has been selected by Virgin Media O2 as its preferred supplier for field service automation software. Zinier, based in Silicon Valley, provides end-to-end solutions to the world’s infrastructure companies providing essential services such as broadband connectivity. Zinier CEO Prateek Chakravarty noted that “We’re honored...
Australia's NBN Selects Ericsson for FWA Network Upgrade
NBN Co (nbn) is a publicly owned corporation of the Australian Government, tasked to design, build and operate Australia's digital backbone as a wholesale broadband access network provider. The deployment is a significant move in addressing the geographical challenge of bringing improved service to communities and businesses across Australia –...
Mauritius Telecom Revamps its WiFi Network using Alepo’s Carrier-grade WiFi Solution
Evolving to keep pace with customer expectations and provide innovative new offerings, leading service provider Mauritius Telecom has revamped its WiFi network by implementing Alepo’s WiFi Service Management Platform (SMP). The project benefits Mauritius Telecom’s growing base of enterprise customers, which includes hotels, banks, government entities, as well as...
